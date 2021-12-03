  1. Home
  2. Mumbai reports first case of Omicron Covid variant; total 4 cases in India

News Network
December 4, 2021

The first case of Omicron was confirmed in Maharashtra on Saturday with a 33-year-old passenger who arrived from Cape Town in South Africa being confirmed for the latest Covid-19 variant.

The passenger arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from Cape Town through Dubai and Delhi. 

The infected person is a resident of Kalyan-Dombivli in Thane district, which falls under the larger Mumbai metropolitan region.

 “The person has not taken any Covid-19 vaccine. On November 24, the passenger got a mild fever. However, no other symptoms were observed. This mildly symptomatic patient is being treated at the Covid Care Centre in Kalyan-Dombivali,” Maharashtra’s Public Health Department said. 

So far, 12 of the passenger’s high-risk contacts and 23 of the low-risk contacts have been traced and all have been tested negative for Covid-19. 

Additionally, 25 of the co-passengers from the Delhi-Mumbai flight have also been tested negative. 

More contacts are currently being traced.

Meanwhile, results of the genomic sequencing of a 60-year-old male passenger’s sample who had arrived from Zambia has been obtained from the National Institute of Virology and Omicron has not been detected in the sample. 

Instead, a sub-lineage of the Delta variant has been detected in the sample.

Until Monday morning, 3,839 passengers arriving from at-risk countries for Omicron at Mumbai airport had been tested with RT-PCR and 344 out of 17,107 passengers arriving from other countries had been tested.

Since 1st December 2021, 8 passengers have been tested positive for Covid-19 and their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since 1 November is underway. 

News Network
November 29,2021

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the "Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021" to repeal the three contentious farms laws enacted in 2020, against which various farm organizations have been carrying out widespread protests for the past one year.

The bill, which was tabled by Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, seeks to repeal the three farm laws - (1)Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; (2) Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and (3)Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

The bill was passed through a voice vote. Though opposition MPs belonging to Congress, TMC and DMK demanded a discussion, the bill was passed without any discussion.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Farm Laws Repeal Bills noted that "even though only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws, the government has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on the importance of the Farm Laws and explain the merits through several meetings and other forums."

These laws, enacted by the Parliament in September 2020, have been stoutly opposed by several farmers organizations. Several farmers groups across the nation have been holding widespread protests and agitations for over a year since the passing of these laws demanding that they be scrapped.

On November 19, in a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will take steps to repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

In January 2021, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of these laws until further orders, to facilitate a process of negotiation between the Centre and the protesting groups. The Supreme Court had also constituted a committee to hold the talks. However, the leaders of the farmers unions boycotted the committee.

The main grievance raised by the farmers is that the laws will result in the dismantling of the state-run Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees, and will disrupt the Minimum Support Price mechanism. The protesting farmers fear that the laws will pave the way for corporate exploitation. A batch of petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of these farm laws and also questioning the competence of the Parliament in enacting the same.

News Network
November 22,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 22: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for persons whose houses collapsed due to rains across the state.

"We have released Rs 500 crore for roads and bridges and have made emergency rescue teams all around the city," he added.  

"This widespread unexpected rainfall due to depression in Bay of Bengal has led to a huge crop loss. I've asked for an immediate report on the compensation (of Rs 685 crore). Rs 130 crores have already been released for previous crop loss," he added.

News Network
November 24,2021

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the repeal of three contentious agricultural laws that were passed last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in an address to the nation on November 19 that the farm laws would be withdrawn in the coming Winter Session of Parliament, which will begin on November 29.

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year had said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them.

News 18 reported that a single bill, Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, would be introduced and passed in the Winter Session, invalidating the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Zee News reported “The Union Ministry of Agriculture is said to have finalised this bill after holding consultations with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).”

