  1. Home
  2. From single largest party to near-worst showing: RJD faces major Bihar meltdown

From single largest party to near-worst showing: RJD faces major Bihar meltdown

News Network
November 14, 2025

rjd.jpg

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which entered the Bihar election as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA, is heading toward one of its poorest performances in two decades. Despite contesting 143 seats, the Tejashwi Yadav–led party is currently ahead in only 32 constituencies — a dramatic fall from its position as the single largest party in the 2020 Assembly polls.

If the trends continue, this will mark RJD’s second-worst performance in a Bihar Assembly election. In 2005, when Nitish Kumar first swept to power riding a strong NDA wave, the RJD slipped to 55 seats amid heavy anti-incumbency against the Rabri Devi government. The party’s worst performance came in 2010, when it managed to win only 22 seats.

Two decades later, after multiple realignments and breakups, the Nitish Kumar–BJP combine appears to be cruising toward another decisive victory. The NDA is currently leading in 191 of the 243 Assembly seats, leaving the Mahagathbandhan far behind.

If these trends hold, Tejashwi Yadav could find himself presiding over the steepest electoral setback in the party’s history. The 36-year-old, who inherited the RJD’s leadership mantle from his father and party founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, had hoped for a strong resurgence this time.

Interestingly, despite trailing in many constituencies, the RJD continues to have the highest vote share among all contesting parties — indicating strong pockets of support but a failure to convert close contests into victories.

Several rounds of counting still remain, and the final picture may shift. However, as it stands, the RJD is staring at a significant rout, while the NDA looks firmly on course to form the next government in Bihar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
November 13,2025

Srinagar, Nov13: Security agencies have intensely focused their counter-terrorism operations back on Kashmir following the Red Fort car blast in Delhi and the massive explosives haul in Faridabad, which exposed a sophisticated "doctor-led terror module." The joint operation—involving the J&K Police, NIA, and intelligence agencies—is now aggressively pursuing the wider support network behind the arrests of highly educated professionals.

The core of the new strategy is to dismantle the 'white-collar terror ecosystem' by moving beyond physical arms and tracking the digital and financial connections of the accused.

The Widening Net in Kashmir

Multiple raids across Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, and Srinagar over the past three days have led to the detention and questioning of at least a dozen individuals. Those picked up include relatives and digital associates of the arrested doctors. Cyber units are forensically scanning seized mobile phones, laptops, and encrypted communication to map the network's digital footprint, which sources indicate involves platforms like Telegram and ProtonMail and covert fund transfers.

The crackdown follows the arrests of several medical professionals from Al-Falah University in Faridabad and the seizure of a huge cache of over 2,900 kg of explosives, firearms, and bomb-making material.

Key Accused: The Doctors of Doom

The investigation has centered on four doctors from the Kashmir Valley, who allegedly used their professional credentials as a cover:

•    Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie (Alleged Mastermind): A 35-year-old physician from Pulwama who taught MBBS students at Al-Falah University. Officials describe him as the principal planner. A raid on his Faridabad residence recovered 358 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle, and detonators. His sister, Dr. Asmat Shakeel, is currently detained for questioning regarding financial and communication assistance.

•    Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather (Logistics Handler): From Kulgam, this doctor was arrested in Saharanpur, UP, and is accused of coordinating the transport and concealment of explosives. Police previously recovered an AK-47 rifle from his locker at Government Medical College, Anantnag.

•    Dr. Umar Un Nabi (Suspected Executioner): The doctor from Pulwama is believed to have been driving the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort. DNA evidence confirmed his presence at the centre of the attack.

•    Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan (Missing Link): A well-known Srinagar physician dismissed from government service in 2023 for alleged anti-state activities. He later joined Al-Falah University but has gone missing since the Delhi blast, deepening suspicions of his involvement.

The shift in focus—as one senior official put it—is a "digital mapping of the network that enabled professional radicalisation." Authorities stress that they are dealing with a sophisticated web of professionals who leveraged their education and social credibility for a terrorist agenda, signalling that the investigation into this "doctor-terror module" is far from complete. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 31,2025

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain and senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in the Telangana cabinet on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan this morning.

Azharuddin’s induction fills a long-pending vacancy and marks the first Muslim representation in the current Congress-led cabinet.

The move has, however, drawn political reactions. The Opposition has termed it an electoral strategy ahead of the November 11 bypoll in the Jubilee Hills constituency, which has nearly 30% Muslim voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to the timing, claiming that the appointment violates the Model Code of Conduct. BJP leaders wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that inducting a minister who had recently sought a ticket from the same constituency amounts to an attempt to influence voters.

Defending the decision, Telangana Congress chief Mahesh Goud said the government was merely fulfilling its commitment to social justice and minority inclusion.

“The Congress had promised cabinet representation for minorities. Even in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, governments always included a minority face. We are simply correcting a long-overdue imbalance,” he said.

Azharuddin, who is not yet a member of either the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council, has been nominated to the Council under the Governor’s quota. However, the nomination is still awaiting the Governor’s approval. He must secure membership in the legislature within six months to continue as a minister.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Goud pointed out that the party had once appointed a Rajasthan election candidate as minister who later lost to the Congress in the polls.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 12,2025

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has once again extended the deadline for citizens who were unable to participate in the state’s Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the “caste census.”

Those left out can now complete the enumeration online until November 30, news agency PTI reported.

The large-scale door-to-door survey, which concluded on October 31, recorded an 89.48% participation rate across the state. According to officials, nearly 4.22 lakh households had refused to take part, while another 34.49 lakh homes were found locked or vacant during the enumeration period.

To ensure everyone has a chance to be included, the Commission has provided an online self-declaration option available at https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in

The initial extension had allowed submissions until November 10, but the deadline has now been pushed further to the end of the month.

“In order to provide an opportunity to everyone to participate in the survey, the period for self-participation through the online link has finally been extended till November 30,” the Commission said in its official statement on Tuesday according to the agency.

The survey began on September 22 and was initially scheduled to conclude by October 7, but the deadline was extended multiple times to improve coverage. So far, data from 6.13 crore residents out of the state’s 6.85 crore projected population (2025 estimate) has been collected.

The ongoing exercise, which uses a 60-question scientific questionnaire, is expected to cost around ₹420 crore. The state had earlier spent ₹165.51 crore on a similar survey conducted in 2015, which was later discarded without being published.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.