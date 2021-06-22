  1. Home
  2. India's reports over 50K covid cases, 1,358 deaths; total infections cross 3 crore

News Network
June 23, 2021

New Delhi, June 23: India on Wednesday reported 50,848 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,358 deaths. The new cases take total infection in the country past the grim mark of 3 crore. 

The death toll in the country now stands at 3,90,660.

India's active caseload declined to 6,43,194; lowest in 82 days, Union Health Ministry said in a statement. 

Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 41st consecutive day.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 18,2021

New Delhi, June 18: Launching six customized crash courses from 111 centres in 26 states that aim at skilling over one lakh Covid-19 warriors to meet new challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that the virus is present and the possibility of mutation is also there.

The programme has been designed specially under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

"The second wave of the pandemic illustrated the kind of challenges that the virus may present to us. The country needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges and training more than one lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction," Modi said, adding that this training will be over in the next two-three months.

The move is significant, coming in the wake of experts predicting a third wave of Covid-19 in a few months. Modi also said work is underway on a war footing to ready over 1,500 oxygen plants and efforts are on to reach every district.

Three days before phase III of the immunisation drive kicks in with 75 percent procurement and distribution of vaccines by the Centre free of cost to states, Modi said the government is "committed to give free vaccines to every citizen" while following Covid protocol.

The PM said many guidelines have been issued related to the campaign, which is to start from June 21, and now people below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for vaccination as those above 45.

On the course that was launched on Friday, Modi said top experts of the country have designed these six courses as per demands of the states and Union Territories.

The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles -- namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support and Medical Equipment Support.

This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work. This campaign will give fresh energy to the health sector frontline forces and will also provide job opportunities to youth.

Hailing it as an important next step in the fight against Covid-19, Modi reminded everyone that the pandemic tested the strength of every country, institution, society, family and person of the world.

Modi said far-flung hospitals are being provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators, besides new strides in manufacturing PPE suits, testing kits and other medical infrastructure.

"Amidst all these efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of Covid warriors, one lakh youths are being trained," Modi said.

Modi also hailed the role of health professionals like ASHA workers, ANM, Anganwadi and health workers deployed in the dispensaries in the villages in preventing the infection and supporting the world's largest vaccination campaign. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

PM MODI INDIA
Sooner Modi abolishes imperious IAS, IPS and PCS, India would progress rapidly. These are the bloodsuckers and they have ruined India. India would take a minimum of 50 years to re-establish its doomed economy due to the lack of wisdom of the decision-makers. The world has lost its confidence because India is not respecting the Rule of Law. A Minister in UP is uttering an open threat to the public to burn them alive if they are the critic of Yogi and Modi.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 18,2021

KappanSiddeeq.jpg

The mother of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan’s mother passed away on Friday, June 18, according to local media reports. 

Kappan and three PFI men were booked on apparently false charges of breach of peace after being arrested in October 2020 while they were on their way to the Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village to meet the family of the Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and murdered. He has been in prison since then. 

Two days after the arrest, the UP Police had filed another case against them on various charges, including sedition and the stringent UAPA. The police later booked four more persons in the case.

In April this year, the police filed a charge sheet against all eight persons, including Kappan, in a local court in Mathura, charging them with sedition and conspiring to incite caste violence, among others.

In February, the Supreme Court had allowed Kappan to meet his ailing mother Khadeeja Kutty.

On Tuesday, a local court of Mathura had dropped proceedings against all four of them.

The sub divisional magistrate dropped the proceedings as limitation of the proceedings under section 116 (6) CrPC expired, Defence Counsel Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi said. 

“The accused denied the charges levelled against them. Recently, I moved an application in the court of sub-divisional magistrate, Maat, RD Ram requesting that the proceedings against the accused be dropped as the police, in the prescribed period of six months, could not produce evidence in support of their case. The court discharged the accused on technical grounds today,” the lawyer said. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY IN INDIA
Kappan's mother passes away waiting for the release, such crime is within the legal definition of " crimes against humanity". This death is giving a message to the world that India is a regime of terror. India has caused irreparable injury to Kappan, his mother and the whole family. Kappan was covering rape-murder news, which is also under the definition of crimes against humanity. Yogi CM of UP is unskilled, uneducated and uncivilized, he must be held accountable.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 11,2021

kishorepawar.jpg

Mumbai, June 11: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday called on NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here and held talks with him for around three hours, setting tongues wagging in political circles.

NCP sources said apart from discussing the prevailing political situation, Pawar hosted lunch for Kishor.

The meeting got over by around 2 pm, but neither Kishor nor Pawar spoke to the media persons gathered outside 'Silver Oak' (NCP chief's residence).

This is Kishor's first meeting with Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. He had helped craft the election strategy for these parties in the assembly elections. 

After the assembly poll results, the election strategist had said that he was "quitting this space". Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar downplayed the meeting, saying that Kishor has already said he will not be a political strategist anymore.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said many leaders are in touch with Kishor, while NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal said he was no aware of the agenda of the meeting.

Stating that Kishor was a successful political strategist, Bhujbal said he was sure that Pawar will take into account Kishor's suggestions.

Kishor had met Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 before the latter became chief minister. 

