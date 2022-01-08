  1. Home
  2. India's covid surge continues: 1.59 lakh new cases; Omicron tally at 3,623

News Network
January 8, 2022

New Delhi, Jan 9: India on Sunday reported 1,59,632 new Covid-19 cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, government data showed.

The daily positivity rate rose to 10.21 per cent. Active caseload stands at 5,90,611.

From 27 states and UTs, 3,623 Omicron cases have been reported so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,409. The more transmissible Omicron variant is leading a fresh surge of coronavirus in the country, with cases skyrocketing from 10,000 to over a lakh in just a week.

In the past 24 hours, 40,863 recoveries were recorded, taking total recoveries to 3,44,53,603.

The death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,83,790.

News Network
January 5,2022

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government on Tuesday released fresh guidelines to mitigate the spread of the infection.

As per the fresh order, weekend curfew will be imposed from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday in the entire state. Besides, theatres, malls, pubs and bars will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, Karnataka minister R Ashoka said, adding that no gatherings will be allowed at public places.

Further, schools in Bengaluru, apart from 10th and 12th standards, will be shut down for two weeks from January 6.

The order comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met with members of the COVID-19 task force and experts in Bengaluru earlier today.

State Health minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashok, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Chief Secretary, DGP Praveen Sood, BBMP officials, health senior officials and technical advisory committee members were also present in the meeting.

As the highest rise in COVID-19 cases is being seen in Bengaluru, Sudhakar insisted upon special measures for the state capital.

Stating that the third wave of COVID-19 has set in, Sudhakar predicted that Bengaluru will be the epicentre of the latest outbreak.

He said the infections went up to 1.6 per cent from a mere 0.4 per cent in the state, of which 90 per cent were reported in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, 288 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 13,532.

News Network
December 29,2021

Panaji, Dec 29: The Goa government will make it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated or carry a Covid-19 negative report to attend parties or enter restaurants in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said district administrations will issue a notification to this effect by Wednesday evening.

He said organisers of various events in the state would have to ensure that the guests carry these certificates.

The Goa government on Tuesday decided not to impose night curfew in the coastal state for now so that the tourism business amid the Christmas-New Year festival season is not affected. Sawant had said his government was monitoring the Covid-19 positivity rate and stringent decisions would be taken during the meeting of the task force scheduled to be held on January 3 in case this rate rises.

Ahead of the New Year celebration, there is currently about 90 per cent occupancy in hotels in the state, while beaches are already overcrowded with revellers, tourism industry stakeholder said. Chartered flights from the UK have already started arriving in the state, after a nearly year-long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah said there have been five to seven per cent cancellations in hotel bookings, but the season is “overall good".

“The end of the year has always been a good season for the tourism industry. The hotel occupancy is around 90 per cent during these days, which will increase by the New Year,” Shah told PTI. “It is a good sign that we are getting back to normalcy,” Shah said, adding that the tourism industry has learnt to do business with Covid-19 protocols in place.

He said the commencement of the chartered flights has provided work to musicians, other artists and tourist guides in the state during the current tourist season. On Tuesday, Goa reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases with 112 people testing positive for the infection, the state health department said.

On Monday the coastal state had recorded 67 cases. The caseload on Tuesday rose to 1,80,229, while the death toll reached 3,520 with one patient dying due to the infection, as per official data. 

News Network
January 6,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 6: Karnataka on Thursday recorded 5,031 Covid-19 cases and one death. The capital Bengaluru alone registered 4,324 infections taking the positivity rate to 7.5 per cent. However, the positivity rate of the state overall remained lower at 3.95 per cent. No new Omircon cases were detected in the state. The total Omicron count in Karnataka is at 226.

Earlier today, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that people need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of Covid-19 and the spread of Omicron variant in the state.

“New COVID guidelines have been released after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. My appeal to the people is, four to six weeks is crucial. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like in the first and second wave that was for three to four months,” Sudhakar was quoted as saying

Home Minister warns

With Congress deciding to go ahead with its 'padayatra' (march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, despite the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday warned of action in case of violation of rules.

An unfazed Congress' state president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah reiterated that they will go ahead with the padayatra and said they are ready to go to jail, in case the government arrests them, reported PTI.

