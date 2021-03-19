Mumbai records biggest-ever spike in daily covid cases as Maha reports 25,681 cases

Mumbai, Mar 19: Mumbai’s single-day spike in Covid-19 infections jumped past the 3,000 mark for the first time since the outbreak of the viral pandemic even as Maharashtra posted a 25,000-plus figure for the second consecutive day on Friday.

In the last 24-hours, Maharashtra reported 25,681 cases and 70 deaths, taking the progressive total to 24,22,021 and 53,208, respectively.

During the same period, Mumbai reported 3,063 cases and 10 deaths pushing up the progressive total to 3,55,914 and 11,569, respectively.

On the other hand, the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) which includes Mumbai, recorded 5,737 cases and 19 deaths, taking the total to 7,82,316 and 20,028.

The active total cases in the state stand at 1,77,560, according to the figures released by the Public Health Department.

Currently, 8,67,333 people are in home quarantine, while 7,848 are in institutional quarantine.

During the day, 14,400 patients were discharged taking the total to 21,89,965.

The state’s case fatality rate is 2.20 per cent.