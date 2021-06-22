India's reports over 50K covid cases, 1,358 deaths; total infections cross 3 crore

New Delhi, June 18: Launching six customized crash courses from 111 centres in 26 states that aim at skilling over one lakh Covid-19 warriors to meet new challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that the virus is present and the possibility of mutation is also there.

The programme has been designed specially under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

"The second wave of the pandemic illustrated the kind of challenges that the virus may present to us. The country needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges and training more than one lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction," Modi said, adding that this training will be over in the next two-three months.

The move is significant, coming in the wake of experts predicting a third wave of Covid-19 in a few months. Modi also said work is underway on a war footing to ready over 1,500 oxygen plants and efforts are on to reach every district.

Three days before phase III of the immunisation drive kicks in with 75 percent procurement and distribution of vaccines by the Centre free of cost to states, Modi said the government is "committed to give free vaccines to every citizen" while following Covid protocol.

The PM said many guidelines have been issued related to the campaign, which is to start from June 21, and now people below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for vaccination as those above 45.

On the course that was launched on Friday, Modi said top experts of the country have designed these six courses as per demands of the states and Union Territories.

The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles -- namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support and Medical Equipment Support.

This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work. This campaign will give fresh energy to the health sector frontline forces and will also provide job opportunities to youth.

Hailing it as an important next step in the fight against Covid-19, Modi reminded everyone that the pandemic tested the strength of every country, institution, society, family and person of the world.

Modi said far-flung hospitals are being provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators, besides new strides in manufacturing PPE suits, testing kits and other medical infrastructure.

"Amidst all these efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of Covid warriors, one lakh youths are being trained," Modi said.

Modi also hailed the role of health professionals like ASHA workers, ANM, Anganwadi and health workers deployed in the dispensaries in the villages in preventing the infection and supporting the world's largest vaccination campaign.