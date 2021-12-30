  1. Home
  2. India's Omicron tally at 1,270 as country reports 16,764 new covid cases

News Network
December 31, 2021

India's Covid-19 Omicron tally increased to 1,270, with 16,764 new cases in total on Thursday, according to the health ministry. The death toll increased by 220, taking the tally to 4,81,080.

Also, 7,585 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 91,361 and the recovery rate is at 98.36 per cent.

News Network
December 27,2021

surya1.jpg

Udupi, Dec 27: Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya set social media abuzz as he asked Hindus to “dream big” and "convert" Pakistanis to Hinduism. 

The BJP leader also said that temples and mutts should set a target of converting people of other faiths back to Hinduism.

Speaking at the “Vishwarpanam” event at Krishna Mutt in Udupi, on Saturday, Surya said, “We should start dreaming big. We should start audaciously dreaming of the impossible and achieve it.”

And “what is dreaming big?”

 “It’s not just reconverting those Muslims or Christians near our homes. It should be our priority to convert those Muslims in today’s Pakistan to Hinduism,” Surya said, adding that when it happens “we will have Pakistan back in our geography”.

“This may seem impossible today as abolishing Article 370 and constructing Ram Mandir seemed earlier,” he said.

Such ‘ghar wapsi’ drive, he said, should begin from Karnataka as the state had a history of stopping the “intrusion and invasion from Mughals and other external forces in South India”.

Coming against the backdrop of the Assembly passing the controversial Anti-conversion Bill recently, these remarks went viral on social media on Sunday.

Reacting to the remarks, several social media users demanded the arrest of Surya under Anti-conversion law. “Let Mr Surya be the first person to be arrested under this law,” wrote a Shashidhar Hemmadi in his Facebook post. 

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge tweeted: “If everyone has a #GharWapsi as desired by the BJP, where exactly will they fit them in the varna system or will all be considered as Brahmins by default?”

JD(S) IT wing head Prathap Kanagal took a dig at the MP’s remarks, asking whether the Anti-Conversion Bill was not a hindrance to such a move.

“Bangalore south, are you not ashamed for voting this man to Parliament. Clearly education does not mean intellect!” wrote Twitter user Anand Srinivasan.

His comments also found support among a few. “So many are perturbed by mere mention of ghar wapsi, which means Tejasvi is doing it right,” wrote Twitter user @ChandraSirigeri.

“Tejasvi Surya is promising. He just needs to continue his hard work a(n)d gain more administrative skills. He has the possibility of becoming the future PM of India. If he does, it would be great,” wrote Nitin B.

News Network
December 20,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asserted that the ruling BJP will not allow religious conversion of helpless people in the state.

Speaking at a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), he said that his government would soon bring in anti-conversion laws. "Innocent people are being converted across the state. They are lured by money and financial assistance," he said.

"Religious conversions are not merely about increasing the number of people in a community. The mindset has to be changed. What appears to be luring initially will eventually affect society. Our government, our nation will not allow such things to happen. There is an attempt to encash poverty in our society," he reiterated.

"As per law there is no provision which facilitates to lure people for conversions. There is no scope for this in the Constitution. The people who are opposing the anti-Conversion bill were ready to implement it in 2019. Now, they are bound by political compulsions," he said.

State government would take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take the law into their hands, the Chief Minister said speaking to media.

"The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue," he added.

State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra, and also providing security for Karnataka government vehicles, Bommai said.

News Network
December 28,2021

flightscancelled.jpg

New York, Dec 28: Global travel chaos that convulsed the Christmas weekend spilled into Monday with major flight cancellations impacting millions returning from holiday breaks, as Covid-19 cases surge to record levels in Europe and several US states.

Some 11,500 flights have been scrapped worldwide since Friday and tens of thousands more delayed, during one of the year's busiest travel periods -- with multiple airlines saying spikes in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have caused staffing shortages.

Effects rippled worldwide, with about 3,000 flights already cancelled Monday and 1,100 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Opening the way for more people to return to work sooner and minimizing the prospect of mass labor shortages, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday halved the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases from 10 to five days in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption.

The guidelines, which are non-binding but closely followed by US businesses and policymakers, further suggest that the five-day isolation period be "followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others."

Cases in the United States are already on track to reach record highs in January, fueled by large pockets of unvaccinated residents as well as lack of access to quick and easy testing.

President Joe Biden said Monday some US hospitals could be "overrun" but that the country is generally well prepared to meet the latest surge and Americans need not "panic."

In a virtual meeting with state governors and top health advisors, Biden stressed that the rapid spread of Omicron would not have the same impact as the initial outbreak of Covid-19 or the Delta variant surge this year.

"Omicron is a source of concern, but it should not be a source of panic," he said.

Nationwide, the United States is closing in on the daily high of 250,000 cases recorded last January in the world's most affected nation, which has lost more than 816,000 people to the pandemic.

New measures in Europe

Governments worldwide are scrambling to boost vaccinations, stressing that the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated.

As several countries revive unpopular lockdowns, France stopped short of a stay-at-home order.

Ministers did call for employers to make staff work from home three days a week where possible after nationwide infections hit record-high figures -- in line with Denmark and Iceland, which also reported record daily cases.

Similarly to the United States, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government would announce by the end of the week a reduction in the number of isolation and quarantine days required for those with Covid and their contacts.

England's Premier League, meanwhile, announced that a record 103 players and staff had tested positive in the past week.

And in Greece, authorities will require bars and restaurants to close at midnight from January 3, when establishments will also have to limit the number of diners per table to six.

China strategy tested

In the Chinese city of Xi'an, authorities were scrambling to contain the country's worst Covid outbreak in 21 months.

Desperate to keep a lid on the pandemic before February's Beijing Winter Olympics, China has stuck to a "zero-Covid" strategy, involving tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But there have been sporadic flare-ups.

Some 13 million residents are already confined to their homes in Xi'an, where Covid controls were tightened Monday to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving.

Two other Chinese cities also reported a case linked to Xi'an, as authorities urged migrant workers not to travel home in the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. 

