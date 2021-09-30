  1. Home
Petrol, diesel prices hiked once again - Check rates here

News Network
October 1, 2021

Petrol and diesel prices touched a record high on Friday following international oil prices surging to their highest since 2018.

In Delhi, petrol price has been increased by 25 paise from Rs 101.64 per litre to Rs 101.89 per litre and diesel has become dearer by 30 paise. Diesel now costs Rs 90.17 per litre in the national capital, according to Indian Oil Corporation. 

The price of petrol is still the highest in Mumbai among other metro cities and now stands at Rs 107.96 per litre while diesel costs Rs 97.84 per litre. 

This is the third price increase in petrol and sixth in the case of diesel since the end of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision.

News Network
September 29,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 29: The Karnataka government has reached an understanding with private engineering colleges in the state that fees will not be hiked during the ongoing academic year.

According to Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, this decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting held with the representatives of private colleges at Vikasa Soudha.

“The fees for engineering courses in private colleges for students who secured admission this year under government quota will continue to be the same. The fees will have to be paid in two different slabs of Rs 65,340 and Rs 58,806,” Ashwathnarayan said.

 Further, it was decided that the maximum amount that can be collected as ‘miscellaneous fees’ and ‘skill fees’ would be capped at Rs 20,000, as per recommendations made by a committee headed by Prof Karisiddappa, the vice-chancellor of Vishwesharaiah Technical University (VTU).

According to officials, colleges will soon be ordered to notify the purposes for which ‘miscellaneous fees’ are collected. “Colleges will be asked to furnish the said information to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Department of Technical Education, and VTU to be published on corresponding websites,” a senior official said.

Ashwathnarayan said that the government has decided that all fees should be remitted to the KEA in a bid to ensure accountability and transparency in the fee-collection process.

“Beginning this year, admission fees, miscellaneous fees, and skill fees should not be remitted at colleges. Instead, these should be remitted at the KEA,” he said. Earlier ‘miscellaneous fees’ used to vary from college to college ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 70,000.

KEA officials had apprised the minister that there was confusion among students and parents on the payment of admission fees due to the provision that existed earlier allowing them to pay the admission fees either directly at the colleges or at the KEA.

Meanwhile, ‘skill fees’ collected from the academic year 2021-22 will be classified into three different slabs, the minister said. “Three slabs of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 20,000 will be in place for skill-based training from this year. The slab will be fixed after an inspection by the VTU team, after assessing the standard of training facilities,” Ashwathnarayan said.

News Network
September 16,2021

kohli.jpg

Virat Kohli on Thursday took to social media to announce that he will be stepping down as captain of the Indian cricket team in T20Is after the completion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. He will continue to lead the team in Test cricket and ODIs.

"I have decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," Kohli wrote in a post that he shared on his social media handles.

Kohli took over as captain in the shortest format in 2017 after MS Dhoni stepped down from his position. This will be the first time that Kohli will lead India in the ICC T20 World Cup. He has led the team to the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup in the past.

letter.jpg

News Network
September 23,2021

CEOs.jpg

Washington, Sept 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs in Washington.

On Thursday, the prime minister is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with the top five American CEOs.

Two of them are Indian Americans -- Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The three others being Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

“Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Prime Ministers Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan," he tweeted.

“Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India,” he said.

The prime minister's meeting with American CEOs from five different key areas is reflective of the priorities of his government.

While Narayen reflects the IT and digital priority that the Indian government is pushing for, Modi’s meeting with Lall is significant as General Atomics is not only the pioneer in military drone technologies but also the world’s top manufacturer of state-of-the-art military drones, which the US shares only with its key allies and partners.

India is in the process of procuring a significant number of drones for the three branches of its armed forces. It has also leased a few drones from General Atomics.

Jakarta-born Vivek Lall, now based out of California, for over a decade has been instrumental in major bilateral defence deals worth around $18 billion, as India and the US take steps to forge a new relationship in which defence trade is a key pillar.

The meeting with chip giant Cristiano Amon assumes significance, given India’s push for the 5G technology to be safe and secure.

The San Diego-based company creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology.

A world leader in 3G, 4G, and next-generation wireless technology innovations for more than 30 years, Qualcomm is now pioneering its way to 5G with a new era of intelligent products that are revolutionising industries, including automotive, computing, and IoT.

India is looking for a major investment from Qualcomm.

As India is taking gigantic steps in the use of solar power to meet its energy needs, the meeting with Mark Widmar is important as First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (“PV”) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology.

Early this summer, the Arizona-based company announced to add 3.3 GW of capacity in a new facility in India at an estimated cost of USD684 million.

Stephen A. Schwarzman is Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment firms investing capital on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and individuals.

In March this year, Blackstone announced that funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate have acquired Embassy Industrial Parks from Warburg Pincus and Embassy Group, in one of India’s largest logistics transactions.  
 

