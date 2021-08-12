India’s daily covid cases remain above 40K; death toll climbs to 4,30,254 with 585 fresh fatalities

New Delhi, Aug 13: India logged 40,120 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,21,17,826, while the active cases declined to 3,85,227, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases now comprise 1.20 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said, adding the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.46 per cent.

As many as 19,70,495 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 48,94,70,779.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 per cent. The ministry said the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent.

With 42,295 patients recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,13,02,345, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 52.95 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.