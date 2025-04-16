  1. Home
  2. ‘Will you allow Muslims on Hindu boards?’ Court grills Modi govt over Waqf

‘Will you allow Muslims on Hindu boards?’ Court grills Modi govt over Waqf

News Network
April 16, 2025

New Delhi, Apr 16: Hearing the bunch of petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, the Supreme Court today asked the Centre tough questions on multiple provisions of the new law, especially its provisions for 'Waqf by user' properties. 

The court also flagged the provision to include non-Muslims on the Central Waqf Council and asked the government if it would allow Muslims to be part of Hindu endowment boards. 

More details awaited.

Kapil Sibal’s arguments

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, “Inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Council is a direct violation of Article 26.” On the Waqf Act 2025 allowing for non-Muslim representation, Sibal said that the law is a parliamentary usurpation of the faith of 200 million individuals of this country.

He said in the Supreme Court, “Who is the State to tell us how inheritance will be in my religion?” Countering Sibal, CJI Khanna said, “But in Hinduism, it does happen.. so Parliament has enacted a law for Muslims.. may be not like of the Hindus… Article 26 will not bar enactment of law in this case.. Article 26 is universal and it is secular in the fashion that it applies to all.”

Continuing his opening arguments, “Please see section 3R of the Unified Waqf Management Act. Please see the definition of waqf. Waqf means the permanent dedication by any person showing or demonstrating…that he is practicing Islam for last 5 years. That’s why if I want to create a waqf I have to show I am practicing Islam from the last 5 years and how should the state decide whether and how I am a Muslim or not.. what is the contrivance here.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 11,2025

gazawar.jpg

New Israeli strikes have killed over a dozen people, including seven children, in the besieged territory as the regime is pressing ahead with its bloody military onslaught against Palestinians.

Gaza's civil defense agency said the bodies of 10 people, including seven children, were brought to the hospital following an Israeli airstrike that targeted the al-Farra family home in central Khan Younis.

Witnesses reported continuous and intensive Israeli tank fire in the city. 

Moreover, one Palestinian was killed and four others were wounded following an aerial attack on a group of civilians in Rafah.

In central Gaza, Israeli drones struck a group of civilians in Deir el-Balah, following which a number of casualties were transferred to the al-Aqsa Hospital.

Two more people killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a group of civilians in the al-Atatra area in the northern city of Beit Lahia.

On Friday morning, the Israeli military released an “urgent and serious” evacuation notice for residents living in various neighborhoods east of Gaza City.

The United Nations on Friday said its analysis of 36 recent Israeli strikes in Gaza showed only women and children were killed and decried the human cost of the war.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani cited an April 6 strike on a residential building of the Abu Issa family in Deir al-Balah, which reportedly killed one girl, four women, and one four-year-old boy.

Even the areas where Palestinians were being instructed to go in the expanding number of Israeli "evacuation orders" were also being subjected to attacks, she said.

Israel has said its troops are seizing "large areas" in Gaza and incorporating them into buffer zones cleared of their inhabitants.

The UN rights office warned that expanding Israeli evacuation orders are resulting in the "forcible transfer" of people into ever-shrinking spaces in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"Let us be clear, these so-called evacuation orders are actually displacement orders, leading to displacement of the population of Gaza into ever shrinking spaces," Shamdasani said.

"The permanently displacing the civilian population within occupied territories amounts to forcible transfer, which is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and it is a crime against humanity."

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Shamsadani said between March 18 and April 9, there were some 224 incidents of Israeli strikes on residential buildings and tents for internally displaced people.

"In some 36 strikes about which the UN Human Rights Office corroborated information, the fatalities recorded so far were only women and children," she said.

"Overall, a large percentage of fatalities are children and women, according to information recorded by our Office," she added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 16,2025

New Delhi, Apr 16: Hearing the bunch of petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, the Supreme Court today asked the Centre tough questions on multiple provisions of the new law, especially its provisions for 'Waqf by user' properties. 

The court also flagged the provision to include non-Muslims on the Central Waqf Council and asked the government if it would allow Muslims to be part of Hindu endowment boards. 

More details awaited.

Kapil Sibal’s arguments

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, “Inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Council is a direct violation of Article 26.” On the Waqf Act 2025 allowing for non-Muslim representation, Sibal said that the law is a parliamentary usurpation of the faith of 200 million individuals of this country.

He said in the Supreme Court, “Who is the State to tell us how inheritance will be in my religion?” Countering Sibal, CJI Khanna said, “But in Hinduism, it does happen.. so Parliament has enacted a law for Muslims.. may be not like of the Hindus… Article 26 will not bar enactment of law in this case.. Article 26 is universal and it is secular in the fashion that it applies to all.”

Continuing his opening arguments, “Please see section 3R of the Unified Waqf Management Act. Please see the definition of waqf. Waqf means the permanent dedication by any person showing or demonstrating…that he is practicing Islam for last 5 years. That’s why if I want to create a waqf I have to show I am practicing Islam from the last 5 years and how should the state decide whether and how I am a Muslim or not.. what is the contrivance here.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 10,2025

tradeuAEindia.jpg

Mumbai: In a powerful symbol of friendship and collaboration, the first official visit of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to India has paved the way for landmark initiatives — including a not-for-profit hospital for blue-collar workers and the launch of a virtual UAE-India trade corridor.

A key highlight of the visit is the announcement of the UAE-India Friendship Hospital (UIFH), to be established in Dubai. The hospital will provide accessible, inclusive healthcare for blue-collar workers, reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations to uplift underserved communities.

The initiative is being jointly developed by Dubai Health and five leading Indian entrepreneurs, who will serve as the founding trustees. The agreement was signed in Mumbai at a special event hosted by Dubai Chambers, with Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, representing the UAE side.

The founding trustees of UIFH are:

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings

Nilesh Ved, Chairman of Apparel Group

Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman of Buimerc Corporation

Tariq Chauhan, Vice Chairman of EFS Facilities

Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group

All five are prominent members of the UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC UC).

Describing the visit as “monumental,” Siddharth Balachandran said:

“This is truly a monumental visit in terms of strategic impact for both nations. The announcement of collaborative projects in healthcare, education, and philanthropy is the icing on the cake. I’m especially proud to be part of UIFH, which will serve the blue-collar community with dignity.”

The Crown Prince’s visit came at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and marks a significant step forward in UAE-India ties. Over the two-day visit, eight strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan and India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. These MoUs span sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, higher education, maritime services, logistics, and private sector engagement.

A standout partnership was the agreement between DP World and RITES, a premier Indian government enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. Signed by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Rahul Mithal, CMD of RITES, the MoU focuses on building resilient, tech-enabled supply chains, in line with the long-term economic visions of both countries.

The visit not only strengthened bilateral ties but also demonstrated the growing synergy between the two nations in driving humanitarian, economic, and technological progress.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.