  2. India's daily covid cases fall below 40K; 723 more deaths

India's daily covid cases fall below 40K; 723 more deaths

News Network
July 5, 2021

New, July 5: India on Monday recorded 39,796 new Covid-19 cases and 723 deaths, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

The active caseload, which comprises 1.58 per cent of the total caseload, dropped to 4,82,071.

42,352 patients were discharged over the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 97.11 per cent.

The total caseload currently stands at 3,05,85,229. 

News Network
July 3,2021

RapistMLA.jpg

Haridwar, July 3: A prominent BJP leader MLA from Haridwar has been booked for allegedly raping a party worker “several times” and then “threatening her”. The FIR was registered after a court order because, the woman said, police “didn’t file” the case.

The accused, Suresh Rathore, 59, represents the Jwalapur constituency in the assembly. 

“I wanted help for public works in my area, for which I had gone to see the MLA. I was waiting inside. He cast indecent glances at me. He raped me 2-3 times. When I tried to stop him, he threatened me … I want justice,” the woman said in a video.

Over a month ago, Rathore had complained that the woman, her husband and three other men had been blackmailing him with an “obscene” video. “She was arrested on May 25,” Rathore told. 

After getting bail a week later, the woman tried to file a complaint against Rathore. The police, she said, did not. She approached the local court, seeking an order to file a case. The order came through.

“An FIR has been registered against MLA Suresh Rathore after a court order under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC,” Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S said.

Rathore dismissed it all as political warfare. “It is a conspiracy hatched by an opposition leader with help from a woman,” he said. “I respected the court order and was ready to face inquiry in the case.”

Agencies
June 24,2021

Bengaluru, June 24: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked MLAs not to project him as the Chief Ministerial face for the 2023 Assembly polls, amid widening fissures within the party on the issue, that has triggered a game of one-upmanship between him and state unit President D K Shivakumar.

His statement came amid a growing list of MLAs who openly favoured him as CM face despite diktat from the party leadership, which has irked Shivakumar, who is also nursing Chief Ministerial ambitions.

"I don't know, I don't want to react to that... I have never said that I will become Chief Minister, but I will still request MLAs don't make statements (projecting me as) next Chief Minister," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on Shivakumar's statement asking him to rein in MLAs projecting him as next CM.

On returning from New Delhi after meeting party's national leaders, Shivakumar on Wednesday said Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah will look into open statements by some MLAs projecting him.

"...party high command has said what it has to, I have also seen statements by some MLAs in the media. Legislature Party leader (Siddaramaiah) will look into it. If he does not, the party is there to look into it," he had said, adding that he was in no urgency to become the CM and bringing the party to power was his goal.

Siddaramaiah, who is now the leader of opposition in the Assembly, however, playing down statements by some MLAs projecting him as the next CM and maintaining it as their personal views, on Wednesday said "I can't do anything about it...I'm not concerned about it."

Congress legislators B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Chamarajpet), Raghavendra Hitnal (Koppal), J N Ganesh (Kampli) and Bhima Naik (Hagaribommanahalli), S Ramappa (Harihar) and R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy (Pulakeshinagar) have openly expressed their opinion in favour of Siddaramaiah as the next CM.

Their statements had come despite AICC General Secretary in-charge of the State Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shivakumar's diktat to party legislators and leaders not to make such open remarks.

The move by Siddaramaiah's loyalists is said to have gained momentum following a tweet from Karnataka Congress' official Twitter handle, last month, stating that the Covid- 19 pandemic would have been under control if Shivakumar was the CM.

The tweet was immediately deleted, but not before enraging the Siddaramaiah camp.

With growing political one-upmanship between the two leaders, the issue may become contentious in the days to come for the Congress, party sources said.

Siddaramaiah had earlier headed the Congress government between 2013-18, in which Shivakumar, who is often referred to as the party's troubleshooter, was a Minister. 

News Network
July 5,2021

farooq.jpg

Srinagar, July 5: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday expressed disappointment over the outcome of the recent all-party meeting on J&K chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there was lack of substantial confidence building measures like release of political and other prisoners.

A statement issued here by the alliance spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigam said the PAGD met on Sunday evening under the chairmanship of Farooq Abdullah – the National Conference (NC) president -- at his residence.

The meeting was attended by alliance vice-chairperson and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami, NC leader Hasnain Masoodi, Peoples Movement chief Javed Mustafa Mir and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Ahmed Shah.

The meeting was called to discuss the recent meeting chaired by the prime minister in Delhi on June 24, the spokesperson said.

All the members of the PAGD expressed their disappointed at the outcome of the Delhi meeting especially at the absence of any substantial confidence building measures (CBMs) such as releasing political and other prisoners from jails and taking concrete steps to end the alleged "atmosphere of suppression" that has choked J-K since 2019, the spokesperson said.

He said the CBMs would have initiated the much-needed process of reaching out to the people of J&K “who are the biggest stakeholders and sufferers of the J&K problem”.

