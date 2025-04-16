‘Will you allow Muslims on Hindu boards?’ Court grills Modi govt over Waqf

New Delhi, Apr 16: Hearing the bunch of petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, the Supreme Court today asked the Centre tough questions on multiple provisions of the new law, especially its provisions for 'Waqf by user' properties.
The court also flagged the provision to include non-Muslims on the Central Waqf Council and asked the government if it would allow Muslims to be part of Hindu endowment boards.
More details awaited.
Kapil Sibal’s arguments
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, “Inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Council is a direct violation of Article 26.” On the Waqf Act 2025 allowing for non-Muslim representation, Sibal said that the law is a parliamentary usurpation of the faith of 200 million individuals of this country.
He said in the Supreme Court, “Who is the State to tell us how inheritance will be in my religion?” Countering Sibal, CJI Khanna said, “But in Hinduism, it does happen.. so Parliament has enacted a law for Muslims.. may be not like of the Hindus… Article 26 will not bar enactment of law in this case.. Article 26 is universal and it is secular in the fashion that it applies to all.”
Continuing his opening arguments, “Please see section 3R of the Unified Waqf Management Act. Please see the definition of waqf. Waqf means the permanent dedication by any person showing or demonstrating…that he is practicing Islam for last 5 years. That’s why if I want to create a waqf I have to show I am practicing Islam from the last 5 years and how should the state decide whether and how I am a Muslim or not.. what is the contrivance here.”
