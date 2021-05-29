  1. Home
  2. India’s daily covid-19 cases under 1.75L after 45 days; 3,617 deaths

May 29, 2021

New Delhi, May 29: India on Saturday continued to report a dip in daily Covid-19 infections with 1.73 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours. With 3,617 new fatalities, the death toll due to the virus reached 3,22,512.

India's daily Covid-19 cases are below 1.75 lakh for the first time in 45 days.

Active caseload further declined to 22,28,724 as cases decrease by 1,14,428 in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

May 18,2021

DrKKAggarwal.jpg

May 18: Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal has died of Covid-19, a statement posted on his Twitter handle said.

Aggarwal (62), who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi and was on ventilator support since last week.

According to the statement, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a "lengthy battle with Covid-19".

"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned," the statement said. 

May 24,2021

Al Fujairah, May 24: A couple of minor earthquakes were felt in UAE’s Fujairah early Monday morning, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology.

A statement issued by NCM on social media said:  '3.1 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on May 24 at at 4:54am'

The quake occurred at a depth at 5km, the statement added.

A second quake measuring 2.3 on the Richer scale was felt in the same region at 7.24am, NCM reported.

The centre said that the two tremors were felt by residents for several seconds without any effect or damage.

The centre stated that the cause of these tremors is the presence of earth faults in the area.

The centre explained that by monitoring seismic activity in the area during the past 10 years, it has noticed that this activity ranges from light to medium and may occur several times during the year, which is considered a natural activity.

May 28,2021

adyar.jpg

Mangaluru, May 28: Two people lost their lives and another person suffered critical injuries in a ghastly road mishap occurred at Adyar on the outskirts of the city today.

The tragedy occurred when a speeding Maruti Omni, which was travelling towards Farangipet from Mangaluru, rammed into a stationary bullet tanker at Adyar. 

The deceased have been identified as Dawood (22), a resident of Pudu village, and Unais (27), a resident of Kunjatkala village. A dry fish vendor from Mangaluru, who suffered, severe injuries in the mishap, was hospitalised.

