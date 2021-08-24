  1. Home
  India's covid recovery rate reaches 97.67% as country reports 37,593 new cases, 648 deaths

August 25, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 25: India reported 37,593 new Covid-19 cases, while the active cases rose to 3,22,327, comprising 0.99 per cent of the total infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The total tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,25,12,366.

The death toll has climbed to 4,35,758 with 648 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

An increase of 2,776 cases has been recorded in the total number of active Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.67 per cent, the ministry said.

Also, 17,92,755 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 51,11,84,547.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.10 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 30 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.92 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 61 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,54,281, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 59.55 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Tuesday morning.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

August 21,2021
August 21,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 21: A passenger, who arrived from Gulf, was intercepted at Mangalore International Airport, and smuggled gold weighing 115 grams net valued at Rs 5,58,900 was seized from him today. 

The accused, a resident of Murudeshwar, arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight No IX 384. 

The gold was concealed inside beads of ladies' hair bands along with other personal effects. The operations were led by Rakesh, Superintendent along with Superintendents Maria Norohna, Vikas, Gopala Krishna Bhomkar, Bikarm Chakravarthy, Ashish Verma, Inspectors Shri Sandeep and Harimohan.

The officers of Customs had also recently seized gold weighing 350.330 grams worth Rs 16,85,087 concealed in an armature portion of blender along with other personal effects from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod who arrived from Dubai.

Commissioner of Customs Mangaluru Imamuddin Ahmad, expressed his concern regarding the increasing trends in smuggling and directed the officers to intensify the vigilance and surveillance and crack the attempts made by the unscrupulous elements who are indulging in these activities. The investigation into both the cases are in progress. 

August 19,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 19: The Mangaluru International Airport has shown a massive growth in its domestic traffic with both arrivals and departures picking up pace in the first fortnight of August as compared to the same periods of June and July, with gradual re-opening of airports by various states and starting of flight services.

Latest data shows that 12,717 passengers departed from MIA from August 1 to 15 as compared to 7,784 passengers on July 1 to 15, a jump of 63 per cent. In the same period of June, there were 4,989 departures. Similarly, 13,924 passengers arrived in the first fortnight of August as compared to 8,495 passengers in July 1 to 15, a rise of 64 per cent. In the same period of June, there were 3,818 arrivals at the airport, a release from the MIA said.

MIA has worked relentlessly through the pandemic and has continuously provided uninterrupted connectivity to travellers while creating a safe environment for passengers and personnel, the release said.

The gradual opening of offices across India is complemented with an increase in the flight capacity, which has been the other factor for sequential growth of services from the airport.

Air India Express started flights to the UAE on Wednesday after the MIA provided world class Rapid RT PCR facility at the airport in association with Apollo Diagnostics. As per the health requirements for the UAE-bound passengers, each passenger must have a negative rapid RT-PCR test conducted at the airport within six hours of boarding the flight.

In order to make it easier for the passengers to take their flights to Middle East and beyond, MIA has provided the facility.

The airport also has a separate facility for RT PCR tests for the benefit of passengers. In the last few months, MIA had implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by health and government bodies to safeguard the well-being of the passengers and airport personnel, the release said.

August 11,2021

Kalaburagi, Aug 11: As many as five children were injured after they were bitten by a mad dog in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi on Monday and Tuesday.

Four were injured on Monday evening, one was bitten on Tuesday, of whom two sustained grievous injuries and they were being treated at GIMS. They are now out of danger.

The dog pounced on Rihan (3) and Nabila (6) when they were playing in front of their house on Monday evening. The dog bit the head of the children and dragged them. The children were immediately admitted to a private hospital at Santraswadi.

The same dog bit two more children in the same area, injuring their hands, leg and a shoulder. Upon hearing the children screaming, people rushed out of their homes and chased away the dog. However, the dog returned on Tuesday morning and bit another child. 

