  1. Home
  2. India's covid positivity rate drops below 10 per cent – latest developments

India's covid positivity rate drops below 10 per cent – latest developments

News Network
February 2, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 2: India today recorded 1.61 lakh news Covid cases in the last 24 hours, 3% lower than yesterday. The daily positivity rate has dropped to 9.26 per cent from 11.6 per cent, while the weekly positive rate is 14.15%.

Here are latest developments

1.    The 1,61,386 new Covid cases have pushed India's infection tally to 4,16,30,885.

2.    There were 2,81,109 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate currently is 94.91%.

3.    India's active caseload currently stands at 16,21,603.

4.    The daily positivity rate has dropped to 9.26 per cent from 11.6 per cent, while the weekly positive rate is 14.15%.

5.    India reported 1,733 Covid-related deaths today, taking the death count to 4,97,975. Kerala added a backlog of 1,063 deaths.

6.    In the ongoing Covid vaccination drive across the country, 167.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Over 75 per cent of the country's adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

7.    In the 15-18 age group, 4,71,44,423 first doses and 10,81,838 second doses have been administered.

8.    India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

9.    Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent. With this, the national capital's infection tally increased to 18,32,951 and the death count climbed to 25,892.

10.    Maharashtra recorded 14,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 15,410 the previous day.

Comments

Purushothama ks Ks
 - 
Tuesday, 18 Jan 2022

I want Kannada Quran book

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 2,2022

New Delhi, Feb 2: India today recorded 1.61 lakh news Covid cases in the last 24 hours, 3% lower than yesterday. The daily positivity rate has dropped to 9.26 per cent from 11.6 per cent, while the weekly positive rate is 14.15%.

Here are latest developments

1.    The 1,61,386 new Covid cases have pushed India's infection tally to 4,16,30,885.

2.    There were 2,81,109 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate currently is 94.91%.

3.    India's active caseload currently stands at 16,21,603.

4.    The daily positivity rate has dropped to 9.26 per cent from 11.6 per cent, while the weekly positive rate is 14.15%.

5.    India reported 1,733 Covid-related deaths today, taking the death count to 4,97,975. Kerala added a backlog of 1,063 deaths.

6.    In the ongoing Covid vaccination drive across the country, 167.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Over 75 per cent of the country's adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

7.    In the 15-18 age group, 4,71,44,423 first doses and 10,81,838 second doses have been administered.

8.    India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

9.    Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent. With this, the national capital's infection tally increased to 18,32,951 and the death count climbed to 25,892.

10.    Maharashtra recorded 14,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 15,410 the previous day.

Comments

Purushothama ks Ks
 - 
Tuesday, 18 Jan 2022

I want Kannada Quran book

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 1,2022

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Feb 1: The protesting Muslim girl students of the Government Girls Pre-University College here, who attended their Class wearing ‘hijab’ thereby defying the Karnataka government order, were sent out of the respective Classrooms on Tuesday.

The issue is more likely to be blown into a major controversy as February 1 is celebrated as the World Hijab Day.

The entry to media has been prohibited in the premises of the college and security has been beefed in the campus to avoid any untoward incident.

The government recently issued an order to maintain the status quo in the college until the high-level committee submitted a report on allowing hijab along with uniform.

Incidentally, February 1 is celebrated as World Hijab Day. Aliya Assadi, one of the protesting students, said on her social media platform that the protesting girls will come to the college wearing hijab, which is their religious and constitutional right. “The college is being run on the tax money that we gave to the government. There is no necessity for anyone’s interference. Our judicious fight can’t be sidelined by threats."

BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat had earlier stated that the police have been informed about the matter and no outer persons, including those from the Muslim as well as Hindu organisations will be allowed into the campus as the hijab row has put the academic career of the 1,000 students studying in the college at stake. The students have to be ready for examinations, which are going to be held in another two months.

He further stated after holding a meeting that the students, who are protesting for wearing hijab in Classrooms, are being told to come to the college campus only if they decide to shun hijab. “Otherwise, we have clearly told them not to come to the college and spoil the academic environment," he said. On the other hand the students have moved a petition in the High Court seeking relief in this regard.

“We have told them clearly to come to the college only if they have decided to come to class without a hijab. They can’t come to the premises of the college and spoil the college academic environment. We have also informed the police regarding the entry of media and other organisations into the campus," he stated.

“In another 2 months exams are nearing. Parents are complaining that every day, international media is coming, various Muslim organisations and Hindu organisations are visiting. There will be no entry to the college from Tuesday. They can submit the memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner," he said.

One among the protesting students moved the state High Court seeking relief. Resham Farooq, the student has said the ‘wearing of hijab as a fundamental right under Articles 14 and 25 of the Indian constitution’. The student has sought interim order from the High Court regarding students attending classes wearing hijab.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 31,2022

utkhader.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 31: Claiming that there is no internal strife or groupism in the party, the newly appointed Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, U.T. Khader said in Mangaluru that he will discharge his duty in close coordination with CLP leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar.

“There are no groups in our party. We are all united and are working to safeguard the interest of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah is the CLP leader and Mr. Shivakumar, who is a member of the CLP, is supporting the former in the Legislative Assembly. Mr. Siddaramaiah is working closely with Mr. Shivakumar in managing party affairs,” he said and added that the two selected him as the Deputy Leader and the party announced it on January 30. Mr. Khader said that he will work hard to the meet the expectations of the party.

On the statement of senior Congress Leader C.M. Ibrahim that Mr. Khader has been given the opportunity following his announcement of quitting the party, Mr. Khader said party has been giving opportunity to all workers.

“I am not a person to take advantage of the absence of a person,” he said and added that the Congress is the only party, which has given opportunities to Muslim, Dalit and other party activists from different communities. “The yardstick for selection is the belief in the secular values, which the party believes in,” he said and added that there were seven Muslim ministers in the then S.M. Krishna cabinet.

On Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that Congress workers are embroiled in fissures, Mr. Khader said Mr. Bommai should be more concerned about providing stable governance. “We have provided stable governance during the terms of S.M. Krishna and Siddaramaiah. But BJP is not able to do it as there are lot of fissures in the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Khader reiterated that senior Congress leader Mr. Ibrahim will not leave the party. “It is only his anguish over non-realisation of some of his aspirations that is making him talk against Congress. His anger will cool down and he will continue in the party,” Mr. Khader said.

He said that his selection for the post of Deputy Leader of CLP is an honour to voters of Mangaluru Assembly constituency. He thanked the party leaders for supporting him and helping him grow in the party, where he discharged various roles in the NSUI, Youth Congress and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Mr. Khader went to meet senior party leader B. Janardhana Poojary at the latter’s residence in B. C. Road. Later, he called on Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha at his house in Mangaluru.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.