  Karnataka sees 530 covid deaths, 26,811 new cases, 40,741 discharges on May 26

News Network
May 26, 2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 26,811 new cases of Covid-19 and 530 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 24,99,784 and toll to 26,929, the health department said.

The day also saw 40,741 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 6,433 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 18,342 discharges and 285 deaths.

As of May 26 evening, cumulatively 24,99,784 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,929 deaths and 20,62,910 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,09,924.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 19.48 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.97 per cent.

Bengaluru Rural reported 35 deaths, Ballari (22), Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru (14), Chamarajanagara (13), followed by others.

Mysuru accounted for 2,792 new cases, Hassan 1,471, Tumakuru 1,399, Davangere 1,309, Belagavi 1,205, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,37,929, followed by Mysuru 1,34,448 and Tumakuru 98,139.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 9,18,423, followed by Mysuru 1,16,299 and Tumakuru 77,525.

A total of over 2,90,61,302 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,37,584 were tested on Wednesday alone. 

News Network
May 17,2021

gazzaairstrike.jpg

Gaza Strip, May 17: The Israeli military launched new strikes on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, just hours after Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an end to hostilities was not imminent.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza entered its eighth consecutive day after raids on Sunday killed at least 42 Palestinians, wounded dozens more and flattened at least two residential buildings.

The home of Gaza’s Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, was also targeted, according to the group’s media.

At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago. Israel has reported 10 dead.

The United Nations Security Council met on Sunday to discuss the violence but failed to agree even a joint statement of concern.

Israel’s Monday air attacks “heavier, longer”

Israeli air bombardment on Monday was “heavier, on a wider area and lasting longer” than the raids on Sunday in which 42 Palestinians were killed.

Fares Akram, AP’s correspondent in Gaza says explosions “rocked the city” from north to south.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent Safwat al-Kahlout says there has been barely “one hour of peace” and that Israeli drones were “hovering overhead, controlling the skies”.

At least 55 Israeli air strikes carried out

Israeli fighter jets carried out at least 55 air raids on Gaza early on Monday.

Sources said the targets included several military and security bases in the Palestinian territory, as well as some empty land east of Gaza City.

A four-storey building was also bombed in the centre of Gaza City, but early reports indicate the building was evacuated before the attack.

“The fire is intensifying on military bases, security bases, empty and evacuated training camps that belong to Palestinian fighting groups,” they said.

It was not immediately clear if any casualties had been reported.

Agencies
May 12,2021

bombs.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 12: Relentless rocket fire and rioting in mixed Jewish-Arab towns fuelled growing fears Wednesday that violence between Israel and Palestinians that has claimed 50 lives could spiral into "full-scale war".

Palestinian fighters have launched more than 1,000 rockets since Monday, claimed Israel's army, which has launched hundreds of air strikes on Hamas and other Islamist groups in the crowded costal enclave of Gaza.

The most intense hostilities in seven years have killed at least 43 people in Gaza, including 13 children, two Palestinians in the West Bank, and five Israelis, triggered by weekend unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

As world powers voiced growing alarm and the UN Security Council readied for another emergency meeting on the bloody crisis, the UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland warned that "we're escalating towards a full-scale war".

"Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation," he said, echoing warnings from the international community.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in the mixed Jewish-Arab Israeli city of Lod, where police said "wide-scale riots erupted among some of the Arab residents".

There were fears of widening civil unrest as protesters waving Palestinian flags burnt cars and properties, clashed with Israeli police and attacked Jewish motorists in several mixed Jewish-Arab towns across Israel.

Palestinian groups, mostly Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have launched more than 1,000 rockets, Israel's army said, including hundreds at Tel Aviv, where air sirens wailed overnight.

Of these, 850 rockets have hit in Israel or been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system, while the rest have crashed inside Gaza, he said.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes at Gaza, the Israeli-blockaded coastal enclave of two million people that Hamas controls, targeting what the army described as Palestinian military sites.

Aside from the mounting death toll, at least 230 Palestinians were wounded, many rescued from the smouldering ruins of buildings. On the Israeli side, more than 100 people have been injured, as residents across the Jewish state have been ordered to seek shelter.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday urged Israel and the Palestinians to "step back from the brink", calling for both sides to "show restraint".

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, voiced concern at the escalation of violence and said "crimes" may have been committed.

Bensouda announced on March 3 that she had opened a full investigation into the situation in the Israeli-occupied territories, infuriating Israel, which not a member of The Hague-based court.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz warned Tuesday that "this is just the beginning" of Israel's strikes, vowing that the operation, now dubbed "Guardian of the Walls", would aim to restore peace "for the long-term".

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh vowed in turn to step up its operation code-named "Sword of Jerusalem", warning that "if Israel wants to escalate, we are ready for it".

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said he expected the fighting to intensify and, when asked about unconfirmed reports that Hamas might seek a ceasefire, said: "I don't think my commanders are aware, or particularly interested."

In Gaza City, people sifted through debris after an Israeli air strike destroyed a 12-storey building near the coastline.

Hamas said the tower block had been a residential building. AFP reporters said it also housed the offices of several Hamas officials.

Five members of a single family were killed by an Israeli strike in northern Gaza on Tuesday, including young brothers Ibrahim and Marwan, who were filling sacks of straw at the time.

"We were laughing and having fun when suddenly they began to bomb us. Everything around us caught fire," their cousin, also called Ibrahim, told AFP.

"I saw my cousins set alight and torn to pieces," said the 14-year-old, breaking down in tears.

In Israel's central city of Lod, a man and a girl were killed Wednesday by rocket fire from Gaza. Israel's foreign ministry identified one of the dead as 16-year-old Nadin Awad, an Arab Israeli.

Her cousin, Ahmad Ismail, told public broadcaster Kan that he was near Nadin when she was killed alongside her father Khalil Awad, 52.

"I was at home, we heard the noise of the rocket. It happened so quickly. Even if we had wanted to run somewhere, we don't have a safe room," Ismail told Kan.

Earlier, an Israeli woman was killed as rockets hit Rishon Letzion on the coastal city's southern edge, and in Ashkelon near Gaza, which Hamas threatened to turn into "hell", rockets fired by Hamas killed two women.

The crisis started last Friday when weeks of tensions boiled over and Israeli riot police clashed with crowds of Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Nightly clashes since then have rocked the ancient compound and flared elsewhere in east Jerusalem, leaving more than 900 Palestinians injured.

Palestinians clashed again with Israeli officers in riot gear on Tuesday evening, with 245 Palestinians injured, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Large protests were held Tuesday in solidarity with Palestinians around the world, including in London, as well as in Muslim-majority countries including Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Tunisia and Turkey.

News Network
May 14,2021

gazaschools.jpg

Gaza City, May 14: At least 31 Palestinian schools attended by 24,000 children and a health facility in Gaza have been damaged by Israeli air raids, according to ‘Save the Children’.

The charity organisation said all schooling had been suspended due to the violence.

“We keep telling my young daughter and son that the heavy shelling is celebrations, fireworks, what a joke! We resort to different ways to distract their attention from this awful atmosphere but all are in vain,” said Ibrahim Abu Sobeih, Save the Children’s Gaza field manager.

UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also admitted that Israeli air raids have destroyed or severely damaged more than 200 housing units in the Gaza Strip, while dozens of schools have sustained damages.

The agency said the escalation has been having an impact on access to water, sanitation, healthcare and the COVID-19 response.

It noted that the North Gaza Seawater Desalination Plant was still not operational affecting an estimated 250,000 people’s access to clean drinking water. Another 230,000 people from Gaza City and Khan Younis have limited access to piped water due to increasing power cuts and the damages to the networks, according to OCHA.

Israel continued on Friday to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 119 Palestinians, including 31 children, have been killed and more than 830 wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday. Hundreds of Palestinian families have taken shelter in UN-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire, with locals reporting that that the Strip had experienced its “most violent” night.

Meanwhile, violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinian citizens in the West Bank as well as in Israel. In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel.

