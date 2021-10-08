  1. Home
Petrol, diesel prices continues upward streak across India

News Network
October 9, 2021

Petrol, diesel prices will continue to pinch your pocket as fuel rates continued their upward streak on a fifth straight day to touch new highs across the country on the back of a rally in international oil prices.
  
Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise in Delhi to reach Rs 103.84 per litre, while diesel price was increased by 35 paise to Rs 92.47 per litre. Mumbai saw petrol price soaring to Rs 109.83 per litre, up 29 paise, while diesel costs Rs 100.29 a litre in the financial capital.

In Kolkata, petrol surged to a record Rs 104.23 per litre and diesel Rs 95.58 a litre, while in Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 101.27 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.93 a litre.

Petrol prices, which is dictated by the incidence of local taxes and freight, had already crossed the Rs 100 mark in several places in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The international benchmark Brent crude has soared to $82.39 a barrel after the decision by OPEC+ not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.

A month back, Brent was around $72 per barrel.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Since then, diesel rates have gone up by Rs 3.5 paise per litre and petrol price has increased by Rs 2.35.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 2,2021

arbaz.jpg

Belagavi, Oct 2: Shocking news is coming in from Belagavi of Karnataka, where a Muslim youth was brutally murdered for allegedly having a love affair with a Hindu girl. 

28-year-old Arbaz’s body was found beheaded near the railway tracks of Khanapur. 

Railway cops have registered a case and investigating the matter. 

The mother of the victim in her complaint has alleged that the love affair between her son and a Hindu girl could have lead to his son's death. 

The investigation is underway based on the complaint. 

According to sources there was a rivalry between these two families because of the love affair between the son of Muslim family and the girl from a Hindu family. 

News Network
September 30,2021

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday, Sept 30, in a shocking claim on Thursday said that he would be leaving Congress.

"I'm not joining BJP but am leaving Congress, can't handle insult," Singh said in an interview. He also added that Sidhu was a childish man and a PCC chief must have more stability.

On the leadership crisis in the party, he also said that Congress was going down.

"So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I have already made my position very clear. I will not be treated in this manner," the Captain said in an exclusive interview a day after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Soon after the reveal, he removed "Congress" from his Twitter bio.

Pulling no punches, the Captain also predicted the Congress's downfall in Punjab and called Navjot Singh Sidhu a "childish man" who had been given a serious job by the party.

"I have been in politics for 52 years. I have my own beliefs, my own principles. The way I have been treated. At 10.30 am the Congress President says you resign. I didn't ask any questions. I said I will do it just now. At 4 pm I went to the Governor and resigned. If you doubt me after 50 years and my credibility is at stake. If there is no trust, what is the point of me staying in the party?"

Before quitting on September 18, Amarinder Singh had told Sonia Gandhi that he had been humiliated thrice by the party.

"I have made my stand very clear to the Congress that I will not be treated in this manner. I will not stand for it. I have not resigned from the Congress yet, but how can one continue in a place where there is a trust deficit? When there is no trust, one cannot continue," he said.

On the question that all, including the Congress, have for him after his meeting with Amit Shah, Mr Singh asserted: "I am not joining the BJP".

He added: "I have not resigned from the Congress but I will resign. I am not a person who takes split-second decisions. But I am not joining the BJP."

Navjot Sidhu, who played a big role in the two-time Chief Minister's abrupt exit, also stunned the party by resigning as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

"Sidhu is an immature person. I have said this repeatedly that he is not a stable man. He is not a team player. He is a loner. How will he handle the Punjab Congress as its chief? For that you need to be a team player, which Sidhu is not," Mr Singh said.

Describing Mr Sidhu as "childish", he said: "Sidhu is good at creating a scene. He can do what he did in Kapil Sharma's show and get a crowd, but he is not a serious guy. How can a non-serious person be taking serious, major decisions in the running of a party and the state government. He can only do theatrics."

On Rahul Gandhi, who is facing criticism for his handling of the Punjab mess, Mr Singh said: "He wants to bring young blood into the party but refuses to listen to the advice of older leaders."

The Captain predicted doom for the Congress in the Punjab election due early next year.

"The Congress is going downhill. In the current scenario, we see in a recent survey done by the Congress between July and September that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going up and the Congress is going down. The people clearly don't have any trust in Sidhu. Congress has seen a 20% decline according to that survey," he said.

"This election will be very different with Congress, AAP, Akali Dal, factions of the Akali Dal, and there may be another front emerging too... so, it will be a very different election," he commented. Was this front going to be his? Mr Singh did not answer.

Amid signs of another high-profile exit, the Congress had reached out to Amarinder Singh.

Sources said senior Congress leaders Ambika Soni and Kamal Nath tried to placate Mr Singh. But the Captain, who has been in Delhi since Tuesday, has tellingly not sought any meeting with his party president Sonia Gandhi as he continues his meetings with the "other side".

The former Chief Minister met with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval this morning. Sources say he may have discussed Punjab border security amid political turmoil in the state.

The 79-year-old stalwart had kept the Congress on edge, neither confirming nor denying that he is exploring his options after his exit just four months before state polls.

News Network
October 7,2021

umranmalikIPL.jpg

Abu Dhabi: Mighty impressed with pace sensation Umran Malik, who sent down the IPL's fastest delivery against his franchise, India captain Virat Kohli said the Jammu and Kashmir youngster's growth needs to be monitored to ensure his potential is maximised.

The 21-year-old from Jammu has got everyone excited with his raw pace and clocked 152.95 kph during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday. Kohli was paying attention and was quite excited by what he saw.

"This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from here on," Kohli said in the post-match presentation after his team lost the game by four runs.

"The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximise their potential which is already being seen at the IPL level," he added.

Umran's IPL debut was against Kolkata Knight Riders and he clocked 151.03 kmph, which was at that time the fastest delivery by an Indian this season. His 152.95 kmph zinger last night made him the fastest of the IPL, surpassing Lockie Ferguson (152.75 kmph).

SRH skipper Kane Williamson counted him as one of the positives of a largely disappointing season for his team.

"Umran certainly is special. We've seen him in the nets for a couple of seasons. Special opportunity for him and it's not surprising to see him come and do well. (He has) Been a really valuable addition to the side," said Williamson.

"I try and keep it really simple with him but he's got a lot of mates in the team and they share the message and he takes the game on," he added.

The youngster has risen through the ranks despite humble beginnings. His father owns a small fruit shop in Jammu's Gujjar Nagar area.

On his T20 debut, he picked up 3/24 against Railways which included the wicket of former India player Karn Sharma, who was beaten for sheer pace.

