India's daily covid tally surpasses 20K mark after 4 months

News Network
July 14, 2022

New Delhi, July 14: India reported over 20,000 daily COVID cases for the first time since February this year as the country recorded 20,139 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data provided by the Health Ministry.

The overall Covid-19 tally now stands at 4,36,89,989 while the active cases have increased to 1,36,076. An increase of 3,619 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Active cases constitute 0.31% of the country's total positive cases. While the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.37%, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 5.10%.

The death toll from COVID infections in the country rose to 5,25,557, with 38 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,94,774 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.81 Cr (86,81,64,348) cumulative tests.

16,482 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,28,356. India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.49%.

The country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.27 Cr (1,99,27,27,559) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,61,97,150 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.76 Cr (3,76,98,593) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The government aims to encourage people with third dose or booster shots with free doses from Friday.

On Wednesday, the government announced that it would make vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from Friday for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. 

“As part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days. I thank PM @NarendraModi Ji for this decision," tweeted Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Vaccination is an effective means to fight Covid-19. Today’s Cabinet decision will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation." So far, the booster doses have been free for adults above 60 years of age.

About 92% of Indians who are currently eligible for a third, or booster dose, of the Covid-19 vaccine have not yet taken these shots.

Meanwhile, more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 9.87 Cr (9,87,88,300) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

News Network
July 11,2022

Bengaluru, July 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he would visit rain-affected districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.

He said he interacted with the Deputy Commissioners of the districts affected with regard to the rescue work that needs to be undertaken.

"The Malnad region, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and coastal regions are being lashed by heavy rains for the past 10 days. Already I have interacted with the Deputy Commissioners concerned through video conference for taking up rescue and relief works," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"As the rains have abated I will visit the affected areas starting tomorrow to take stock of the situation and issue necessary instructions to take up relief works. I will visit Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar (district headquarters town of Uttara Kannada)," Bommai said.

He said there were heavy rains in north Karnataka as well.

The Met department on Monday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds speed reaching 30 to 40 km per hour.

The districts that will be affected are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, the department added.

While the low-lying areas in the affected districts are inundated, there have been incidents of landslides in Kodagu district. Three labourers from neighbouring Kerala died in a landslide a few days ago.

News Network
July 2,2022

ties.jpg

Mumbai, July 2: A section of Shiv Sena parliamentarians on Friday asked party chief Uddhav Thackeray to mend fences with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid claims by BJP leaders that at least a dozen Lok Sabha members of the rebellion-hit party were in touch with them.

A central BJP minister claimed that the split in the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra will also have an impact in the Lok Sabha as at least a dozen Lok Sabha members of the party, out of the total 19, were ready to switch sides.

A meeting of Shiv Sena MPs, convened by Thackeray in Mumbai on Friday evening, saw suggestions being made even by a party veteran to patch up with the rebel group led by Shinde in the long-term interests of the party, Sena sources said.

Thackeray's response to the suggestions was not immediately known.

The meeting was not attended by three lawmakers - Shrikant Shinde, the son of the new chief minister; Bhawana Gawli, who is under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate; and Rajan Vichare, the Lok Sabha member from Thane, the sources said.

Shiv Sena has 19 members in the Lok Sabha and three members in the Rajya Sabha.

Shinde's son Shrikant, a two-term Lok Sabha member from Kalyan, has already joined ranks with his father, while five-term parliamentarian from Yavatmal Bhawana Gawli had written a letter to the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to consider the grievances of the rebels with regard to Hindutva. 

Rajan Vichare, the Lok Sabha member from Thane, was mentored by the late Anand Dighe like Shinde.

Gawli has been under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate over allegations of money laundering connected with a non-governmental organisation run by her.

A section of the Lok Sabha members was in a quandary as several MLAs in their constituencies had sided with Shinde and were apprehensive of financial support for development projects under the new dispensation.

"There has been no impact of the rebellion on the Shiv Sena parliamentary party," Vinayak Raut, leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha, told PTI before the meeting with Thackeray.

Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad Omraje Nimbalkar too said he was firmly with Thackeray and would cast his vote in the July 18 presidential elections according to the directions of the Shiv Sena chief.

"The split is in the Shiv Sena legislature party, why do you want to drag the Parliamentary unit into this," a Sena Lok Sabha member from Vidarbha region asked.

The Rajya Sabha members are Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, all considered close to the Thackerays.

News Network
July 1,2022

jodi.jpg

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Friday and discussed the state of global energy and food markets, Modi's office said in a statement, as India keeps buying Russian crude oil.

"They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further," the statement said. 

"The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets."

The statement said Modi urged Putin to go for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis. 

