Petrol, diesel prices costlier by 80 paise; Rs 7.2 hiked in 12 days

News Network
April 2, 2022

Petrol and diesel prices were on Saturday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 12 days to Rs 7.20 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against Rs 101.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.07 per litre to Rs 93.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 10th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 7.20 per litre. 

News Network
March 21,2022

bommai.jpg

Haveri, Mar 21: The mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv have been kept for public viewing outside his family's residence at Chalageri at Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid last respect to mortal remains. He was accompanied by Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar, Haveri MP Shikumar Udasi, MLA MP Renukacharya, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar.

Naveen's body was kept at Kyiv medical college after the authorities were requested on humanitarian basis. The documentation was done through a funeral agent. His remains were brought from to Varsa Poland from Kyiv via Dubai, it then reached Bengaluru airport. The mortal remains arrived at the village at 8:45 am. His parents Shekharappa and Vijayalakshmi performed the last rites. 

The family has announced that they would donate the body to a private medical college after conducting rituals.

The family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar thanked Bommai for bringing back the mortal remains of the medical student from Ukraine. Naveen was killed on March 1.

Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer appointed by the state government for evacuation of Karnataka students from Ukraine, said that 572 Karnataka students have been brought back from Ukraine.

Saleem Ahmad, a Congress MLC who was present at the airport said that he came to pay homage to Naveen on behalf of the party.

He demanded change in the education system. "Thousands of students are forced to go out of the country for studies. Naveen could not get MBBS seat here even after scoring 96 per cent," he said.

"There are many fault lines in the NEET and students are meted with injustice. The students from the state should not suffer. They should get an opportunity to study. The government should prioritise and resolve this issue," he asserted.

News Network
March 27,2022

New Delhi, Mar 26: A joint forum of central trade unions have given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29. However, day-to-day activities are unlikely to be hit.

The March 22 statement by the forum said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively).

The central trade unions that are members of this joint forum are Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has decided not to participate in the strike.

Hotels to Be Open

As of now, hotel associations have not spoken about their stand on the issue. It looks like restaurants will function like normal in most parts of the country.

Will Bus and Train Services be Hit?

The forum has said that transport workers have extended the support. However, the online booking of tickets for buses and trains are on. So, transportation service is unlikely to be affected. Any development in this regard will be updated here.

Banks Closed

Opposing the Centre's move to privatise public sector bans and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021, the bank unions have extended their support to the bandh. The strike notices have been given by unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, insurance among others, it also stated.

Bengal Government Order

The West Bengal government asked all its employees to report for duty during the 48-hour nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, failing which they will be issued show-cause notices. The TMC dispensation, which has been opposed to bandhs as its official policy, said that no casual leave will be granted to employees except in emergency situations such as illness or death in the family.

Several trade unions, including those of the Left Front and the Congress but barring the ones belonging to the BJP and the TMC, have called for a two-day nationwide strike against the Centre's economic policies.

In a notification issued from state secretariat Nabanna, Principal Secretary Manoj Pant said that any employee remaining absent for two days or either of the days without permission shall be asked for an explanation.

"In view of call given by different trade unions and others for a 48-hour nationwide strike on 28th and 29th March, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days.

"It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates," the notification said.

It said that the absence of employees on the two days shall be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible unless covered by grounds of hospitalisation, bereavement in family, several illness, or staffers on maternity, child care, medical or earned leave before March 25.

"All Heads of Offices/Controlling Authorities concerned will issue Show-Cause notice to the employee(s) concerned, who will remain absent on March 28, 2022 and March 29, 2022 or on any of these 2 (two) dates, asking him/her to explain why action would not be taken against him/her for such unauthorised absence.

The unions in railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilization in support of the strike at several hundreds of spots, a joint forum of central trade unions.

The meeting took note of the fact that emboldened by the results of the recently-held state elections, the BJP Government at centre has intensified the attacks on the working people, reducing the interest rate on EPF accumulations to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent, sudden hike in petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG etc., taking steps to implement their program of monetization (PSU land bundles) but are held back only because of the worsening condition of inflation and crashing share markets.

Unions have also sent out strike notices in sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance, added the statement. It further said that unions in the railway and defense sectors are planning to mobilise mass support for a strike at hundreds of locations.
Unions at state levels were asked to join the strike to oppose the anti-labour policies of the Central Government, an example of which is the four labour codes.

Kerala HC Restrains 5 Unions in BPCL, Kochi, from Participating in Strike

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday restrained five trade unions in the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Kochi, from participating in the nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 called by a joint forum of trade unions.

Considering a plea filed by the BPCL challenging the trade unions in the company joining the protest, Justice Amit Rawal issued an interim order restraining the unions from going on strike according to their call from 7 am on March 28 to 7 am on March 30.

In his plea, BPCL Chief General Manager in-charge (HR) Kurian P Alappatt had said that under the provisions of Section 22 of the Industrial disputes Act, 1947, strikes and lock-outs in respect of a public utility service are prohibited during the pendency of any conciliation proceedings.

Agencies
March 23,2022

ash.jpg

Australia's world number one Ash Barty has retired at the age of 25 and at the peak of her game, citing the fulfilment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on the Tour.

She quits with 15 titles, less than two months after winning the Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles triumph following Wimbledon in 2021 and the 2019 French Open.

"I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself ... I don't have that in me anymore," she said in a video posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

"I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top level any more. I am spent."

It marks Barty's second retirement from the sport, having walked away from the game as a teenager in late-2014 after becoming disaffected by the Tour.

She returned in 2016 and rose rapidly up the rankings, earning global acclaim for her brilliant tennis and fans' affection for her unfailing good sportmanship and laid-back demeanour.

She spent a total of 121 weeks as world number one and appeared destined for more success in the game's biggest tournaments.

However, she never made any secret of her dislike for the touring life and her battles with homesickness.

"Ash Barty the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don't necessarily involve travelling the world, being away from my family, being away from my home, which is where I've always wanted to be," she said in the video.

"I'll never, ever stop loving tennis, it's been a massive part of my life, but I think it's important that I get to enjoy the next part of my life as Ash Barty the person, not Ash Barty the athlete."

'What a player'

Barty suffered depression on the Tour after turning professional as a teenager, leading her to quit and briefly reinvent herself as a professional cricketer in her home state of Queensland.

When the Covid-19 pandemic halted elite tennis in 2020, she took nearly a year off from the game to spend time with family rather than rejoin the circuit after it resumed.

"I know I've done this before, but in a different feeling," she said.

"I'm so grateful for tennis, it's given me all of my dreams, plus more, but I know the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams and to put the racquets down."

She bows out having earned almost $24 million in career prizemoney and as a national hero having ended a 44-year wait for a home winner at the Australian Open in January by beating American Danielle Collins in the final.

As the second Aboriginal Australian to win a Grand Slam title, following in the footsteps of the great Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Barty has also become an idol for her country's Indigenous population
Barty's bombshell triggered tributes from players and officials.

"Happy for @ashbarty, gutted for tennis," said Briton Andy Murray. "What a player."

WTA boss Steve Simon said Barty always led by example "through the unwavering professionalism and sportsmanship she brought to every match.

"With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals, and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No.1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA."

Her retirement echoes Justine Henin's decision to quit in 2008 as a 25-year-old world number one with seven Grand Slam titles. Henin came out of retirement in 2010, inspired by fellow Belgian Kim Clijsters' comeback.

2005 US Open champion Clijsters retired in 2007 at the age of 23 but returned after a two-year hiatus to claim another three Grand Slam titles.

