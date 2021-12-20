  1. Home
  2. Omicron cases cross the 200-mark in India; Maha, Delhi report highest

News Network
December 21, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 21: The number of cases of Covid's fast-spreading strain Omicron has crossed the 200-mark in India, the Union Health Ministry said today.

Out of them them, 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the ministry added.

Maharashtra and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases of the new variant – 54 each. They are followed by Telangana (20 cases), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).

The ministry's data updated on Tuesday also recorded that India had clocked 5,326 cases of Covid infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily case count in 581 days. The total number of Covid cases reported in the country now stands at 3.48 crore. As per the bulletin, there are now 79,097 active cases in the country, the lowest in 574 days.

With 453 deaths over the past 24 hours, the total death count in the pandemic has climbed to 4.78 lakhs.

The Omicron strain of Covid, known to be highly transmissible, has set off alarm bells and stoked grim memories of the devastating second wave of the pandemic that had brought the country's health infrastructure on its knees.

Delhi, which was among the worst hit in the second wave, clocked 107 cases Sunday, crossing the 100-mark after six months and prompting a meeting of the disaster management authorities.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people not to panic and assured that the government had made adequate arrangements to tackle a surge in cases. Pointing out that many were not masking up and had dropped their guard following a drop in cases, he urged residents to keep following Covid norms

Meanwhile, the Omicron strain is leading to an alarming spike in cases across the world.

In US, the new variant accounts for 73 per cent of all sequenced Covid cases, surging from around 3% last week, according to the latest federal estimates.

The delta variant, which had been the dominant form of the virus in the US last week, has now receded to roughly 27 per cent of sequenced cases.

The World Health Organization has said the Omicron variant is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid.

News Network
December 9,2021

New Delhi, Dec 9: The Samyukata Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday called off one of the country's longest agitations after the farmers' leaders accepted the Centre's fresh proposals. They will vacate protest sites by December 11.

The farmers' body, an umbrella body of 40 farmer organisations, on Wednesday had flagged certain objections to the government’s written proposal that talked about withdrawing cases against farmers after end of the agitation and including non-SKM members in the committee to discuss MSP issue. Following which, the Centre had issued fresh proposal. 

A final decision on the Centre's fresh proposal in the meeting of SKM at the Singhu border was delayed on Wednesday as farmer leaders were awaiting a formal communication regarding its acceptance on the letterhead of the central government.

In a mega outreach, the government has decided to accept all the demands of the protesters. These include withdrawal of all the agitation-related cases registered during this protest in all states/ UTs and central government agencies; compensation to all the families of the agitating farmers who died during the course of agitation; no criminal liability of the farmers in case of stubble burning; government to discuss electricity amendment bill with SKM/ farmers before discussing it in Parliament; committee on MSP formed in which SKM will list out its members; and ongoing MSP in the country and procurement will continue as it is.

On the question of the constitution of the MSP committee, the farmers have emphasised only members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (in addition to officials from the centre, concerned states and agricultural experts) can be chosen.

When Prime Minister Modi last month offered farmers an “apology" and said the farm laws would be scrapped, farmers rejoiced but underlined their determination to continue protests till the MSP issue was resolved.

Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and some parts of Uttar Pradesh have been camped at Delhi borders for over a year now, demanding that the government withdraw the three laws — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: In an apparent case of murder-suicide, four members of a family were found dead in their house at Morgan’s Gate area in Mangaluru today morning. 

The deceased are Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalaxmi (26), their daughter Sapna (8) and son Samarth (4). The family hailed from Sunaga village, Bilagi taluk in Bagalkote.

It is learnt that Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalaxmi was working as a security person. 

Sources said that the woman and two children died after consuming while the man hanged himself to death. 

Police are yet to find out the reason behind the incident. It is suspected the woman and two children were given poison by the man before committing suicide. 

City police chief N Shashi Kumar visited the spot.

News Network
December 16,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 16: As many as five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, said state health minister K Sudhakar.

"Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 yr male returning from UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa," Sudhakar tweeted.

All the patients were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with the Covishield vaccine, according to the state health department. 

The country's first two Omicron cases – a South African national who has left the country and a local doctor with no travel history – were detected in Karnataka on 2 December.

A 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on 12 December.

