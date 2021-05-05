  1. Home
  2. India’s daily covid cases see biggest jump: 4.13 lakh more infections, nearly 3,980  deaths

coastaldigest.com news network
May 6, 2021

New Delhi, May 6: At least 3,980 more people died of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours in India while 4,12,262 more contracted the fatal infection, Union Health Ministry data on Thursday showed.

India's Covid-19 death toll now stands over 2.30 lakh.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,10,77,410.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,72,80,844 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.09 per cent, the data stated. 

News Network
April 22,2021

yechuri.jpg

Gurgaon, Apr 22: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to Covid-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.

News Network
April 23,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 23: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday hit out at those criticising the state government for the poor handling of the Covid-19 situation.

"We are in this situation after giving permission to various economic activities. Is it magic to contain the spurt in cases after letting all the economic activities take place?" Sudhakar told reporters here.

The minister said there was a health emergency in the country, which is not limited to Karnataka alone.

Sudhakar stressed on the fact that the virus which has hit the world was new where there is genome sequencing happening.

"We don't have the (authentic) reports about it (virus). We are taking some steps founded on scientific principles that too on an experimental basis, which we don't know what we are doing is right or wrong," he pointed out.

He also said that there was no point in making personal comments when the issue has thrown a challenge before the medical world.

"There indeed are some shortcomings which I won't deny. When a pandemic hits the society, all arrangements crumble," Sudhakar said.

He said even the United States of America and Europe, which are way ahead in terms of medical science and healthcare, were rattled by the outbreak of pandemic.

The Congress and the JD(S) have been criticising the government for the poor handling of Covid with cases surging in the state.

The state witnessed new 25,795 cases on Thursday and 123 deaths.

There are close to two lakh active cases in the state including 985 in ICUs.

News Network
April 26,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: In the wake of the Karnataka government’s fresh order asking the private hospitals to reserve 75% of their beds for state quota amid covid crisis, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has challenged the order. 

The government order came even as the private hospitals are yet to follow the previous rule of giving away 50% of the beds for the government quota and drew angry responses from managements of such hospitals.

"The beds allocated to Covid patients are already full. Many are finding it difficult to get a bed due to a lack of information on availability. We have launched a signature campaign against the government order for 75% bed reservation," PHANA chief Dr Prasanna H M said.

He said a general bed costs Rs 10,000 but the private hospitals gave 50% of such beds for half the amount. "The payment from the government is still pending. How can they demand 75% of the beds, that too for the same price," he asked, noting the difficulties in making arrangements for the non-Covid patients.

He further stated that the government was not supplying either Remdesivir or oxygen to private hospitals. "The hospitals were built borrowing crores of rupees as loans. What can we do when the government fails to respond to our demands," he said.

As the number of cases has doubled in less than two weeks, the number of patients requiring ICU or oxygen facility has also gone up. On April 14, there were 506 patients in ICU which were 1,492 on Sunday.

Officials in the Health Department said there was an urgent need to ramp up bed availability. "There is a huge shortage of ICU, oxygen and ventilator beds in Bengaluru. The chief minister has instructed that the number of ventilator beds should be increased 10 times and we are preparing for the same," an official said. 

As per the BBMP bed management portal, of the 8,804 beds (including private ones) allocated to patients, 7,450 were full on Sunday. Though the portal shows that 734 beds are available in private medical college hospitals and 510 in private hospitals, patients who rush to the facilities are told that there are no beds.

