  India's daily covid infections dip to 1.07 lakh; 865 deaths

India's daily covid infections dip to 1.07 lakh; 865 deaths

News Network
February 6, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 6: India on Sunday recorded 1,07,474 fresh coronavirus cases, registering a decline against 1,27,952 new infections a day before.

The total tally of cases is now 4,21,88,138, while the number of active cases declined further to 12,25,011, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,01,979 with 865 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 3.16 per cent of the total infections in the country, the ministry said.

So far, the cumulative doses administered in the country under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 169.46 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

News Network
February 1,2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning 1 April. Infrastructure emerged as the topmost priority for the Narendra Modi government as the finance minister said that the budget for 2022/2023 will lay the foundation for economic growth through public investment as Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced slump.

As proposed by the finance minister in the Union Budget for 2022-23, a large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts.

Custom duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones have been reduced to 5%, propose to phase out more than 350 customs duty exemptions over time, says FM Sitharaman.

The finance minister announced an extension of the exemption on implements and tools for the agriculture sector manufactured in India.

Here's is a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier in FY23:

CHEAPER

- Clothes

- Gem stones and diamonds

- Camera lens for cellular mobile phones

- Mobile phones

- Mobile phone chargers

- Frozen mussels

- Frozen squids

- Asafoetida

- Cocoa beans

- Methyl alcohol

- Acetic acid

- Chemicals needed for petroleum products

- Steel scrap

COSTLIER

- Umbrella

- Unblended petrol and diesel

- Imitation Jewellery

- Single or multiple loudspeakers

- Headphones and earphones

- Smart meters

- Solar cells

- Solar modules

- X-ray machines

- Parts of electronic toys
 

AJS BAJWA
 - 
Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022

A lacklustre affair.

News Network
February 3,2022

owaisi.jpg

Lucknow, Feb 3: Shots were fired at the vehicle of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh today. 

Speaking to media, the Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) said, "I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza. They were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle were punctured. I left in another vehicle.”

The incident is said to have taken place around 5.30 pm as his vehicle slowed down near the toll plaza. Taking to Twitter, he later said, “There were 3-4 people, but all of them ran away and left the weapons there…We are all safe.”

Owaisi is presently busy campaigning for the AIMIM in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in the state.  Last month, Owaisi had announced the launch of a new front, Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, comprising parties with a support base among Muslims, other backward classes (OBCs) and Dalits for the 2022 UP Assembly elections. 

The front includes the Jan Adhikari Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, the Bharat Mukti Morcha led by Vaman Meshram, Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan and Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party led by Ram Prasad Kashyap.

In September this year, the MP's official residence at Ashoka Road in New Delhi was vandalised. While the MP was in Uttar Pradesh during the incident, he said that the caretaker of the house, Raju, was assaulted after which he filed a complaint. Five members of the Hindu Sena were later arrested by the Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in the vandalism. The accused were armed with axes and also pelted stones at the residence, the complaint said.

Speaking to The News Minute at the time, Owaisi had said, “The whole political ecosystem which is full of bigotry and hatred and these people get emboldened and do these things. The issue is that if an MP's house can be targeted and vandalised, today it is the vandalising of the name plate and throwing stones inside, tomorrow, they can go one step further. These are not fringe elements, they are the main elements of the Hindutva brigade.” 

News Network
February 3,2022

sasika.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a chargesheet in a case relating to alleged irregularities and preferential treatment provided to V K Sasikala, the close aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa, at the Central Prison here.

The ACB informed the Karnataka High Court that a chargesheet has been filed against six people, including two senior prison officials of Karnataka and Sasikala. Sasikala, who was convicted in the multi-crore disproportionate assets case, had served four years imprisonment at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison here.

She was released from jail in January 2021. The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, which was hearing a PIL filed by K S Gita, a Chennai-based social worker and educationist on Wednesday, was informed that the chargesheet was filed on January 7, 2022 after the state government accorded sanction on December 30, 2021, for prosecution of two prison officials.

The petitioner had claimed that despite a report submitted by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar, indicating that preferential treatment was given to Sasikala inside the prison, the ACB had not completed the investigation.

The two officials who have been named as accused one and two in the chargesheet are Krishna Kumar, who was the Chief Superintendent and Anitha, the Superintendent of the Central prison at Parappana Agrahara when the illegal facilities and preferential treatment were allegedly provided to Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, who was also serving a sentence in the prison.

Sasikala and Ilavarasi have also been named as accused in the chargesheet. The court had earlier directed the government to take a decision on the sanction request forwarded to it by the ACB on July 15 last year. 

