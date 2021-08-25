  1. Home
  2. Kerala's surge pushes India's single-day covid tally to 46,164, highest in nearly 2 months

Kerala's surge pushes India's single-day covid tally to 46,164, highest in nearly 2 months

News Network
August 26, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 26: With 46,164 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,25,58,530, while the active cases rose to 3,33,725, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,36,365 with 607 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 11,398 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
 
As many as 17,87,283  tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 51,31,29,378. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 31 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.02 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 62 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,88,440 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 60.38 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Thursday morning.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 
 
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 607 new fatalities include 216 from Maharashtra and  215 from Kerala.

A total of 4,36,365 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,36,571 from Maharashtra, 37,206 from Karnataka, 34,788 from Tamil Nadu, 25,080 from Delhi, 22,794 from Uttar Pradesh, 19,972 from Kerala and 18,393 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 25,2021

sunanda.jpg

Mysuru, Aug 25: Sunanda Palanetra of BJP has been elected as Mayor of Mysuru. She is the 24th Mayor of Mysuru.

BJP came to power for the first time in the history of MCC. Palanetra, a corporator of Ward 59 of MCC, is a close relative of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

It is to be noted that Palanetra had decided to resign from her corporatorship when she was defeated in previous Mayor election held in January. 

Palanetra had written to then chief minister B S Yediyurappa and the party leaders expressing her desire to resign for the post.

BJP Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha congratulated Sunanda Palanetra tweeting, “Congratulations to Sunanda Palanetra who was elected mayor of Mysuru. A heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to this victory,” he wrote in his tweet.

The Congress and JD(S) had earlier in February formed an alliance to keep BJP out of power. JD(S) Candidate Rukmini Made Gowda became the Mayor while Congress candidate Anwar Baig was elected as Deputy Mayor. 

However, Rukmini’s election as JD(S) corporator in the 2018 polls was annulled by the Karnataka High Court in May, thereby necessitating mayoral elections. The High Court’s order was based on a petition filed by Rajani Annaiah, the Congress candidate who lost to Rukmini, who accused her of a false declaration of assets during her nomination. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 25,2021

Mysuru, Aug 22: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old MBBS student was allegedly gang-raped by five youths at a secluded place on a hillock in east Mysuru late on Tuesday. The survivor is hospitalised and her condition is stable.

The incident happened on a hillock near Lalithadripura (North) layout, at the foot of Chamundi Hills. It is located around 300 metres away from eastern stretch of the outer ring road in Alanahalli police limits.

Senior police officers are tight-lipped about the incident as the incident of gang-rape has occurred two days after robbery-and-murder by an armed gang that rocked the city on Monday.

According to police, the girl, who hails from a north Indian state, was with one of her male classmates on a two-wheeler when the group intercepted them around 7pm on Tuesday. Her male friend was beaten up by the gang before she was taken to a remote place away from the road. She was sexually abused by the gang one after the other.

According to the complaint, five youths raped her in the dark after threatening her with dire consequences. The accused were in an inebriated state, police said.

Alanahalli police said a survivor visited police station soon after the incident and lodged a complaint against five unknown person for allegedly gang-raping her in the evening hours of Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against unknown accused. Senior officers inspected the spot on Wednesday.

Statements of the survivor and her male friend are being recorded. She has been sent for medical examination and cops are awaiting the report.

An officer said the survivor and her male friend were stopped by a gang of four-five youths who were consuming alcohol on the hillock. The spot, located near Lalithadripura (North) locality, was completely dark without street lights. The spot is not frequented by the public and away from public view. Teams have been formed to crack the case.

Police sources confirmed a mason has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2021

Kasaragod, Aug 16: In yet another incident of abduction of gold carriers by the smuggling rackets operating here, a 44-year-old Gulf returnee was abducted, beaten up and abandoned in Koyilandi near Kozhikode, police said on Monday.

Police sources said Haneefa of Muthabi Thoniyadath was abducted by a five-member gang on Sunday midnight. He was abandoned after being beaten up on Monday morning.

The police suspect gold smugglers to be behind the crime. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Sources said Haneefa had returned from Qatar a couple of months ago with gold which was confiscated by the customs while trying to smuggle it out. However, the smuggling racket did not believe his story and abducted him.

A similar incident had occurred in Koyilandi a month ago. A frequent flyer to UAE, Ashraf was reported to be a carrier in the gold smuggling racket that operates in Calicut International Airport. He was later found abandoned in Kunnamangalam with serious injuries on his legs.

A series of crimes rlated with gold smuggling and gold stealing gangs have been registered by the police after five men of the racket were killed in a road accident in nearby Ramanattukara few months ago.

Notwithstanding, several gulf returnees were booked by the Air Customs for smuggling gold. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.