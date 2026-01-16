Out on bail, Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins civic polls in Maharashtra

  1. Home
News Network
January 16, 2026

Mumbai: In a shocking development, Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh and the Nalasopara arms and ammunition haul case, has won the Jalna Municipal Corporation (JMC) elections as an independent candidate.

Pangarkar emerged victorious from Ward 13 of the JMC, where he was pitted against the BJP. Notably, the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which contested the Jalna civic polls independently, did not field a candidate in the ward.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. A prominent journalist and activist, she edited Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada weekly founded by her father P Lankesh, and later ran her own publication, Gauri Lankesh Patrike.

Pangarkar was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024, in the Lankesh murder case. Ahead of the October 2024 Assembly elections, he was inducted into the Shiv Sena and appointed chief of the party’s Jalna campaign. However, following intense criticism, then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revoked the appointment.

A former municipal councillor in Jalna between 2001 and 2006 from the undivided Shiv Sena under late Balasaheb Thackeray, Pangarkar later became associated with right-wing organisations.

In August 2018, he was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the seizure of crude bombs and weapons in Nalasopara and booked under the Explosives Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He is currently out on bail in both cases.

Soon after the election results were declared, Pangarkar’s supporters celebrated his victory.

After filing his nomination, Pangarkar had said he was returning to politics after a gap and had received an encouraging response from voters. “I have worked for the people earlier and have returned again,” he said, asserting that the cases against him had no bearing on the elections. “The matter is before the court. I stand before the nyay devta. There may be misunderstandings by agencies, but the court will decide. I am 100 per cent innocent,” he maintained, adding that the Lankesh murder case was unrelated to the civic polls and pertained to Karnataka.

News Network
January 3,2026

At least seven explosions have shaken Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, as low-flying aircraft have been detected in the skies above the city, in what the Venezuelan government said were coordinated US strikes.

Explosions and smoke were reported across Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, at around 2 a.m. local time (6 a.m. GMT) with power outages near a key military base and reports of low-flying aircraft on Saturday.

People in various neighborhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas.

President Nicolas Maduro announced a nationwide state of emergency, ordered the full activation of national defense plans, and authorized the deployment of comprehensive defense commands across the country in response to the attacks.

In a statement, the Venezuelan government said US forces carried out coordinated strikes on civilian and military targets in Caracas and several other states, describing the operation as a direct act of military aggression aimed at seizing the country’s oil and mineral wealth.

The government urged its supporters to mobilize nationwide in response to the attacks.

“People to the streets!” the statement said. “The Bolivarian Government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack.”

Caracas said it retains the right to legitimate self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and called on regional governments and the international community to stand against what it described as imperialist aggression.

American news outlets reported that US President Donald Trump had greenlighted direct attacks on Venezuelan soil several days ago.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the attack, calling on the UN to convene immediately to discuss the issue.

"Caracas has been attacked by missiles, and the world must be aware; Venezuela is under attack. The Organization of American States and the United Nations must convene immediately," Petro said in a post published on X.

Since August, US Southern Command has deployed warships, submarines, aircraft carriers, F-35 squadrons, and approximately 15,000 personnel to the area.

These deployments include Carrier Strike Group Twelve, featuring the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier.

Since September, the US military has carried out more than 30 such strikes, with a reported death toll of at least 115.

Officials in Caracas have condemned the operations as a deliberate display of US hostility aimed at intimidating the region and undermining Venezuela’s sovereignty amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Washington has also claimed, without providing evidence, that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro leads the Cartel de los Soles, which the US designated a terrorist organization last month.

Maduro has said the administration of US President Donald Trump seeks to remove him from power and seize the country’s oil resources.

News Network
January 2,2026

The Kerala Yatra, organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat under the theme “With Humanity,” was launched with great fervour in Kasaragod on New Year’s Day, carrying a strong message of unity, coexistence, and social harmony.

Addressing a large gathering at a reception in Cherkala, the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, said collective efforts are vital to pass on Kerala’s progress, values, and achievements to future generations. He described Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama as the defining force behind the renaissance, survival, and moral character of the Kerala Muslim community.

In his inaugural address, the Grand Mufti noted that Samastha had provided clear direction and organisational strength to the community, enabling it to move forward as a disciplined and constructive social force—benefits that, he said, had positively influenced other communities as well.

Recalling the region’s spiritual history, he spoke about Malik Ibn Dinar and his companions, describing them as truthful, noble, and deeply spiritual figures. The history of Kasaragod, he said, is enriched by their legacy of coexistence and purity. Malik Ibn Dinar, who illuminated the spiritual path of the northern region, symbolised harmony and mutual respect, a tradition warmly embraced by the local rulers of the time and one that must be remembered and preserved.

Elaborating on the message of the Yatra, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad emphasised that Islam stands for love and compassion, teaching believers to treat all people with goodness. He asserted that every religious community has the right to live and propagate its ideals without harming others, cautioning against attempts to sow hatred and hostility. “We must never forget our shared humanity,” he said, adding that acts of goodness should never be judged by caste or class, as peace and progress remain the foremost needs of any society.

Touching upon the upcoming centenary of Samastha, the Grand Mufti announced that the organisation is moving ahead with major action plans. Initiatives such as the Islamic University (Jamiathul Hind)—which integrates Islamic scholarship with modern education—have already been implemented. He appealed to all humanitarians to support Samastha’s extensive work in education and charity to ensure its benefits reach every section of society.

The Yatra commenced with a grand reception at Ullal Dargah, where Samastha President E. Sulaiman Musliyar and Yatra Committee Chairman Sayyid K.S. Attakoya Thangal Kumbol handed over the Yatra flag to the procession leader, the Grand Mufti, amid chants from hundreds of activists. The Cherkala inauguration was presided over by Sayyid K.S. Attakoya Thangal Kumbol and formally inaugurated by E. Sulaiman Musliyar.

The event drew a distinguished gathering, including Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Rajmohan Unnithan MP, several MLAs, Swami Vivekananda Saraswati of the Chinmaya Mission, and Father Mathew Baby Marthoma.

The Kerala Yatra will traverse the state with scheduled stops at Kannur Collectorate Ground (January 2), Nadapuram (January 3), Kozhikode Muthalakulam (January 4), Kalpetta (January 5), Gudalur (January 6), Areekode (January 7), Tirur (January 8), Ottapalam (January 9), Chavakkad (January 10), Ernakulam Marine Drive (January 11), Thodupuzha (January 12), Kottayam (January 13), Pathanamthitta and Kayamkulam (January 14), and Kollam (January 15). The journey will culminate in a grand finale at Putharikandam Maidanam, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 16.

News Network
January 14,2026

Bidar (Karnataka): A routine ride turned fatal when a nylon kite string slit the throat of a 48-year-old motorcyclist in Karnataka’s Bidar district, claiming his life in a chilling reminder of the deadly threat posed by banned kite-flying materials.

The victim, identified as Sanjukumar Hosamani, was riding near the Talamadagi Bridge when a taut kite string stretched across the road cut deep into his neck, causing profuse bleeding. Critically injured, Hosamani collapsed from his motorcycle but managed to place a final phone call to his daughter.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows Hosamani drenched in blood, struggling to dial his daughter’s number as life ebbed away.

A passerby attempted to help by pressing a cloth against the wound to stop the bleeding. Locals said an ambulance was called immediately, but it arrived too late. Hosamani succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

Family members have blamed the delay in emergency response for his death, alleging that timely medical assistance could have saved his life.

Following the incident, Hosamani’s relatives and local residents staged a protest at the accident spot, demanding strict action against the use of nylon kite strings and urgent improvements in emergency medical services.

Police have registered a case at Manna Ekhelli Police Station and said an investigation is underway.

Kite flying during Makar Sankranti is a long-standing tradition across many parts of India. While cotton strings coated with powdered glass were once common, they have increasingly been replaced by cheaper and more durable nylon strings. This durability, however, has proven lethal, as nylon can slice through skin with ease.

Commonly referred to as Chinese manjha, these strings pose a grave danger to two-wheeler riders, who often fail to notice the nearly invisible lines stretched across roads and flyovers.

The Karnataka incident is the latest in a series of such deaths reported across the country. Just this week, a 45-year-old man in Indore died after a kite string slit his throat. Delhi has witnessed multiple fatalities in recent years, including the deaths of a 22-year-old businessman in 2025, a biker in 2022, and a seven-year-old child in 2023.

Despite periodic raids and seizures by authorities, the recurring deaths underline serious gaps in enforcement, raising questions about whether current measures are sufficient to prevent further loss of life.

