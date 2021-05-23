  1. Home
  2. India’s new covid cases dip further to 2.2 lakh; 4,454 deaths in a day

India’s new covid cases dip further to 2.2 lakh; 4,454 deaths in a day

News Network
May 24, 2021

New Delhi, May 24: New Covid-19 cases in India touched a new low in over a month on Monday, with 2,22,315 new infections as 4,454 more people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare showed.

The country now has 27,20,716 active cases as the total caseload stands at 2,67,52,447. Total recoveries in the past 24 hours were 3,02,544.

The worst affected after the United States, India's death toll from the fatal disease is now 3,03,720, the only other country after the US and Brazil to have crossed this grim figure.

Even as the country grapples with a surge in deaths, several states have begun showing a dip in daily cases. The concern, however, remains rural areas where experts believe the pandemic is widely underreported, worsened by the lack of healthcare facilities.

The latest errant adding to Covid woes is the 'black fungus' or mucormycosis, which has now been declared an epidemic by several states.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2021

Mangaluru, May 11: The top religious leaders of coastal Karnataka have announced that the Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 13.

Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar, the Qadhi of Mangaluru, was the first to confirm that no new moon was sighted in the region on May 11. 

“We have not received the news of new moon sighting from anywhere in the region. Hence it was decided to continue fasting on May 12 and observe Eid al-Fitr,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hameed Musliyar Mani, the Qadhi of the composite Jama’at of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga, also issued a similar statement.

Both the clerics have urged the Muslims to follow the guidelines issued by the government and observe festival in a simple manner. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 14,2021

Bengaluru, May 14: As Karnataka continues to battle the second wave of Covid-19, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday batted for the extension of the statewide lockdown, aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

He said, the government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a final call, as the current lockdown nears its end.

The state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24.

"As a citizen of Bengaluru my personal opinion is that it is good to continue the lockdown for a few more days. (Number of cases in the city) has come to 15,000 from 22,000 per day, it is about 7,000 cases less now, it is because of semi-lockdown and complete lockdown," Ashoka, who is also the Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed to long lockdowns implemented in states like Maharashtra and Delhi among others which witnessed the second wave ahead of Karnataka, and said they are a model for us as the number of cases have been coming down.

"Three days ahead of the current lockdown coming to an end, Chief Minister will call a meeting where we will share our opinion, looking at the figures that day in the state and whether the number of cases have come down because of lockdown, we will take a decision. The CM will take a decision," Ashoka said, adding he will be sharing his opinion at the meeting.

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government that had initially announced 14 days closedown from April 27, it subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, amid continued spike in cases.

Stating that no one expected a four-fold increase in the number of cases, Ashoka said, experts had said the second wave will be less compared to first wave, there were media reports too and we too had believed it.

"It is a lesson for us...the government is addressing the difficult situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and our government are facing the situation with courage and will stand by the people," he said, as he hit out at the opposition for changing their stands on the lockdown.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkote, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol too said that the Chief Minister will take a final decision on continuing the lockdown.

"The Chief Minister will take a decision after consulting medical experts and doctors in this regard...they will examine the ICMR advice...no decision has been taken yet," he said.

Dr.Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has said that lockdown restrictions should remain in place for another six to eight weeks, in all districts where the rate of infection is above 10 per cent of those tested, to control the spread.

According to reports, 29 out of 31 districts in Karnataka have Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent.

While the overall positivity rate in the state as on Thursday stood at 27.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.97 per cent.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 35,297 new cases of Covid-19, and 344 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the death toll to 20,712.

Total number of active cases stood at 5,93,078.

Out of the 35,297 fresh cases reported, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2021

New Delhi, May 15: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee died due to COVID-19 on Saturday (May 15, 2021). 

As per the reports, Ashim Banerjee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medica Hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, on Friday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,94,802.

The death toll in the state rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Friday, the state health department bulletin said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.