  Petrol crosses Rs 100 a litre in capital 7th hike in 8 days

Petrol crosses Rs 100 a litre in capital with 7th hike in 8 days

News Network
March 29, 2022

Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to ₹4.80 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹100.21 per litre as against ₹99.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from ₹90.77 per litre to ₹91.47, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 85 paise and 75 paise respectively. Now, the people in the finance capital will have to pay ₹115.04 for petrol and ₹99.25 for diesel.

The revised rates of petrol and diesel in Chennai is ₹105.94 and ₹96.00, while in Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹109.68 and diesel is ₹94.62. In Bengaluru, the price of petrol is ₹105.62 per litre and ₹89.70 per litre for diesel. In Hyderabad, per litre of petrol will cost Rs113.61 and ₹99.84 for a litre of diesel

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the seventh increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In the first four four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On Sunday, petrol price went up by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by ₹4 .80 per litre and diesel also by ₹4.80 per litre.

Oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by ₹13.1-24.9 per litre and ₹10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel," according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

CRISIL Research said a ₹9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average USD 100 per barrel crude oil and ₹15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to USD 110-120.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs and so retail rates adjust accordingly to the global movement.

News Network
March 18,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Karnataka government is considering introducing 'Bhagavad Gita' in all the schools across the state similar to that in Gujarat.

Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh told media persons on Friday in Bengaluru that the 'Bhagavad Gita' will be made mandatory for state-syllabus schools provided the government approves the idea.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "I will discuss this subject with the Chief Minister, State Committee on Text Books and Academicians."

However, the minister clarified that the idea is in its nascent stage and this will certainly not be introduced during the 2022-23 academic year. 
 

News Network
March 16,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 16: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday has been conducting raids across Karnataka against 18 government officials working in different establishments with respect to disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The searches are being conducted in around 75 places by a team of 400 ACB sleuths, including 100 officers and 300 staff in the residences of the officials and their offices. Based on the complaints by the public about the irregularities in various government establishments, the ACB officials conducted preliminary inquiry and registered a case of DA.

The details of the officials on whom the ACB conducting the searches are:

Gnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Transport, Road Transport and Safety, Bengaluru; 

Rakesh Kumar, Town Planning, BD; 

Ramesh Kankatte, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Social Forestry Wing, Karnataka Forest Department, Yadgir district;

 Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, Executive Engineer (EE), Kaujalagi Division, Gokak in Belagavi; 

Basava kumar S Annigeri, Shirastedar, DC office, Gadag; 

Gapinath Sa N Malagi, Project Manager, Nirmiti Kendra, Vijayapura; 

B K Shivakumar, Additional Director, Industries and Commerce, Bengaluru;  

Shivanand P Sharanappa Khedagi, RFO, Badami in Bagalkot; 

Manjunath, Assistant commissioner, Ramanagar; 

Srinivas, General Manager, Social welfare Department; Maheshwarappa, District Environmental Officer, Davangere; 

Krishnan AE, APMC, Haveri; Chaluvaraj, Excise Inspector, Gundlupet Taluk in Chamarajanagar district; 

Girish, Assistant Engineer, National Highway Sub division; 

Balakrishna H N, Police Inspector, Vijayanagara Police Station. Mysuru; 

Gavirangappa, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), PWD, Chikkamagaluru; 

Ashok Reddy Patil, AEE, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam limited, Devadurga in Raichur;

Daya Sunder Raju, AEE, KPTCL, Dakshina Kannada.

So far, the officials have found a large quantity of gold jewellery, property documents and Sandalwood. The searches are continuing. 
 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 16,2022

udupigirls.jpg

Udupi, Mar 16: Muslim girl students are dived in Udupi district after Karnataka High Court upheld state government’s controversial hijab ban order in classrooms. 

While hundreds of Muslim girl students today stayed home across the district after their colleges told them that headscarves would not be entertained in classrooms, some Muslim girls helplessly removed headscarves and entered classrooms. 

The six students of Government Women’s First Grade College, Udupi who had first launched the protest against college for not allowing hijab remained absent today. 

Most of the Muslim girl students of MGM College, Udupi, G Shankar P U College, Ajjarakadu, Govt Junior College, Kundapura, and many other colleges in the district also had to stay away from the colleges thanks to High Court’s verdict.

A few Muslim girl students of Govt First Grade College in Kaup pleaded the authorities to allow them enter the classrooms with hijab. However, they had to return home after college authorities asked them to remove their headscarves. 

Meanwhile, the police have intensified security around educational institutions in the district. 

