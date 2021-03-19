Mumbai records biggest-ever spike in daily covid cases as Maha reports 25,681 cases

  1. Home
March 19, 2021

Mumbai, Mar 19: Mumbai’s single-day spike in Covid-19 infections jumped past the 3,000 mark for the first time since the outbreak of the viral pandemic even as Maharashtra posted a 25,000-plus figure for the second consecutive day on Friday.

In the last 24-hours, Maharashtra reported 25,681 cases and 70 deaths, taking the progressive total to 24,22,021 and 53,208, respectively.

During the same period, Mumbai reported 3,063 cases and 10 deaths pushing up the progressive total to 3,55,914 and 11,569, respectively.

On the other hand, the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) which includes Mumbai, recorded 5,737 cases and 19 deaths, taking the total to 7,82,316 and 20,028.

The active total cases in the state stand at 1,77,560, according to the figures released by the Public Health Department.

Currently, 8,67,333 people are in home quarantine, while 7,848 are in institutional quarantine.

During the day, 14,400 patients were discharged taking the total to 21,89,965.

The state’s case fatality rate is 2.20 per cent.

March 10,2021

In a meeting of Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party held at the state party headquarters, Tirath Singh Rawat was named as the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who resigned as Chief Minister on Tuesday.

After taking over as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat said, "I thank PM, HM and party chief who trusted me, a mere party worker who comes from a small village."

"I'd never imagined that I'd reach here. We'll make all efforts to meet people's expectations and take forward work done in last 4 years," the newly-appointed Uttarakhand CM added.

Tirath Singh Rawat was the BJP chief in Uttarakhand from 9 February, 2013 to 31 December, 2015 and a former member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

The 56-year-old is MP from Garhwal in Uttarakhand. His name was picked over prominent candidates including Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The party meeting was held today morning at the BJP office on Balbir Road.

Almost half a dozen names were doing the rounds as probables for the chief minister's post including Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and state minister of Higher education Dhan Singh Rawat.

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday after days of speculation about a leadership change in the state.

Asked about the reason for his resignation, he said: "Yeh samuhik nirnay hota hai aur iska bahut acchha jawab aapko Delhi jaana padega uske liye (A collective decision is made. And for an appropriate answer, you will have to go to Delhi)."

March 16,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 16: Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed officials to crack the whip against schools which run regular offline classes for standard one to five ignoring government's directive in view of Covid-19.

The warning to the primary schools was issued on Monday after Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted a few days ago asking Kumar to look into the complaints about reopening of schools for standard one to five.

Further media too reported that some private schools were running offline classes.

Taking note of it, Kumar directed the officials to take strict action against such schools.

He also instructed the education department officials and superintendents of the department to immediately issue a circular to set up Taluk level inspection teams and prosecute schools and institutes violating the norms.

At present regular classes are allowed for standard six and above. 

March 17,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 17: A baby girl was born on board IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning with the help of cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement.

"A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight," the airline's statement noted.

Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, it said.

"Both the baby and mother are stable," it mentioned. The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 am and landed in Jaipur around 8 am on Wednesday.

