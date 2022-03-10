Trends show second term for Yogi in UP as BJP leads in 260 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a commanding lead in Uttar Pradesh, leading in more than 250 seats—well past the majority mark of 202—with the Samajwadi Party leading in 105 seats in the first two hours since the counting of votes started.

The polls for 403 seats, spread over 75 districts, were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. More than 3.75 lakh voters exercised their franchise using ballot papers. The state's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that 84 counting centres had been set up across Uttar Pradesh.

With over 15 crore voters, Uttar Pradesh accounts for 80 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats, and a 403-member Assembly, thus making it India’s most politically significant state amid the election results today. UP, since January 25, 1950 when the United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh, has given India a legion of stalwarts, chief ministers, and prime ministers through its 17 Assembly elections. Not to forget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was once Gujarat’s chief minister, also chose Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi as his Lok Sabha constituency.

Of the 21 CMs that the state has chosen till now, only Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have completed a full five-year term, giving a glimpse of the intense volatility of politics in the state. Over the years, caste too has played an extremely crucial role in the north Indian state, often swaying the vote count massively. Ten of UP’s 21 CMs have been Brahmins or Thakurs. The remaining include three Yadavs, three Baniyas, one Lodh, one Jat, one Kayastha, one Dalit and one Sindhi.

Besides, the caste politics, ‘bahubalis’ or gangsters-turned-politicians also yield significant power in the state. However, in the recent past, since CM Yogi’s crackdown on mafias, their might seems to have reduced. Click here for an insight on the interesting lives of these political leaders.

In 2017, the BJP had won 312 seats on its own. Its allies won 13 more seats to take the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) figure to 325. The Samajwadi Party had won 47, the BSP 19 and the Congress seven.

Trends

BJP+: 262

INC: 5

SP+: 125

BSP: 7

OTHERS: 4

