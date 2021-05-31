  1. Home
  India's single-day covid deaths below 3K after over a month; 1.27 lakh new infections

News Network
June 1, 2021

New Delhi, June 1: India on Tuesday reported 1.27 lakh new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Meanwhile the daily fatalities from the virus stood at 2,795, the lowest since April 27.

The rise in single-day Covid cases was the lowest in 54 days as the third wave shows a retreating trend.

Active caseload increased to 18.95 lakh. 2,55,287 patients recovered from coronavirus during last 24 hours.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections for the 19th successive day as the rate of recoveries improved to 92.09 per cent.

Meanwhile the fatality rate is 1.18% and cumulatively, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 3,31,895 people so far.

News Network
May 26,2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 26,811 new cases of Covid-19 and 530 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 24,99,784 and toll to 26,929, the health department said.

The day also saw 40,741 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 6,433 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 18,342 discharges and 285 deaths.

As of May 26 evening, cumulatively 24,99,784 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,929 deaths and 20,62,910 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,09,924.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 19.48 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.97 per cent.

Bengaluru Rural reported 35 deaths, Ballari (22), Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru (14), Chamarajanagara (13), followed by others.

Mysuru accounted for 2,792 new cases, Hassan 1,471, Tumakuru 1,399, Davangere 1,309, Belagavi 1,205, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,37,929, followed by Mysuru 1,34,448 and Tumakuru 98,139.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 9,18,423, followed by Mysuru 1,16,299 and Tumakuru 77,525.

A total of over 2,90,61,302 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,37,584 were tested on Wednesday alone. 

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 31,2021

covidcrisis.jpg

As the country suffers the threat of death and disease, financial struggle looms over it. There has been a huge loss for several of the economy. The government has issued aid, however, it is insufficient and neglects the unorganized sector entirely. 

The estimation of the government, standing at Rs 1,250 crore, and is not close to what is needed by the people. Additionally, it does not aid those who don’t come under government schemes, meaning a huge chunk of the unorganized and industrial sector. 

The financial crisis in India due to COVID is a many headed demon. So many different issues have arisen since the start of the pandemic, and the people of India are suffering under the financial burden. 

Sudden shifts

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the word ‘unprecedented’ has been used innumerable times. Problems arrive suddenly, with no warning. People are losing their jobs all at once after years of working in the same place. 

With the magnitude of the death toll, many a times the sole breadwinner of the house passes away. This leaves the family floundering, looking for jobs and trying to keep mouths fed.

People who are newly unemployed and unable to find jobs in the same industry are left confused. They have a skillset that employers are not looking for and eventually, they have to resort to unskilled labor which gives them lower wages. 

Warning signs 

The fact is that the people are suffering. The numbers back it up. There has been a 15 to 20% increase in poverty since the pandemic began. This means more than 23 crore people have slipped below the poverty line. 

Unemployment has increased, too. 1.5 people have been lost their jobs, and those who continue to be employed face lowered salaries. The per capita income of the country has lowered by 16.8% to what it was in January of 2020. 

Within 2020, there was an increase in people partially withdrawing funds from their Employee Provident Fund accounts. While it was 54 lakh people in 2019, 2020 saw 1.27 crore people doing the same. 

According to RBI, there had been an 81.5% increase in that loans against gold jewelry by Scheduled Commercial Banks in March in comparison with the same last year. 

MFIs, MSMEs suffer losses

MFIs (Micro finance Institutions) cater to the poorer sections of Indian society. The lockdowns have has adverse effects on the functioning of NBFCs and MFIs. With the poor already suffering through unemployment and steep hospital bills, this too has caused a bad hit.

Some sectors are faring worse than others. These industries thrive on travel, face to face interactions and consumerism. Retail, MSME, and hospitality are some of them.

The pandemic has resulted in the closure of 15-20% of the MSMEs in India. Large scale supply chains are taking away their customers as they are not able to operate as usual during the pandemic. If the situation continues, there could be a much larger percentage of MSMEs closed during the pandemic. 

Small businesses run into trouble

Small businesses like family run stores are facing trouble getting customers and keeping their shops open. The lockdown hours put a huge dent in the time they can sell to people. Shops that don’t count as ‘essentials’ often cannot open at all. 

Chain supermarkets and other shops are seeing more traffic as these small businesses get neglected. Without their livelihood, the threat of COVID increases as they would not be able to afford the hospital bills and medication.

Sellers over the internet find it difficult to post packages as delivery services do not function everywhere due to COVID. Small businesses are losing customers at a large scale. 

Social workers rise to the occasion

While the situation is dire, social worker and organizations have taken the initiative to help people. All over India, social workers and volunteers are assisting on everything from grocery packages to cremations. 

The workers help with transportation, reservation of beds, intricacies of the Ayushman card, ensuring the patients and the family members staying with them are fed, etc. With the ongoing crisis with the bodies piling up with no one to deal with them, social workers are also burying and cremating bodies. 

Not just this, but they are also helping people who are not infected, but have been affected by the pandemic. Distributing food, rations etc. to those in need is another task they perform. 

However, without proper government aid to the poorer sections of society, there is no saying how bad the situation could get.

