  India's daily covid infections drop to 27K; fatalities 347

February 15, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 15: India on Tuesday logged a further decline in daily Covid-19 cases with 27,409 new infections, against 34,113 a day ago. 347 fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Active cases now stand at 55,755. 82,817 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, apex drug regulatory body Drugs Controller General of India's Subject Expert Committee on Monday granted the restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's Covid vaccine Corbevax for adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age bracket.

However, the approval is subject to certain conditions.

February 5,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 5: In the wake of controversy over sudden banishment of hijab-clad girls in a couple educational institutions in Udupi district, the government of Karnataka ordered the mandatory wearing of uniform approved by the state government on school and college campuses. 

The state government referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that kids at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

The state government had announced on Friday that it will neither support the hijab nor does it favour the wearing of the saffron robe by the students. However, with the controversy gaining momentum in other districts and drawing the attention of the entire country, the Primary and Secondary Education Department on Saturday issued a formal order mandating a uniform dress code approved by the state government in all government schools and colleges.

While it is mandatory for the government schools kids to wear uniforms approved by the government, the students at private colleges shall wear the uniform approved by the management. Similarly, students in all PU Colleges must wear the uniform approved by the College Development Council (CDC). In case if there is no rule on the uniform, the students must wear those dress that goes well with the idea of equality and unity without affecting the law and order of the region.

Referring to multiple judgements by various High Courts including Mumbai, Kerala and other states, the government order said, "Compelling a student to remove the headscarf on school campus does not amount to a violation under the Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. Also, reviewing the various provisions under the Karnataka Education Act 1983, the state government has the right to decide on the uniform in schools and colleges. As per the sub-clause 2 under section 133 of the Education Act 1983, it is mandatory for students of the government colleges to wear uniform approved by the state government."

6The state government also noted in its order, "The government is holding programmes at various schools, colleges to facilitate uniform learning among students. However, with a few students in some of the institutions arguing to continue with their religious traditions is coming on the way of unity and equality. But the Supreme Court and several High Courts have upheld the uniform dress code over the individual dress code."

Abdul
 - 
Monday, 7 Feb 2022

If such rules are implemented then it will create problem for all communities specially for Hindus. Concentrate on education rather than traditions. Saffron shawl is basically a political party's identity rather than religious, but still we have no objection.

News Network
February 14,2022

Panaji, Feb 14: Polling began Monday morning in Goa, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats, election officials said. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, the officials said.

Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. They include 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

To check the spread of Covid-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said. Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said. The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party.

The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates There are 105 all-women polling booths, also called as the 'pink booths'.

Earlier, there were was a pink booth in every constituency, the official said. The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections.

The Congress then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in the last one month for the saffron party, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance in Goa.

The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while ally GFP has fielded three. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for the party in the coastal state.

News Network
February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: BJP’s veteran rabble-rouser and Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa today went on to say that the saffron flag (Bhagwa) could replace the tricolour as the national flag in the future.

Replying to the queries of media persons here, Eshwarappa said the saffron flag could indeed become the national flag in a hundred, two hundred or even five hundred years from now. 

"Didn't Rama and Maruthi sport the saffron flag on their chariots centuries ago? The same could be possible in the future, who knows? Didn't people laugh at us earlier when we said we would construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Haven't we achieved it today?" he said.

They would also hoist the Saffron flag at the Red Fort, he hinted without completing his sentence. "We will hoist the Saffron flag everywhere. Today or tomorrow, India will become a Hindu nation. Even at Red Fort..." he said.

He was, however, quick to add that the tricolour was the national flag as of now and anyone who didn't respect it was a traitor.

Eshwarappa was responding to allegation that BJP backed anti-hijab agitators hoisted saffron flag by replacing the tricolour, in the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga. "It's a lie. The tricolour was not replaced. If someone replaces it and hoists the saffron flag, it is a crime. But that's not what transpired here," he said, calling Shivakumar a "liar".

