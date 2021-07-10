  1. Home
  India's daily covid cases remain above 40K; 895 deaths

July 11, 2021
July 11, 2021

New Delhi, July 11: India registered 41,506 new Covid-19 cases and 895 deaths on Sunday as active infections in the country remained above 4.5 lakh, according to a Union Health Ministry statement. 

With 41,526 recoveries, the recovery rate rose further up to 97.20 per cent.

A total of 37,23,367 vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours.

More to follow...

June 27, 2021
June 27,2021

New Delhi, June 27: Fuel prices rose again across the country on Sunday. Petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 98.46 a litre in Delhi, while diesel is now priced at Rs 88.90 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 104.56 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 96.42.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Petrol is above Rs 100 in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Petrol costs Rs 101.75 in Bengaluru and diesel costs Rs 94.25.

Rajasthan continues to see high rates, with petrol costing Rs 105.18 and diesel at Rs 97.99.

The hike on Sunday is the 31st increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Oil prices have climbed on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude soared past the $75 per barrel mark, the first time since April 2019. 

July 5, 2021
July 5,2021

swamy1.jpg

Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, passed away on Monday, his counsel informed the Bombay High Court when the court took up his bail plea. He was 84.

Swamy’s lawyers had moved the Bombay High Court on Monday morning, seeking an urgent hearing on his medical bail plea after the octogenarian’s health condition deteriorated on Sunday and he was put on ventilator support.

Swamy, who has been admitted to a private hospital since May, was in the Intensive Care Unit and was put on a ventilator on Sunday after he had difficulty breathing and his oxygen levels were fluctuating, his lawyer Mihir Desai said.

Post-midnight, Desai said Sunday, Swamy’s health condition deteriorated. This, he added, could be a result of long-term post-Covid complications.

Swamy was arrested on October 8 last year and was lodged at Taloja central jail till he was shifted to Holy Family hospital on May 30 following directions from the high court.

In the previous hearings, the court had noted that there were “serious medical issues” after perusing the hospital medical director’s reports on Swamy.

The NHRC on Sunday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government in the wake of a complaint alleging serious health condition of the 84-year-old. UN special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor also made an appeal to the government for special treatment to the activist lodged in jail.

“Horrible news to learn that Indian Human Rights Defender Father Stan Swamy is in very serious condition and was put on a ventilator last night. He’s spent 9 months in jail on unfounded charges. I’m deeply saddened and expect that every possible specialist treatment will be provided to him," Lawlor said in a post on Twitter.

Earlier, the NHRC had received a complaint on May 16 that Swamy was being denied medical facility during the COVID-19 period, the rights panel said.

It was also alleged in the complaint that he had not been vaccinated yet and that there was no proper medical care in the jail hospital, it said.

The petitioner has further alleged that the majority of jail staff had tested Covid positive, especially most of the kitchen staff. A number of undertrial prisoners had also contracted the coronavirus and no RT-PCR tests were conducted there, as per the the complaint, the statement said.

July 2, 2021
July 2,2021

Dubai, July 2: Emirates has suspended all passenger flights from India effective until further notice, a travel update on the airline's website said on Friday.

Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the statement added.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid19 guidelines are exempt and may be accepted to travel.

On Thursday (July 1), UAE prohibited its citizens from travelling to the countries the UAE has banned entry from recently as a Covid precautionary measure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced that the UAE citizens are prohibited from travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Earlier in June, Etihad Airways had announced the extension of flight suspensions from five countries until July 21.

The national carrier said restrictions on passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka have been extended till July 21.
 

