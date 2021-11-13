India’s active covid cases now comprise 0.39 per cent - lowest since March 2020

New Delhi, Nov 14: With 11,271 more people testing positive for Covid-19, India's infection tally rose to 3,44,37,307 on Sunday, while the active cases came down to 1,35,918, the lowest in 522 days (17 months), according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 4,63,530 with 285 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new Covid infections has been below 20,000 for 37 straight days and less than 50,000 daily for 140 consecutive days now.

The active cases now comprise 0.39 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

The average recovery rate for the country stands currently at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A decrease of 390 cases has been recorded in the active Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded to be 0.90 per cent --less than two per cent in the last 41 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 1.01 per cent, which has been below 2 per cent for the last 51 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 3,38,37,859, while the fatality rate stood at 1.35 per cent.

The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 112.01 crore.

India's Covid tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 285 new fatalities include 174 from Kerala and 49 from Maharashtra.

Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths since the last few days, hence the death tally of the state is high.

A total of 4,63,530 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,40,565 from Maharashtra, 38,143 from Karnataka, 36,273 from Tamil Nadu, 35,685 from Kerala, 25,093 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,307 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.