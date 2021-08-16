India’s daily covid cases rise by 25,166; lowest in 154 days

New Delhi, Aug 17: India logged 25,166 single-day coronavirus cases on Tuesday, lowest in 154 days, Union health ministry data showed.
With this, the cumulative tally of coronavirus cases increased to 3.22 crore.
The death toll climbed to 4,32,079 as 437 more people succumbed to Covid-19, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Active cases increased by 12,101 in the past 24 hours to 3,69,846. Meanwhile, 36,830 persons recovered over the past day.
So far, 3,14,48,754 people have recuperated from Covid-19.
Cumulatively, 55,47,30,609 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.
India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
