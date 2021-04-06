  1. Home
With over 1.07 lakh new infections, India logs highest ever daily covid cases

News Network
April 7, 2021

coviddaily.jpg

New Deli, Apr 7: The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with over 1.07 lakh new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the data provided by governments of various states and Union territories.

The number of coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days with the central government asserting that one of the major reasons for the surge in infections was people becoming lax towards following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to the daily numbers announced by various states and UTs, the nationwide tally of new cases reported on Tuesday crossed 1.07 lakh mark, the highest ever in India since the first case of the deadly virus was reported in January 2020.

The states and UTs reporting a large surge included Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, while several other states also reported a lot more new cases than in the recent past in what is being called the second wave of this deadly pandemic.

Among the states with a rapid surge in infections, Maharashtra reported 55,469 cases, Chhattisgarh 9,921 cases, Delhi 5,100 cases, Gujarat 3,280 cases and Rajasthan 2,236 cases. Among southern states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana also reported high daily figures.

Some states or UTs were yet to announce their tallies for new cases during the day and therefore the overall nationwide tally for the day could be higher than 1.07 lakh.

The Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Tuesday morning showed that a total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

The data on Monday morning showed 1,03,558 single day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who reviewed the Covid-19 situation and the progress of vaccination in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan, said these 11 states together contributed 54 per cent of the total cases and 65 per cent of the total deaths in the country, with a disproportionately high number of deaths in Maharashtra and Punjab.

Vardhan noted that since February, these states have witnessed a steep increase in cases, the majority of which have been reported in the younger population of 15-44 years, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The minister highlighted that one of the major reasons for the surge in cases in almost all parts of the country, more specifically in these 11 states, was people becoming lax towards following Covid appropriate behaviour and urged them take up mass awareness campaigns to re-instill the importance of such measures among the masses.

The health minister chaired a comprehensive and detailed review of the Covid-19 cases, vaccination status and challenges being faced by the states in management of coronavirus.

At a media briefing, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said the pandemic situation in the country has worsened with a sharp rise in cases and a large part of the population is still susceptible to the virus.

The tools to fight the pandemic remain the same and Covid-appropriate behaviour, containment measures, testing have to be implemented more efficiently, medical infrastructure has to be ramped up and vaccination drive intensified, he said.

Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, staying away from crowds have to be followed in a campaign mode, Paul said.

Amid the spike in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Modi's last interaction with chief ministers was on March 17 during which he had expressed concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases in parts of the country and called for "quick and decisive" steps to check the "emerging second peak".

The Centre also said on Tuesday an increase in the intensity of the pandemic has led Covid-19 to spread at a faster pace than last year and the next four weeks are very critical.

News Network
April 6,2021

Thiruvananthapuram: Brisk polling, which was "absolutely peaceful", was witnessed in the fiercely fought Kerala Assembly election on Tuesday with a 74.02 per cent voter turnout, even as minor skirmishes and allegations of bogus voting were reported from a few places.

The election to 140 assembly seats was "absolutely peaceful, free and fair", Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena told media.

Kerala has an electorate of 2.74 crore and 957 candidates were in the fray. Even as the state witnessed heavy footfall of voters in the earlier half of the day, incessant rains in central Kerala showed a dip in polling percentage.

The political fronts-- the ruling Left Democratic Front, UDF and BJP-led NDA have claimed that this election will be 'crucial' and a 'turning point" for the southern state, which Vijayan had earlier described as the last fort of secularism.

The massive election exercise involving over two lakh polling officers began at 7 AM, adhering to strict COVID-19 health protocol and was extended by one hour to 7 PM for the COVID patients and those in quarantine.

To ensure smooth polling, central forces were deployed in 549 critical location booths and 433 vulnerable polling booths in the state

The Assembly election in 2016 saw a 77.53 per cent voter turnout, while the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 saw a participation of 77.84 per cent electors.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, LDF rode to power with 91 seats, while UDF garnered 47. BJP got one seat while an independent, P C George, won. 

Agencies
March 26,2021

New Delhi, Mar 26: As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the 'no-fly' list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidelines to curb COVID-19.

Speaking to media, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "We can win the fight against COVID-19 but the negligence of some people is creating problems. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to crack the whip."

"We can issue SoPs and guidelines in regard to COVID-19, some people are being careless. We have started putting people on the no-fly list," the Minister said.

"When you compare the air travel to surface route, travelling by buses or train, air travel is much safer," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 59,118 new COVID-19 cases, 32,987 recoveries, and 257 deaths on Thursday.

"The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme produced connectivity and affordability. We have fare-bands. The lower fare-band is a little more than that of the fare of the lower class AC car in a train," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

"I am 100 per cent confident that the UDAN scheme is a roaring success. We are building another 100 airports. We have more than 300 operational routes which will be increased to 1000," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The Minister said that demand for airports has been increased and many airports are being privatised.

"The land for the development of an airport is to be provided by the state government. In Darbhanga Airport, earlier, there was no place to park the aircraft. Eventually, the facilities are increasing and by creating a bigger terminal and by getting more lands, we will be solving the problems," he added.

All flight operations at Darbhanga airport in Bihar commenced in November last night, which has been developed under the UDAN initiative.

UDAN is a regional airport development and "Regional Connectivity Scheme" of the Government of India which was started in April 2017.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

hasan.jpg

Kozhikode, Apr 6: Acclaimed scholar, thinker and former all India vice president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi, Professor K A Siddique Hassan has passed away today. He was 76. 

He had been staying in his son's house in Kovur, Kozhikode for a long time due to a congenital disease of old age.

He was an irreplaceable figure as a writer, Islamic scholar, orator and social activist. He was the founding secretary of the Ideal Publications Trust, which publishes Madhyamam Malayalam daily. 

He was born on May 5, 1945 as the son of K M Abdullah Moulavi and P A Khadeeja at Koottil in Eriyad in Thrissur district of kerala. He did his Afdalul Ulama and earned postgraduate degrees (MA in Arabic) from Islamiya College Shanthapuram and Raudathul Uloom Arabic College respectively.

Siddique hassan worked as a teacher in college. He was the Amir of jamat e-islami Kerala during the period of 1990-2005. Earlier he has held positions of chairman of Alternative Investment and Credit Limited(AICL), founding chairman of Baithuzzakath, and sub-editor of Probodhanam weekly.

