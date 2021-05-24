  1. Home
  2. India's daily covid cases dip to 1.96 lakh, lowest since mid-April; 3,511 deaths

May 25, 2021

New Delhi, May 25: India on Tuesday reported 1,96,427 new Covid-19 cases — lowest since April 14 — as 3,511 more people were killed by the coronavirus in th elast 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

India's death toll now stands at 3,07,231 and the cumulative caseload is now 2,69,48,874.

3,26,850 persons recovered from the fatal disease over the past one day and there are over 25.86 lakh active cases in the country according to data on Tuesday morning. 

May 11,2021

Panaji, May 11: Oxygen shortage led to 26 deaths in four hours at the Goa Medical College, the state's top government hospital, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has now sought a probe into the deaths by the Bombay High Court bench in Panaji. "I request the High Court to check if there is mismanagement or shortage and bring out a white paper using experts... High Court should take over Covid management of GMC," Rane told reporters.

According to the Health Minister, between 2 am and 6 am on Tuesday, 26 persons lost their lives and added that while there was no mismanagement, the hospital had not received an adequate supply of oxygen.

"We need 1,200 (jumbo) cylinders, but yesterday we got only 400," Rane said. A jumbo cylinder contains 46.67 litres of oxygen per unit.  

This is in contradiction with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statements on Tuesday when he visited the Covid ward at the college to meet anxious patients and their families.

Sawant had told reporters that there was no oxygen shortage at the facility, and that deaths were caused as cylinders in stock could not be ferried to the patients in time, suggesting mismanagement of resources at the hospital.

"We have 100 per cent oxygen, but I am thinking now that we are unable to get the oxygen to patients on time. We have abundant oxygen, but if cylinders are not given in time, there is no point in having oxygen (stock). The time taken to get the cylinders in place is important," Sawant said. Patients and their kin complained to Sawant about the sudden unavailability of oxygen at the hospital, especially late at night.

Sawant said that he would address the issue within "one day". He is expected to meet top health officials and those in-charge of the Goa Medical College for a meeting later tonight to resolve the issue.

"I will not tolerate a single death due to lack of oxygen," Sawant said, while also warning the Scoop Industrial Private Limited, the sole supplier of oxygen to the Goa Medical College, against any laxities.

The last few weeks have seen Sawant and Rane politically sparring with each other over the issue of Covid management. The conflict between the two has forced the opposition to urge the ruling politicians to bury their differences in the fight against Covid. Two weeks ago, the Chief Minister had taken charge of oxygen management at the medical college, divesting responsibility from the Health Minister, after similar complaints had emerged from the hospital. 

"How many more #CovidDeaths @BJP4Goa Govt. need to realise where the mismanagement is taking place?" Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said after the deaths.

Goa is facing an unprecedented Covid surge over the last two months. The state currently has 32,262 active Covid cases, 1,729 persons have died in the state since the pandemic outbreak. 

May 24,2021

bmichlangod.jpg

Mangaluru, May 24: Veteran Beary researcher, writer, teacher and journalist B M Ichlangod passed away late Sunday night (May 23) at a private hospital here in Mangaluru. 

The 84-year-old is survived by his wife and five children including a daughter. Hailing from Ichilangod village in Kasaragod district, he had settled in Mangaluru.

Despite his old age and ill-health, Ichlangod had not stopped writing on social issues until recently. He was also a consumer and social activist, who always raised voice for social causes. 

He had presided over the Beary Sahitya Sammelana in 2001. He was the chief editor of the ‘Beary – Kannada – English dictionary’ brought out by the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy. He had served as a lecturer in various colleges.  

A.Rahman Jeppu
 - 
Monday, 24 May 2021

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Elaihi Rajioon
May Almighty Allah Grant Him Highest Place In Jannath Ameen.

May 20,2021

gazza.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 20: Israeli fighter jets continued to pound the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several more as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defied calls for a de-escalation.

At least 227 Palestinians, including 64 children, have been killed in 11 days of violence.  On the Israeli side, 12 people have been killed.

Joe Biden, the president of the United States, on Wednesday discussed the events in Gaza with Netanyahu, telling the caretaker leader that he expected “a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire”.

But shortly after Biden’s phone call, Netanyahu said he was “determined” to continue bombarding Gaza until Israel’s “aim is met”.

The UN Security Council’s efforts for a truce between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers remain stalled, meanwhile, with the US continuing to veto action on the issue.

Ceasefire could ‘come as early as Friday’, says WSJ

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could “come as early as Friday”, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing US and foreign officials involved in the discussions.

Egyptian officials have made headway in negotiations with Hamas’ leadership, the newspaper said, while the Israeli military has privately conceded that it is nearing the completion of its objectives.

An unnamed US official told the WSJ a mechanism was in place for a cease-fire and that the “only issue is timing”.

The official also noted members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another Gaza-based armed group, remained a wild card.

Hamas official predicts a truce ‘within a day or two’

Moussa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas political official, has predicted a ceasefire within days in the Israeli-Gaza escalation.

“I think that the ongoing efforts regarding the ceasefire will succeed,” he told Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen TV. “I expect a ceasefire to be reached within a day or two, and the ceasefire will be on the basis of mutual agreement.”

An Egyptian security source told Reuters the sides had agreed in principle to a ceasefire after help from mediators but details were still being negotiated in secret. 

