  India's COVID-19 tally crosses 32-lakh mark

News Network
August 26,2020
New Delhi, Aug 26: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 32-lakh mark with 67,151 new cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

The overall coronavirus count reached 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated and 59,449 deaths.

Maharashtra has 1,66,239 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 89,932 active cases.

8,23,992 samples were tested on August 25 while over 3.76 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Ministry informed that India has exponentially scaled its testing from one in January to 10 lakh per day in August.

"India has exponentially scaled its TESTING from one in January to 10 lakh/day in August 2020," MOHFW tweeted.

"With Positivity Rate progressively falling, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of #COVID19 infection," the Ministry said in another tweet.

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that there has been more than 100 per cent hike in the recoveries in the last 25 days and the steadily falling Case Fatality Rates (CFR) stands at 1.84 per cent.

'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' has become mantra for everyone: PM Modi

News Network
August 15,2020

New Delhi, Aug 15: Delivering his seventh straight Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the call for "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) has captured people's imagination and become a "mantra" for everyone, as he pushed for raising India's share in the global economy.

For how long India will keep exporting raw materials and import finished products, Modi asked during his address to the nation on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, and told citizens to prepare themselves for a self-reliant India.

He also listed out a number of reform measures undertaken by his government which has resulted in a record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country last year.

The prime minister began his address by paying tributes to freedom fighters and security forces while also remembering Aurobindo Ghose, a freedom fighter and spiritual philosopher whose birth anniversary falls today.

Hailing 'corona warriors', including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and sanitation workers who have been continuously fighting the coronavirus pandemic, he said, the country will achieve victory over coronavirus with the resolve of its over 130 crore citizens.

In the midst of coronavirus pandemic, Indians resolve to become self-reliant, the prime minister said, adding this is not a word but mantra for all people.

Speaking of self-reliant India, he said many concerns are raised about it and acknowledged challenges ahead but asserted that there are "crores of solutions" offered by the country's citizens to "lakhs of challenges".

Vocal for local should be the mantra of the free India, he said.

He said his government has freed farmers of their contraints, and they can now trade their products freely at their terms.

India's freedom struggle, he said, became a challenge to forces of expansionism while attempts were made for hundreds of years by various rulers to root out India's culture and traditions.

Congress corporator’s husband among over 200 arrested in Bengaluru violence

News Network
August 14,2020

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Sixty more people have been arrested in connection with violence in Bengaluru over a derogatory social media post earlier this week, said Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Among those who were arrested include Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum, who represents Nagwara in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Kaleem Pasha is said to be a close aide of former Karnataka minister and Congress leader KJ George.

The police have arrested 206 people so far in connection with the violence, Patil said.

Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night over a social media post made allegedly by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen. Accused Naveen has also been arrested now.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the violence.

Four teams have also been formed to investigate Bengaluru violence which resulted in the death of three civilians in police firing.

Death toll in Munnar landslide reaches 43; another 35 are still missing

News Network
August 9,2020

Munnar, Aug 9: Death toll in the Pettimudi landslide near Munnar reached 43 as 17 more bodies were recovered on Sunday, while around 35 are still missing.

Two specially trained sniffer dogs of Kerala police, including one of Belgian Malinois breed, was also used for tracking bodies inside the debris.

A Fire and Rescue Service personnel involved in the rescue was tested Covid-19 positive. Hence, a team of rescue workers were advised to go into quarantine.

Meanwhile, many parts of Kerala were flooded as rivers breached the banks. A youth drowned after his car was washed away at Kottayam district. Red alert has been issued at seven districts and orange alert in six districts. Kuttanad in Alappuzha, Tiruvalla and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam were flooded as water level of Pamba and Meenachal rivers rose. 

At Kuttanad, many houses are almost under water. Massive destruction to agriculture was also caused. Minor landslides and landslips were reported from parts of Kasargod and Wayanad. But no major casualties were reported.

A high alert was issued at Rani area of Pathanamthitta as Pamba dam was opened. Around 20 boats were kept ready at Ranni for shifting people. At Aranamula in Pathanmathitta, scores of units involved in the making of traditional Aranmula mirror making, already shifted raw materials as they suffered massive damages in 2018.

Anticipating flood, many people already shifted to safer locations. Thousands of families were shifted to relief camps by rescue workers across the state. 

Water level of all dams is also rising and is being monitored regularly. Kerala also sought Tamil Nadu's permission to take excess water from Mullaperiyar dam to Vaigai dam through tunnel.

