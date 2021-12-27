  1. Home
  2. India’s Omicron tally at 653 as country records 6,358 new covid cases

News Network
December 28, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 28: India logged 6,358 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Meanwhile the country has recorded 653 Omicron infections so far.

The ministry said 6,450 persons who contracted the infection recovered in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload currently stands at 75,456, The recovery rate is currently at 98.4 per cent.

With the surge in Omicron cases, the Centre issued a fresh advisory to all states and union territories, asking them not to let their guard down.

It also specifically asked governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to ramp up vaccination and exponentially increase testing in order to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and avert a surge in infections during the forthcoming assembly polls in the five states.

News Network
December 22,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Several pro-Kannada organisations and transport unions have called for a day-long Karnataka bandh on December 31 demanding a complete ban on the activities of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) in Karnataka over its repeated involvement in "anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada activities" in the recent times.

Demanding a complete ban on the activities of the MES outfit in Karnataka, the organisations have set a deadline of December 29. “If the state government does not order a ban by December 29, we will go ahead with the Karnataka bandh on December 31,” said Vatal Nagaraj, former MLA and Chairperson of Federation of Pro-Kannada organisations. As many as 35 organisations have extended support for the dawn-to-dusk bandh.

“We request everyone to support our call and come out in large numbers in the interest of Karnataka and Kannada. We do not want any moral or virtual support from anybody but we need actual support by joining us on the Bandh day. This would entirely be apolitical and in the interest of the state,” Vatal Nagaraj told media persons.

According to the organisers, all services barring emergency services would be suspended on December 31. Sources told DH that more than 35,000 autorickshaws, 10,000 taxis including Ola, Uber will remain off the roads as the transport organisations have publicly expressed their support to the bandh. 

While more than 35 Kannada and transport organisations have expressed support to the Karnataka Bandh, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) led by TA Narayana Gowda has distanced itself from the bandh. Making its stand clear, Narayana Gowda told media persons that there are several other methods to register our protest. “Observing Bandh is not the only solution. People have already suffered due to the pandemic.

There are several other ways to express our anguish,” Gowda clarified. However, Gowda said that they would support the growing demand for a total ban on the activities of MES in Karnataka and they would carry out different kind of activities on December 31 across Karnataka. 

News Network
December 20,2021

New Delhi, Dec 20: Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar eco system amid protest by opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel.

Rejecting the demand, Mr. Rijiju said various proposals which are part of the bill have already been suggested and recommended by the Standing Committee of Law and Personnel.

The Minister further said that the bill will cleanse the election system.

Lok Sabha was later adjourned for the day amid continuous protest by opposition members.

Earlier in the day, the House passed the Supplementary Demands for Grants.

News Network
December 17,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 17: A day after he courted controversy over his remarks on rape, former Karnataka Speaker and senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar issued an apology on the floor of the House on Friday. 

Speaking at the start of the Assembly session on Friday, Kumar said, “If my remarks have hurt women, (or) if their feelings are hurt, I regret my remarks.” Kumar said that he had "just referred to a proverb" and his goal was not to insult women or the Assembly or to speak lightly (about rape). 

He said that the video of his comments in the House was aired out of context and "only a part was highlighted".

Kumar pointed out that even Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was a “co-accused”. But, Kageri did not apologise. 

“We’re one family. We also have family ties in our respective lives. I did say, “Let’s enjoy the situation”, to which Kumar said something that has become the subject of a controversy. This House, all of us, have respect for women. We’re committed to protecting that and increasing that,” Kageri said. 

Kageri did not allow Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and other MLAs to speak on the issue. Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar, meanwhile, sought an apology to women from the entire Assembly for the remarks.

On Thursday, Kumar stirred a controversy on Thursday evening at the Assembly after he he told Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, “There’s a saying... when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are."

"If anyone is hurt…I am not ashamed to apologise," he said.

Following his remarks, Speaker Kageri said, "We are bound to uphold their (women's) dignity." He requested members of the House not to drag the controversy further. 
 

