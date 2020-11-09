  1. Home
With spike of 45,903 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 85,53,657

November 9, 2020
New Delhi, Nov 9: With 45,903 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 85,53,657, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

With 490 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 1,26,611.

The total number of active cases stand at 5,09,673 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are at 79,17,373.

Maharashtra has reported 97,296 active cases, 15,77,322 recoveries and 45,240 deaths due to the disease so far while Karnataka recorded 33,697 active cases, 8,01,799 recoveries and 11,391 deaths so far.

The national capital reported 41,857 active cases and 6,989 deaths while 3,89,683 people recovered from the infection till now. Kerala reported 81,940 active cases, 4,02,477 recoveries and the death toll stands at 1,692, according to the Health Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,85,72,192 samples have been tested for coronavirus to November 8, of these, 8,35,401 samples were tested yesterday.

November 7,2020

Washington, Nov 7: Joe Biden’s advisers accelerated their transition planning Friday as election results showed him with an advantage in battleground states that could hand him the presidency, with the first senior officials in a potential Biden White House possibly named as early as next week.

In Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, Biden’s advisers and allies are ramping up their conversations about who might fill critical posts, both in the West Wing and across the agencies, guided heavily by Biden’s plan to assemble what would be the most diverse Cabinet in history.

The behind-the-scenes activity underscored that even as Biden publicly offered a disciplined message about counting every vote and refrained from claiming victory, he was already mapping out a quick start in office as the nation faces a worsening pandemic and a damaged economy.

Biden, who ran from Day 1 on a message of bringing the country together, is said to be interested in making a bipartisan gesture as he plans a prospective government after a divisive election whose results President Donald Trump has tried to undermine. Biden is looking to fill out his possible White House staff first, with Cabinet posts not expected to be announced until around Thanksgiving, according to more than a half-dozen people familiar with the planning process who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the transition.

Biden’s team quietly began raising money for his transition operation in May and has raised at least $7 million to pay for its efforts. The Biden camp has prepared for multiple scenarios in case Trump refused to concede and his administration would not participate in a transition.

So far, officials in Trump’s government have worked in good faith, according to Biden officials, who said they hoped and expected that cooperation to continue.

As coronavirus infections hit new highs, Biden’s aides are planning for the first critical transition decisions to focus on health care and addressing the pandemic, the central theme of his campaign in the final months. They have assembled an internal group of roughly two dozen health policy and technology experts to look at the development and delivery of a vaccine, improving health data and securing supply chains, among other issues.

“We’re not waiting to get the work done,” Biden said in a speech Friday night.

Among those expected to play a key health care role in a Biden administration is Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general under President Barack Obama, who has privately advised Biden for months on the pandemic and is expected to play a large public role as a face of the potential Democratic administration’s response to the virus, dispensing advice on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Transition officials are also looking at what types of economic actions could be taken almost immediately, including rolling back some of Trump’s executive orders, part of a tradition in which new presidents move quickly to change or reverse regulations across federal agencies.

Biden, 77, has told associates that he considers his two terms as vice president and his knowledge of how a White House operates from the inside as crucial advantages in building out a government. And he has made it plain in public and private that a diverse team is central to his mission.

“Men, women, gay, straight, center, across the board, Black, white, Asian,” Biden said this spring when talking about his prospective Cabinet. “It really matters that you look like the country, because everyone brings a slightly different perspective.”

Though Biden and Democrats had aggressively pushed to take control of the Senate, the party fell short in hotly contested races this week. Now Senate Republicans are likely to hold veto power over his most senior appointments, a reality that looms large over conversations, even if Democrats could still conceivably control the Senate if they win two runoff elections in Georgia in January.

Even before it was clear that Democrats would not win a clear majority in the Senate, Biden’s advisers began gearing up for bruising Cabinet confirmation battles, bringing in top Obama veterans to run what is informally being called a transition war room.

If Biden wins, he is expected to initially focus on filling top posts at the White House, including chief of staff, the most powerful single staff position. Ron Klain, his former chief of staff as vice president, who served as the White House Ebola response coordinator under Obama, is seen to have the inside track for that job, though others are still reportedly under serious consideration.

At the center of Biden’s transition planning is Ted Kaufman, his former chief of staff in the Senate, who was appointed to replace Biden as a senator after he became vice president, as well as Jeff Zients, a former Obama administration official.

Like Biden, Kaufman is seen as an institutionalist, and he wrote the law devoting additional government resources to transition teams. Yohannes Abraham, who worked in the Obama White House as a top aide to Valerie Jarrett and the National Economic Council, is overseeing the day-to-day operation.

Given his decadeslong career in Washington, Biden has numerous relationships from his time in the Senate and the White House with people across various policy areas. That history also means that his transition team has faced a crush of outside advice and former Biden associates jockeying for jobs and influence.

Parts of the cast that had Biden’s ear throughout the presidential campaign — Anita Dunn, a senior adviser; Steve Ricchetti, another former vice-presidential chief of staff; and Klain — are among those guiding the formation of a would-be government. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, his running mate, is generating names and speaks regularly to Biden. In Biden’s policy orbit on the campaign, Jake Sullivan and Antony J. Blinken are widely seen as the most influential figures, and both are expected to hold senior posts in a potential administration.

Where they land is considered one of the early decisions that would help determine other appointments. Sullivan, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton, is lined up for one of a number of posts, while Blinken, who served as national security adviser to the vice president, is considered the leading candidate for national security adviser.

Some of the most powerful Cabinet positions in a possible Biden administration already have perceived front-runners.

The top candidate to lead the Defense Department is Michèle Flournoy, a former undersecretary of defense for policy who worked with Biden officials during the campaign. She would be the first woman ever to be appointed to the job.

Lael Brainard, who sits on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors and served in the Treasury Department under Obama, is the most talked-about candidate to run the department, especially if the Senate is controlled by Republicans, which would make it harder to confirm a more progressive choice like Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Susan Rice, a former national security adviser during the Obama administration whom Biden vetted for vice president, has been considered a leading choice for secretary of state, but the threat of Senate Republicans blocking her from becoming the nation’s chief diplomat in 2012 led to her withdrawal, and her nomination now would surely set off a fight.

Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state, has been discussed among Biden allies as a possible choice, along with Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a top Biden supporter who in October wrote an article in Foreign Affairs magazine on his world views.

Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, one of Biden’s campaign co-chairs and an adviser, is widely expected to take some role in the White House if the Democratic nominee wins. Another campaign co-chair, Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, who also served on Biden’s search committee for vice president, could join a prospective administration, though it was not clear what post might lure him to Washington.

Leaders of the Biden transition are aware that many civil servants throughout the federal bureaucracy have become demoralized and have felt marginalized during the Trump administration. In a small gesture, they are calling their potential first arrivals at agencies “agency review teams,” as opposed to what the Trump operation called “landing teams” in 2016.

Already hanging over the discussions are the midterm elections, in 2022, which have traditionally been a struggle for whichever party holds the White House and which could be especially complicated for Democrats during an era of increasingly common progressive primary challenges.

Some Democratic House members who endorsed Biden early, such as Rep. Filemon B. Vela Jr. of Texas and Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, could be in line for administration positions if they wanted them.

“We have an expression where I come from: You never forget those who brung you to the dance,” Biden said at a stop with Boyle in Philadelphia this week.

The Biden operation is preparing for Trump to potentially put up transition roadblocks. The transition team has already assembled a staff of more than 75 officials, with plans for that number to balloon to roughly 300 transition staff members by Inauguration Day in January. The administrator for the General Services Administration has the legal authority to release about $6.6 million in federal funding to Biden’s transition, and in past years has done that soon after the race is called.

Pamela Pennington, a spokesperson for the GSA, said in a statement that Emily W. Murphy, Trump’s appointee as the agency’s administrator, would start the official transition when it was clear that the race was over.

“The GSA administrator does not pick the winner in the presidential election,” Pennington said. “The GSA administrator ascertains the apparent successful candidate once a winner is clear based on the process laid out in the Constitution.”

October 28,2020

Riyadh, Oct 28: Saudi Arabia plans to cancel a foreign worker sponsorship system, known as kafala, and replace it with a new form of contract between employers and employees, the financial newspaper Maaal said on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Saudi Arabia, which this year is chairing the Group of 20 major economies (G20), seeks to boost the private sector - and make it more attractive to foreign talent - under an ambitious plan to diversify its oil-based economy.

The kafala system, which Maaal said has been in place for seven decades in Saudi, generally binds a migrant worker to one employer. Rights groups criticise the system and say it leaves workers vulnerable to exploitation.

"The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development intends next week to announce a new initiative that improves the contractual relationship between employers and expatriate workers," the Maaal report said.

The initiative will be implemented in the first half of 2021, it added, without giving further details.

Currently more than 10 million foreign workers live in Saudi Arabia under the kafala system that requires them to be sponsored by a Saudi employer and be issued an exit/re-entry visa whenever they want to leave the country.

November 5,2020

Alibaug, Nov 5: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of an interior designer, spent the night at a local school which has been designated as a Covid-19 centre for the Alibaug prison, an official said on Thursday.

A court at Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday remanded Goswami and two other accused in judicial custody till November 18 in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Police had sought Goswami's custody for 14 days, but the court held that custodial interrogation was not required.

On Wednesday night, Goswami was taken for medical examination at a state-run hospital in the coastal town, the official said.

After the medical exam, he was taken to Alibaug Nagar Parishad School, which is designated as a Covid-19 centre of the Alibaug prison, and he spent the night there, the official said.

Goswami and the two others were booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and Naik's mother over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV.

The other two arrested accused in the case, Feroze Mohammed Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda, were also produced in the Alibaug court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody till November 18.

Naik, in his purported suicide note, had mentioned the names of Goswami, Shaikh and Sarda, police said, adding the note was sent to handwriting experts in Pune and a report is awaited.

Hearing on Goswami's bail application will be on Thursday at Alibaug court, an official said.

Goswami had on November 2 filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR in the case. It will be heard by a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik on Thursday.

A team of Raigad police picked up Goswami (47) from his Lower Parel house in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He was seen being pushed into the police van, and claimed that he was assaulted by police before being taken away.

Goswami was produced in a court in Alibaug, around 90 km from Mumbai, and was remanded to judicial custody till November 18. The court ruling came shortly after 11 pm.

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Goswami, his wife, son and two others for "obstructing, assaulting, verbally abusing and intimidating" a police officer on duty and for tearing up "government papers" (arrest intimation) at his house, the official said.

The FIR was registered at the N M Joshi Marg police station on Wednesday under sections 353, 504, 506 of IPC and section 3 of the Damage of Public Property Act, the official said.

