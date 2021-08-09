  1. Home
  India's covid tally drops to lowest in 147 days: 28,204 cases, 373 deaths in a day

India’s covid tally drops to lowest in 147 days: 28,204 cases, 373 deaths in a day

News Network
August 10, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 10: India reported 28,204 COVID-19 cases and 373 deaths in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 41,511 patients recovered from the virus. 

This single day toll is the lowest seen by the country in 147 days and the recovery recovery rate now stands at 97.45%. With this, the active caseload has now dropped to 3,88,508.

51.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. More than 2.07 crore doses are available with states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

Further details awaited. 
 

News Network
July 26,2021

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yediyurappa, who stepped down as the chief minister of Karnataka today, fired a salvo at the Centre as he described his tenure as ‘trial by fire’.

“It was an agniparikshe from day one,” he said. “As soon as I took charge as CM, the state witnessed unprecedented floods. But the Centre didn’t allow me to form my Cabinet. I had to handle the situation all by myself,” he said.

This was Yediyurappa’s fourth stint as chief minister, and the second since the Assembly election results were out in May 2018.

His first time as CM lasted nine days in 2007. His second tenure lasted from May 2008 to July 2011. His third innings lasted three days in May 2018 when he resigned because he lacked the numbers to prove majority in the Legislative Assembly. On July 26, 2019, Yediyurappa became the CM for the fourth time.

Yediyurappa, a Lingayat, was born February 27, 1943 at Bookanakere village in the KR Pet taluk of Mandya district. But politically, Yediyurappa belongs to the Shivamogga district where he started his work as a swayamsevak of the RSS in 1965. He was 29 when he first entered public office as the Shikaripura taluk president of the Janasangh.

Yediyurappa was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1983 and has since represented Shikaripura seven times. He also represented Shivamoga in Lok Sabha.

Along with the late Ananth Kumar, Yediyurappa is credited with building the BJP from scratch in Karnataka. The party went from just two members in the Legislative Assembly in the 1980s to 105 now, in which time Yediyurappa became the state BJP president thrice (1988-91, 1998-99 and April 2016 to now).

In 2013, Yediyurappa broke away from the BJP to head the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP), which heavily dented the saffron party’s poll prospects by bagging nearly 10% vote share. He came back to the BJP in 2014, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

News Network
July 29,2021

The Kerala government has imposed lockdown in the state for two days -- July 31 and August 1 -- amid rising COVID-19 cases. 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre is sending a six-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. The team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management, Mandaviya said.

The state had on Wednesday recorded 22,056 new cases pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301. The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 16,457 with 131 more deaths. 

As many as 17,761 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,60,804 and the number of active cases to 1,49,534, a state government release said.

The positivity rate in the state was found to be 11.2 percent. Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3931), Thrissur (3005), Kozhikode (2400), Ernakulam (2397), Palakkad (1649), Kollam (1462), Alappuzha (1461), Kannur (1179), Thiruvananthapuram (1101) and Kottayam (1067).

News Network
July 28,2021

Bengaluru, July 28: Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured an efficient, honest and people-friendly government, as he asserted that there will be no multiple power centres in his administration and rejected suggestions about him being likely a "rubber stamp CM".

"My government will have the stamp of being a pro-people administration in the history of Karnataka and I will ensure it," Bommai told reporters here in response to a question on him being perceived in some quarters as a rubber stamp Chief Minister as he is a confidant of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

Responding to a question on power centres being created in the state with Yediyurappa still around in active politics, Bommai said in his administration the centre of power will be in the team not with individuals.

"In our system and the constitution there is the position of the Chief Minister, there is a Cabinet, there is bureaucracy, executive and judiciary. The Chief Minister is first among equals, he is the team leader and I want to take everyone together," he said.

Bommai on Wednesday took oath as the new Chief Minister ending months of speculation about the change of guard in the state.

The Chief Minister said he will be visiting flood-ravaged Karwar on Thursday and was waiting for the Prime Minister's appointment for Delhi visit.

He also clarified that his first visit to Delhi is for meeting PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda to thank them, and thereafter he will discuss with leaders on the Cabinet expansion.

Asked about his statement on working under Yediyurappa's guidance, Bommai said, "When I say I will work under the guidance of Yediyuyrappa it means, following the strong and pro-people decisions taken by him during Covid. Despite coronavirus and financial distress, he had formulated several schemes in the Budget and has given a good administration."

The Chief Minister, who held a single-member Cabinet meeting and meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of various departments, said officials have been given a "broader picture on the orientation" of his government. "There should be efficient, honest and people-friendly administration and with effective administration we should make people feel that the government is in favour of the last person of the society, the poor, the farmers, backward, women, and the downtrodden. Not by mere orders, but by its effective implementation." He stressed the need for micro-level management, owning responsibility for effective implementation of department's programmes, inter-department coordination and time bound implementation.

"We should work as a team." Warning officials against "chalta hai" attitude, Bommai stressed the need for financial discipline, and asked officials to reduce unnecessary expenditure in departments to less than five per cent by March 31 next year, without affecting programmes.

To lessen the delay in file movements a new system will be introduced, and a file clearance drive will be held and detailed order will be issued in this regard, he said.

"Intention is to bring in an updated file clearance system, where files are cleared within 15 days."

Speaking on improving the state's financial condition, the Chief Minister said discussions will soon be held with the finance department on reducing committed expenditure along with planned expenditure, aimed at bringing in financial discipline.

"The immediate priority is Covid and floods management," he said, adding, steps that need to be taken on controlling the possible coronavirus third wave and vaccination, will be given utmost importance. 

