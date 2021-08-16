  1. Home
  2. India’s daily covid cases rise by 25,166; lowest in 154 days

India’s daily covid cases rise by 25,166; lowest in 154 days

News Network
August 17, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 17: India logged 25,166 single-day coronavirus cases on Tuesday, lowest in 154 days, Union health ministry data showed.

With this, the cumulative tally of coronavirus cases increased to 3.22 crore.

The death toll climbed to 4,32,079 as 437 more people succumbed to Covid-19, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Active cases increased by 12,101 in the past 24 hours to 3,69,846. Meanwhile, 36,830 persons recovered over the past day.
 
 So far, 3,14,48,754 people have recuperated from Covid-19.

Cumulatively, 55,47,30,609 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 12,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 12: As many as 499 children have tested positive for covid-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents.

According to a health bulletin, about 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among the 499 cases, 263 were reported in last five days and out of these, 88 are between 0 to 9 years and 175 are between 10 and 19 years old.

The Health Department has considered this development as alarming situation and has already started initiating strict measures to contain the infections.

In the coming few weeks the number might get three times more than this, sources in the health department explain.

Parents have been advised to vaccinate themselves with two doses of Covid first and then monitor their children properly and avoiding them from crowded places.

The state is recording 1,500 plus Covid cases on an average and so far 15,919 deaths have occurred due to the virus.

At least 19 children between the ages of 0 and 9 have died and 26 children in age group of 10 to 19 have lost their lives. Hence, 45 children of the age group of 0 to 19 years have died. As many as 279 of the age group of 20 to 30 have lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 9,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Nine students from the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada have achieved the perfect score (625 out of 625) in the SSLC examinations -2021, the results which were announced today.

The perfect scorers are: 

>> Ananya M D from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya

>> Ganesh Hanamanthappa Veerapur from Alva’s Kannada Medium School in Moodbidri

>> Keerthana Shenoy from Canara High School, Urwa

>> M Sanyuktha D Prabhu from St Mary’s English Medium School in Belthangady

>> N Prateek Mallya from SVS Temple English Medium School in Bantwal

>> Rithika from St Gerosa Girls High School in Mangaluru

>> Shreesha Sharma K from St Gerosa Girls High School from Mangaluru

>> Tanisha Rai from Bethany English Medium School in Puttur 

>> Venessa Sharina D’Souza from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya.

As many as 30,606 students had enrolled for the exam in the district. The officials from Department of Public Instruction said the pattern of examination were new for the students. To help the students to prepare, model question papers and question banks were sent to each student in the district through schools.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2021

Kabul, Aug 16: The Taliban has declared the war in Afghanistan over after its fighters swept into the capital, Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Panic and fear gripped Kabul on Monday as heavily armed Taliban fighters took control of the abandoned presidential palace and Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens. Hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave the country also flooded the Kabul airport.

A spokesman for Taliban’s political office said that the group did not want to live in isolation and said the type and form of the new government in Afghanistan would be made clear soon.

Mohammad Naeem also called for peaceful international relations.

“Thanks to God, the war is over in the country,” he said.

“We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people,” he added. “We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.