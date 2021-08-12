  1. Home
India’s daily covid cases remain above 40K; death toll climbs to 4,30,254 with 585 fresh fatalities

News Network
August 13, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 13: India logged 40,120 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,21,17,826, while the active cases declined to 3,85,227, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases now comprise 1.20 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said, adding the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.46 per cent.

As many as 19,70,495 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 48,94,70,779.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 per cent. The ministry said the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent.

With 42,295 patients recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,13,02,345, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 52.95 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

News Network
August 4,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 4: The BJP central leadership has given a shock to the legislators by not considering them for ministerial berths in Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet for rebelling against BS Yediyurappa during his tenure as the chief minister.

Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, and CP Yogeshwar's names were left out while preparing the list of 29 probable ministers.

Yatnal has been very vocal against Yediyurappa. He had called Yediyurappa a rubber stamp chief minister as his son Vijayendra was handling government affairs.

He also accused the Yediyurappa's government of indulging in unbridled corruption in various issues, including tackling COVID-19, while making out a case for replacing him if the BJP is to be ''saved'' in Karnataka.

Bellad alleged that his phone was being tapped and it was part of attempts to fix him as part of a conspiracy, in order to defame him. He had petitioned the then Home Minister Bommai and Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in this regard for an inquiry and to get the matter investigated.

On the other hand, Yogeshwar had demanded the ouster of Yediyurappa as chief minister over the interference of Vijayendra in administrative affairs.

He had gone to the extent of calling Yediyurappa an elephant. "Change is necessary. We can't allow elephant's son (BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa) to carry howdah (CM post) because his father carried it,'' he had commented.

Moreover, the central leadership has also dropped senior legislators and former ministers Suresh Kumar, Jagadish Shettar, and Aravind Limbavali.

News Network
August 8,2021

New Delhi, Aug 8: Chief justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday expressed concern at custodial torture, saying the threat to human rights and bodily integrity are the highest in police stations and even the privileged are not spared third-degree treatment.

Maintaining that human rights and dignity are sacrosanct, the CJI said, "Custodial torture and other police atrocities are problems which still prevail in our society. In spite of constitutional declarations and guarantees, lack of effective legal representation at the police stations is a huge detriment to arrested/detained persons. The decisions taken in these early hours will later determine the ability of the accused to defend himself."

Justice Ramana was delivering the keynote address at an event organised by the National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA), to launch the "vision and mission statement" and the mobile app for NALSA.

“To keep police excesses in check dissemination of information about the constitutional right to legal aid and availability of free legal aid services is necessary. The installation of display boards and outdoor hoardings in every police station/prison is a step in this direction," he said.

For a society to remain governed by the rule of law, the CJI said it is imperative to bridge the gap of accessibility to justice between the highly privileged and the most vulnerable.

He pointed out that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we have successfully been able to continue our legal aid services.

“Majority of those, who do not have access to justice are from rural and remote areas which suffer from lack of connectivity. I have already written to the government emphasizing the need to bridge the digital divide on a priority basis," he added.

Referring to the move by the NALSA to rope in Department of Post, Justice Ramana said: “The services of the existing postal network can be utilised to spread awareness regarding the availability of free legal aid services and to increase the outreach of legal services to the eligible category of persons, especially to the persons residing in rural and far-flung areas of the country".

News Network
August 7,2021

chopra.jpg

Tokyo, Aug 7: Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin on Saturday for India's first-ever Olympic athletics gold.

Chopra, 23, managed a winning best of 87.58 metres to go one better than India's previous best: two silver medals won in the 200m and now-defunct 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games by British-Indian Norman Pritchard.

The Czech Republic filled out the podium at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, Jakub Vadlejch taking silver with 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely claiming bronze with 85.44m.

