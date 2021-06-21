  1. Home
  2. India's fresh covid cases fall below 50K after 91 days; 1,167 fatalities in 24 hours

News Network
June 22, 2021

New Delhi, June 22: India on Tuesday reported 42,640 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,167 new deaths. India saw less than 50,000 single-day infections after 91 days, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Active cases in the country dropped below 7 lakh after 79 days, according to Union Health Ministry. 

The death toll in the country now stands at 3,89,302.

Daily recoveries outnumbered the daily new infections for the 40th consecutive day, the Ministry said.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 11,2021

Mumabi, June 11: Petrol price in the financial capital of Mumbai breached the Rs 102-mark (per litre) on Friday after a fresh hike in the fuel prices across the country.

Fuel prices have touched record highs after consistent hikes for over a month. In Mumbai, petrol price soared to Rs 102.04 and diesel now costs Rs 94.15, according to Indian Oil Corporation. 

Both petrol and diesel were up by at least 28 paise across four metro cities. In national capital Delhi, petrol price stood at Rs 95.85, a record high, and diesel is charged at Rs 86.75.

In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 95.80 and diesel at Rs 89.60. In the southern city of Chennai, petrol is at Rs 97.19 and diesel at 91.42. 

Opposition party workers have gathered in various parts of the country protesting Centre's hikes in petrol and diesel prices.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

News Network
June 20,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 20: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the investigation into the alleged phone tapping incident was going on and police have collected all the related information from the BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

Addressing newpersons here on Sunday, Mr Bommai said top police cops were probing the incident and collecting all related matter.

Mr Bommai also said police recorded the statement of Mr Bellad in connection with the incident and gave reasons for suspecting phone tapping.

"Arvind Bellad had written a letter to DG and Speaker (of Karnataka assembly)....it has been referred to the Police Commissioner..the Commissioner has said that he will get it investigated... the investigation has begun," Bommai said.

In response to a question, Mr Bommai rejected opposition Congress's demand for a probe into BJP MLC A H Vishwanath's allegations of irregularities in the implementation of the Upper Bhadra project worth Rs 20,000 crore.

"The procedures (for tender) followed by the previous government with regards to irrigation projects, as per provisions of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTTP) Act and decisions taken by the boards, have been followed here too. Everything is open in this, there is nothing in it," Bommai said.

He said making allegations is the duty of the opposition party, but the truth has been clarified by the Water Resources Department Secretary , he clarified .

While Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah demanded a probe by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB), citing Vishwanath's allegations, party's state President D K Shivakumar has demanded a joint house committee probe.

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: Bengaluru on Friday became the latest city where petrol prices crossed Rs 100 after fuel prices were increased.

In the month of June alone, petrol rose over Rs 2 in Bengaluru. The price of the commodity has almost doubled since 2016.

In the last ten years, petrol saw its lowest in March 2016 at Rs 58.99. At this time, crude was $37.34 per barrel.

In just six months, the price of petrol in the IT-hub has increased from Rs 86.47 to Rs 100.

However, Rs 100 is not the actual price of the commodity per litre. Central and state-level taxes and commissions that are levied on fuels are one of the key factors that push up prices.

The base price of petrol is close to Rs 36 per litre. The dealer commission on it is close to Rs 4 per litre and the government levies an excise duty of Rs 32.90 a litre. Over and above this, the state also levies a sales tax on petrol. Karnataka imposes a 35 per cent sales tax on petrol.

So far as the gross refining margins for oil making companies is concerned, it is around $2.5 per barrel.

Crude petroleum was around $66.4 per barrel in May 2021. 

Experts say that with increasing petrol prices across the country, it is time the government brings it under the GST regime.

S P Singh from the Indian Foundation of Transport Research says, "Petrol prices will go up even further. The only solution is to bring petrol and diesel under GST." 

A litre of diesel is priced at Rs 92.97 per litre in Bengaluru.

In several other cities in Karnataka, petrol has either crossed or is just shy of the Rs 100-per-litre mark.

Meanwhile in Delhi petrol now costs Rs 96.93/litre while diesel is Rs 87.69 a litre. Petrol is Rs 104.53 and diesel 95.75 a litre each in Bhopal.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.08 and diesel at 95.14.  

