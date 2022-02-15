India's daily covid infections drop to 27K; fatalities 347

Bengaluru, Feb 5: In the wake of controversy over sudden banishment of hijab-clad girls in a couple educational institutions in Udupi district, the government of Karnataka ordered the mandatory wearing of uniform approved by the state government on school and college campuses.

The state government referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that kids at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

The state government had announced on Friday that it will neither support the hijab nor does it favour the wearing of the saffron robe by the students. However, with the controversy gaining momentum in other districts and drawing the attention of the entire country, the Primary and Secondary Education Department on Saturday issued a formal order mandating a uniform dress code approved by the state government in all government schools and colleges.

While it is mandatory for the government schools kids to wear uniforms approved by the government, the students at private colleges shall wear the uniform approved by the management. Similarly, students in all PU Colleges must wear the uniform approved by the College Development Council (CDC). In case if there is no rule on the uniform, the students must wear those dress that goes well with the idea of equality and unity without affecting the law and order of the region.

Referring to multiple judgements by various High Courts including Mumbai, Kerala and other states, the government order said, "Compelling a student to remove the headscarf on school campus does not amount to a violation under the Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. Also, reviewing the various provisions under the Karnataka Education Act 1983, the state government has the right to decide on the uniform in schools and colleges. As per the sub-clause 2 under section 133 of the Education Act 1983, it is mandatory for students of the government colleges to wear uniform approved by the state government."

The state government also noted in its order, "The government is holding programmes at various schools, colleges to facilitate uniform learning among students. However, with a few students in some of the institutions arguing to continue with their religious traditions is coming on the way of unity and equality. But the Supreme Court and several High Courts have upheld the uniform dress code over the individual dress code."