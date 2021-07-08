India's adds 45,892 more covid cases, 817 deaths

  1. Home
News Network
July 8, 2021

New Delhi, July 8: India's added 45,892 new Covid-19 infections rose on Thursday with 817 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from Union Health Ministry.

The country's death toll is now 4,05,028 and 44,291 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The active cases, 1.50 per cent of the total cases, stand at 4,60,704, while the total caseload is now at 3,07,09,557. 

India's weekly positivity rate is at 2.37 per cent.

Under the government's vaccination drive, 36,48,47,549 have been inoculated so far.

News Network
June 29,2021

New Delhi, June 29: India on Tuesday reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths. The country's daily infections fell below the 40,000-mark after 102 days, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The active cases now comprise 1.89 per cent of the country's total 3,03,16,897 cases. Active cases fell below the 6-lakh mark.

With 56,994 more discharges, the recovery rate rose to 96.87 per cent. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
July 5,2021

New Delhi, July 5: A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the DNA of all Indians is the same, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said if Bhagwat is true to his words, he must give directions that all those BJP leaders who "harassed" innocent Muslims be removed from their posts.

Singh, however, added that Bhagwat will not do so, alleging that there is a difference between his words and actions.

In his address at an event 'Hindustan First Hindustani Best' organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Bhagwat also took on those indulging in lynching. "Cow is a holy animal, but those involved in lynching are against Hindutva," he had said.

Bhagwat had also said that though at times, some "false cases" of lynching have been registered against some people.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Bhagwat over his remarks, saying those criminals who carried out lynching may not know the difference between a cow and a buffalo but the names of Junaid, Akhlaq, Pehlu, Rakbar, Alimuddin were enough for them to kill.

This hatred is the product of Hindutva and these criminals have the patronage of a government backing Hindutva, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) alleged.

"Cowardice, violence and murder are an integral part of Godse's Hindutva thinking. The lynching of Muslims is also the result of this thinking," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Tagging a report on the RSS chief's remarks that the DNA of all Indians is the same and those asking Muslims to leave the country cannot call themselves Hindus, Singh said, "Mohan Bhagwat ji, will you pass on these views to your disciples, preachers, Vishwa Hindu Parishad/Bajrang Dal workers also? Will you pass on these teachings to Modi-Shah ji and BJP chief minister also?"

"Mohan Bhagwat ji, if you make it obligatory for your disciples to follow this thought, I will become your admirer," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Alleging that the RSS had instilled "hatred" between Hindus and Muslims, Singh said it was now not easy to remove the "seeds of hatred" sown against Muslims from "Saraswati Shishu Mandir to the intellectual training provided by the Sangh."

"If you are honest with the views you expressed, then issue directions to remove all those leaders in the BJP, who have harassed innocent Muslims, from their posts immediately. Start with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath," the Congress leader said.

Referring to Bhagwat's remarks giving primacy to being Indian, Singh asked Bhagwat to explain this to his disciples first as they "advised me to go to Pakistan many times." 

