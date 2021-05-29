India’s daily covid-19 cases under 1.75L after 45 days; 3,617 deaths

New Delhi, May 29: India on Saturday continued to report a dip in daily Covid-19 infections with 1.73 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours. With 3,617 new fatalities, the death toll due to the virus reached 3,22,512.

India's daily Covid-19 cases are below 1.75 lakh for the first time in 45 days.

Active caseload further declined to 22,28,724 as cases decrease by 1,14,428 in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.