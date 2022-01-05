  1. Home
  2. In a massive spike, India reports 90,928 new covid cases; Omicron cases rise to 2,630

In a massive spike, India reports 90,928 new covid cases; Omicron cases rise to 2,630

News Network
January 6, 2022

New Delhi, Jan 6: In a massive spike in Covid-19 cases, India on Thursday logged 90,928 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The nation reported 58,097 cases a day earlier.

Daily deaths rose by 325, taking the total fatalities to 4,82,876 and 19,206 persons recovered over the past 24 hours.

The number of Omicron cases rose to 2,630 on Thursday.

India's daily positivity rate currently stands at 6.43 per cent, while the active cases tally is at 2,85,401.

Under its nationwide vaccination drive, the country has administered 148.67 crore doses so far. 

Meanwhile, experts believe that India's Omicron-powered third wave is likely to infect much more than the Delta-driven second wave as the R value (reproduction number) currently stands at an all time high of 2.69, giving a clear indication of a very steep rise in the number of cases over the next few weeks. 

“India's R is 2.69 at the moment, which is higher than the 1.69 that we saw at the peak of the second wave. The acceleration of cases is steeper than ever,” VK Paul, NITI Ayog member and the government's principal advisor on Covid-19 said on Wednesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
January 6,2022

JF3.jpg

“I was meticulously supported by the dedicated team of Dammam Unit, which allowed me to make a beautiful transit to the activities of JF smoothly and efficiently maintaining the protocol of COVID-19 restrictions. The destination of success in the Term 2020-2021 was admirably strengthened by all the JF well-wishers, donors and sponsors” said in his presidential speech by Rafiq Nariyar of JF Dammam Unit on its Annual General Body Meeting held on Friday 3rd December 2021 at SEREN Restaurant in Dammam.

Jam’iyyatul Falah, winner of Karnataka State Award as the best NGO for its children welfare programs and social service activities having its unit in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Dammam Unit conducts its 33rd Annual General Body Meeting (AGBM) in Dammam, Eastern province of Saudi Arabia. The master of the ceremony Mohammed Siraj opened the meeting with Islamic Greetings and invited the Chief Guests Masood Al-Masood (General Manager of East Asia Group), Ismail (CEO of Al-Jazeera Steel), Abdul Waris (Ex-Chairman of IISD) and Office Bearers of Dammam Unit on the dais. 

The meeting commenced with the recitation of few verses from the Holy Quran by Sharief Karkala which enlightened the importance of community services in Islam and draw attention to the audience to come forward and join JF and extend support to help the needy in the community for its betterment. Naushad M. Saad had welcomed all the members and guests in his welcome speech.

The annual report for the term 2020-2021 was read by the General Secretary Sajid Hussain. First he briefed about Jam’iyyatul Falah to the audience, which literally represents an association meant for the welfare of less privileged brothers & sisters of the society, which came into existence in 1988. The first and foremost priority of Jam’iyyatul Falah is given to EDUCATION, spreading literacy and all round development of the less privileged families in the community. JF also provides scholarships under different schemes to the needy students in the coastal belt of twin-districts. JF frequently organize the Medical camps, awareness of healthcare, health camps, eye camps and special medical check-up (including ladies by lady doctors) in Mangalore & Udupi Districts. JF also provides Dialysis medical treatment for poor Kidney patients. 

Treasurer Nazim Ahmed presented the annual financial reports of Dammam Unit for the Year 2020-2021. This mainly highlighted the financial support given to various programs such as distribution of Ramadan Kit, Zakat, Fitra and Education for needy students, scholarship for students who are studying in higher schools and colleges.

The honor of excellence was awarded to the members as a token of appreciation for their enormous support rendered to JF Dammam Unit during the Term 2020-2021. The excellence award was given to following members.

(1) 100% Attendance was awarded to Sharief Sultan, Nizamuddin Shaikh and Mohammad Afaq.
(2) Committed Members of the Year was awarded to Sajid Hussain and Nazim Ahmed.
(3) Very Special Honor was awarded to Ishtiaq Mohammad.
(4) Promising Member of the Year was awarded to Ahmed Kabeer.
(5) President Choice of the Year was awarded to Imtiyaz Hassan.
(6) Committee Member of the Year was awarded to Sharief Karkala.

The Chief Guest Masood Al-Masood interpreted one of the verses of Holy Quran by mentioning “Allah is helping the servant as long as the servant is helping his brother.” He appreciated Jam’iyyatul Falah and said Allah will reward all the members of JF in a manner similar to the deeds that they perform. If all are helping our brothers and sisters, Allah will help us in return. – In-Sha-Allah.

“It gives immense pleasure to link with Jam’iyyatul Falah, who not only do community service activities but also inspires other organizations to widely spread the services to humanity” complimented by another Guest of Honor Abdul Waris, Ex-Chairman of IISD.

Mohammad Irshad dissolved the present committee and the Election Officers Ismail Ibrahim and Mohammad Siraj took the dais to conduct the Election. The New Committee of 50 members was formed for the Term 2022. The Office Bearers were unanimously elected by the managing committee.

The Office Bearers for the Term-2022.
1) Mohammad Sharief Karkala    :  President
2) Mohammed Shareef Hassan    :  Vice President
3) Sajid Hussain Kasargod        :  Vice President
4) Sheikh Mohammad Iqbal         :  General Secretary
5) Naushad M. Saad            :  Joint Secretary
6) Nazim Ahmed            :  Treasurer
7) Mohammad Irshad        :  Joint Treasurer
8) Ishtiaq Mohammed        :  Auditor
9) Ameen Shaikh             :  Event Coordinator-1
10) Zaheer Ahmed             :  Event Coordinator-2
11) Mohammad Siraj         :  Sports Coordinator-1
12) Mohammed Azeem Alam    :  Sports Coordinator-2
13) Mohammad Afaq            :  Organizing Secretary
14) Shahul Hameed            :  NRCC Representative-1
15) Mohammad Waheed        :  NRCC Representative-2
16) Mansour Ali Ahmed        :  NRCC Representative-3

The senior-most member of Jam’iyyatul Falah Shahul Hameed took the opportunity to encourage the New Committee to work with commitment, devotion, hard-work and determination. Jam’iyyatul Falah is growing day by day and new members should join hands to build a better community back home, he said. 

The newly elected President, Sharief Karkala addressed the new committee and thanked all the members for showing confidence in him to lead the prestigious Dammam Unit. Taking into consideration the support from the new and the outgoing committee, he assured to exhibit his role as President with better productivity with the ‘Vision of Success and Achievement’ under the crucial economic challenges. 

Vote of thanks was proposed by Suneer Ahmed and on behalf of JF Dammam Unit had expressed the gratitude to all the members and guests for their kind presence and congratulated the New Committee for their success in accomplishing all the future assignments of Jam’iyyatul Falah. 

The Annual General Body Meeting was dispersed with the Dua and the photo session of New Committee Members was conducted.

JF1.jpg

JF4.jpg

JF5.jpg

JF6.jpg

JF7.jpg

JF8.jpg

JF9.jpg

JF10.jpg

JF11.jpg

JF12.jpg

JF13.jpg

JF14.jpg

JF15.jpg

JF16.jpg

JF17.jpg

JF2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 6,2022

khanraza.jpg

Founder of Ittehad-e-Millat Council Tauqeer Raza Khan's call for a 'Dharam Sansad' on Friday has got support from All India Tanzeem ul Islam, which on Thursday asked the community members to gather in large numbers. The protest has been called to offer 'mass sacrifice' in protest against hate speeches delivered in Haridwar.

Raza Khan appealed to muslims of Uttar Pradesh to gather in large numbers at the Islamia School in Bareilly on Friday for "mass sacrifice" in protest against recent hate speeches made in Haridwar.

The announcement was made on Saturday where he said, "the recent Dharam Sansad against which objections were raised by our community was not the first one but it has been happening for many months, but the present government was never ready to hear anything."

"Our ulemas have conducted three meetings but we never called it Dharam Sansad, but the language used in Haridwar can never be used by our ulemas and the ulemas show the path of peace, patriotism and love to disciples," he added.

The cleric said that the hate mongers want to kill 20 lakh Muslims. "We have decided that we are ready for it. I urge the government that they can send their people to kill us and on Friday at least 20,000 Muslims will surrender before them. The best way is that Muslims sacrifice their lives to ensure peace in the country."

Khan has got support of Tanzeem which recently advocated united India as it was in medieval period. Mujahid Hussain Qadri of Tanzeem said that people want to create disharmony between Hindus and Muslims but they will not succeed.

The hate speech was reportedly made during an event in Haridwar held from December 17 to 20. Video clips of the event, circulated on social media, say that "Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan."

The event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence.

The Uttrakhand Police have lodged an FIR in the case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi -- former Shia Waqf board chairman, who recently converted to Hinduism.

In a similar incident, Chhattisgarh Police had arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho.

The police had registered an FIR and arrested the religious leader and others for allegedly making derogatory comments on Mahatma Gandhi and praising Nathuram Godse.

The Congress is criticising the delay in action against the accused in Haridwar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 29,2021

Panaji, Dec 29: The Goa government will make it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated or carry a Covid-19 negative report to attend parties or enter restaurants in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said district administrations will issue a notification to this effect by Wednesday evening.

He said organisers of various events in the state would have to ensure that the guests carry these certificates.

The Goa government on Tuesday decided not to impose night curfew in the coastal state for now so that the tourism business amid the Christmas-New Year festival season is not affected. Sawant had said his government was monitoring the Covid-19 positivity rate and stringent decisions would be taken during the meeting of the task force scheduled to be held on January 3 in case this rate rises.

Ahead of the New Year celebration, there is currently about 90 per cent occupancy in hotels in the state, while beaches are already overcrowded with revellers, tourism industry stakeholder said. Chartered flights from the UK have already started arriving in the state, after a nearly year-long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah said there have been five to seven per cent cancellations in hotel bookings, but the season is “overall good".

“The end of the year has always been a good season for the tourism industry. The hotel occupancy is around 90 per cent during these days, which will increase by the New Year,” Shah told PTI. “It is a good sign that we are getting back to normalcy,” Shah said, adding that the tourism industry has learnt to do business with Covid-19 protocols in place.

He said the commencement of the chartered flights has provided work to musicians, other artists and tourist guides in the state during the current tourist season. On Tuesday, Goa reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases with 112 people testing positive for the infection, the state health department said.

On Monday the coastal state had recorded 67 cases. The caseload on Tuesday rose to 1,80,229, while the death toll reached 3,520 with one patient dying due to the infection, as per official data. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.