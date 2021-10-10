  1. Home
  2. Petrol, diesel prices burn a hole in the pocket as rates hiked or 7th day in a row

News Network
October 11, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 11: Petrol and diesel prices continue to burn a hole in the pocket of the common man as rates were increased for the seventh day in a row on the back of rising international fuel prices on Monday.

Petrol price rose by 30 paise in Delhi to reach Rs 104.44 per litre while diesel was hiked by 35 paise to cost Rs 93.17 per litre to the consumer.

Similarly, Mumbai saw a hike of 29 paise in petrol price, to touch Rs 110.41 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 101.03 per litre, after a hike of 37 paise.

In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs 108.08 a litre and diesel Rs 98.89 a litre. Chennai saw petrol price rising to Rs 101.79 per litre and diesel to Rs 97.59 a litre on Monday.

Today's hike pushed fuel rates to a new record high.

The relentless fuel price hike has also pushed petrol above the Rs 100 mark in all but one state capital, with Dehradun, Chandigarh and Gwahati joining that list. Ranchi is the only state capital with petrol less than that mark.

The rise in fuel prices is because the international benchmark Brent crude has soared to over $82 per barrel after the decision by OPEC+ not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day.

News Network
October 7,2021

Dasara2021.jpg

Mysuru, Oct 7: Former chief minister S M Krishna, who jumped from BJP to Congress a couple of years ago, inaugurated the 2021 edition of Mysuru Dasara atop Chamundi Hill today.

Krishna touched upon all aspects of life and nation, ranging from religion, spirituality, human relations, nostalgia, history, heritage, tourism, evolution, achievements, foreign relations, and related them to Mysuru Dasara in his speech at the inauguration.

He spoke after lighting the lamp before the idol of Sri Chamundeshwari, placed in the silver chariot, and offering floral tributes to the deity. Eighty-nine-year-old Krishna recalled his school and college days in Mysuru although he was a native of Somanahalli in Maddur taluk of Mandya district.

Krishna, along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar, offered 'pushparchane' to the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi that is placed in the Silver Chariot  after the chief priest of Chamundeshwari Temple N Shashishekara Dixit offered puja. 

“Mysuru Dasara Exhibition was equally famous like the world famous Dasara itself. We oppose monarchy but we cannot erase the achievements and contributions of great kings of the the Yadu dynasty from the pages of history. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar pledged the gold jewels of his family members to construct Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, which helped the progress of the farmers of the region, especially Mandya district,” he said.

He said the government should plan a Dasara package by next year to cover other significant tourist destinations like Badami and Aihole to attract more visitors and to increase the revenue. “Singapore is an example on how a place can progress by proper planning of development and maintaining cleanliness to attract tourists. Mysuru has a similar potential,” he said.

A Congressman for nearly five decades, Krishna who joined the BJP a couple of years back, heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In my nearly six decades of political awareness, I have not seen a leader with such commitment and dedication towards the progress of India. He has big dreams for the nation and is ably leading by example to take India to new heights. There is a need to give the right direction to the youth of the nation by setting the right kind of ambitions. Hope the Union and the state governments will take steps in this regard,” he said.

Krishna recalled how, Mahatma Gandhi was pleased to see the realisation of his ideals at his native place Somanahalli. “Gandhi was on his way to Mysuru from Bengaluru, in 1934, when he dropped in the hostel established by my father Mallaiah, a member of the erstwhile Praja Pratinidhi Sabha of Mysuru state at Somanahalli. B Venkatappa, a Congressman, explained to Gandhi that two ‘Harijan’ boys were staying together with other boys in the hostel, to attend school,” he said.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and a host of ministers including Dr K Sudhakar, Burari Basavaraj, B C Patil, Shashikala Jolle, MLAs G T Devegowda, L Nagendra, Tanveer Sait, S A Ramadass, B Harshavardhan, K Mahadev and others were present at the event.

As the celebration was a low-key affair this time, only 400 people were allowed to attend the event. A large number of police were deputed atop the hill to ensure security. A few cutural troupes performed on the occasion.

News Network
October 4,2021

ambani.jpg

A year after declaring bankruptcy to a UK court, the Pandora Papers report showed that Reliance ADAG chief Anil Ambani, along with his representatives, has at least 18 offshore companies located in Jersey, Cyprus and other companies, securing wealth in tax havens across the world.

The Indian Express, in a joint investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, reported that of these 18 companies set up between 2007 and 2010, seven have received loans from bank guaranteed by Reliance/Anil Ambani and invested nearly $1.3 billion.

Batiste Unlimited and Radium Unlimited, Ambani’s companies in Jersey, were incorporated between December 2007 and January 2008 and are owned by Reliance Innoventures Pvt Ltd.

Other Jersey companies Summerhill Ltd and Dulwich Ltd are owned by a “representative of Anil Ambani”. Laurence Mutual; Richard Equity Ltd and German Equity Ltd are also based in Jersey and linked to Ambani.

News Network
October 7,2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) has endorsed Mosquirix, the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine — the first and the only till date — against the mosquito-borne disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly African children.

The vaccine acts against plasmodium falciparum -- one of five malaria parasite species and the most deadly, most prevalent in Africa. The vaccine’s trial data showed that it could prevent 4 out of 10 malaria cases over a period of four years, when four doses were administered to children. Mosquirix is the first malaria vaccine which has finished its clinical development process.

Mosquirix, is not just a first for malaria; it is the first developed for any parasitic disease. Parasites are much more complex than viruses or bacteria, and the quest for a malaria vaccine has been underway for 100 years.

WHO’s approval followed a review of a pilot programme deployed since 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi in which more than two million doses were given of the vaccine, first made by the pharmaceutical company GSK in 1987.

In clinical trials, the vaccine had an efficacy of about 50 per cent against severe malaria in the first year, but the figure dropped close to zero by the fourth year. And the trials did not directly measure the vaccine’s impact on deaths, which has led some experts to question whether it is a worthwhile investment in countries with countless other intractable problems.

Malaria research is littered with vaccine candidates that never made it past clinical trials. Bed nets, the most widespread preventive measure, cut malaria deaths in children younger than 5 by only about 20%.

Against that backdrop, the new vaccine, even with modest efficacy, is the best new development in the fight against the disease in decades, some experts said.

How malaria affects the world

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million cases of malaria worldwide and the death toll due to malaria was 4,09,000.

African regions carry a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2019, the region was home to 94% of malaria cases and deaths.

How to use the vaccine

WHO has recommended that in the context of comprehensive malaria control, Mosquirix be used for the prevention of P. falciparum malaria in children living in regions with moderate to high transmission. Mosquirix is to be given in three doses between ages 5 and 17 months, and a fourth dose roughly 18 months later. 

Funds for the programme were mobilised through Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; and Unitaid, according to WHO.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation provided catalytic funding for late-stage development of RTS,S between 2001 and 2015.

Germany's BioNTech, which developed a coronavirus vaccine with US giant Pfizer, also said it aimed to start trials for a malaria vaccine next year using the same breakthrough mRNA technology.

The WHO also hopes this latest recommendation will encourage scientists to develop more malaria vaccines.

