Out on bail, Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins civic polls in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a shocking development, Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh and the Nalasopara arms and ammunition haul case, has won the Jalna Municipal Corporation (JMC) elections as an independent candidate.

Pangarkar emerged victorious from Ward 13 of the JMC, where he was pitted against the BJP. Notably, the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which contested the Jalna civic polls independently, did not field a candidate in the ward.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. A prominent journalist and activist, she edited Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada weekly founded by her father P Lankesh, and later ran her own publication, Gauri Lankesh Patrike.

Pangarkar was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024, in the Lankesh murder case. Ahead of the October 2024 Assembly elections, he was inducted into the Shiv Sena and appointed chief of the party’s Jalna campaign. However, following intense criticism, then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revoked the appointment.

A former municipal councillor in Jalna between 2001 and 2006 from the undivided Shiv Sena under late Balasaheb Thackeray, Pangarkar later became associated with right-wing organisations.

In August 2018, he was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the seizure of crude bombs and weapons in Nalasopara and booked under the Explosives Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He is currently out on bail in both cases.

Soon after the election results were declared, Pangarkar’s supporters celebrated his victory.

After filing his nomination, Pangarkar had said he was returning to politics after a gap and had received an encouraging response from voters. “I have worked for the people earlier and have returned again,” he said, asserting that the cases against him had no bearing on the elections. “The matter is before the court. I stand before the nyay devta. There may be misunderstandings by agencies, but the court will decide. I am 100 per cent innocent,” he maintained, adding that the Lankesh murder case was unrelated to the civic polls and pertained to Karnataka.