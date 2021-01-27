  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021-22: Tough balancing act for govt, says Report

Agencies
January 26, 2021

New Delhi, Jan 26: The Budget 2021-22 may see the trade-off to become more acute between stimulating growth, and maintaining fiscal rectitude, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a pre-budget note.

The Covid-19 pandemic disruptions has pushed down the country GDP growth into the negative zone in two successive quarters and projections are that GDP may contract over 7 per cent in FY21.

This contraction has come on the the back of increased spending by the government on Covid relief measures that has already taken up the country's fiscal deficit several notches with expectations that deficit may run at a high of 7.5 per cent of GDP in FY21 as against budget target of 3.5 per cent.

"The government needs to aim at increasing stable incomes for large parts of the population in the middle and bottom of the pyramid which have been the worst hit from the pandemic.

"We expect the budget to strengthen the Atmanibhar Bharat vision and focus on health, physical infrastructure, and financial sector along with rural India," said Suvodeep Rakshit, Vice President and Senior Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage also expects budget announcements around DFI for infrastructure financing or 'bad' bank to take centrestage as the government aims to finance long term growth. It, however, does not expect expect the government to announce any major changes in taxes though some changes to custom duty, especially on finished/near-finished items could be increased in line with the PLI scheme for select sectors.

According to Rakshit there is a need for the government to maintain an easy fiscal. The brokerage expects fiscal deficit of 5.5 per cent of GDP in FY22.

"We expect a slightly lower market borrowing to finance the deficit which will maintain the upward pressure on long term rates. We continue to expect the yield curve to flatten given that the pace of policy normalization would weigh more on the shorter end of the curve," the brokerage said.

Agencies
January 18,2021

COVID-19 Vaccination in India Today LIVE Updates: &#039;A Day of Tremendous Relief&#039;: Harsh Vardhan on COVID Vaccine Drive

New Delhi, Jan 18: India’s Covid-19 vaccination hasn't got off to a smooth start, with the numbers after two days remaining low due to a combination of factors ranging from technical glitches in the Co-WIN software to a certain degree of vaccine hesitancy among recipients.

On Sunday, more than 17,000 people received the vaccine at 553 sites in six states — four of them in south India. The maximum number of sessions were held in Andhra Pradesh (308) followed by Tamil Nadu (165), Karnataka (64) and Kerala (1). The other two states are Arunachal Pradesh (14) and Manipur (1).

Going by the government’s plan of doing 100 vaccinations at each session site, nearly 55,300 persons should have been vaccinated on Sunday. Instead, only 17,072 individuals got the shots – a shortfall of 69%. Similarly the deficiency on day one was 38% as 2,07,229 persons received the jab instead of 3,35,200.

“Vaccination is not mandatory. While a state may schedule 100 vaccinations on a site it may end up vaccinating either 100 or only 10 at that site,” a spokesperson from the Union Health Ministry told DH on Sunday.

A senior health ministry official said states had been advised to do the Covid-19 vaccinations four days in a week to ensure that the routine immunisation services are not disturbed.

Andhra Pradesh is the only state that decided to carry out the vaccination drive six days in a week because of a dedicated cadre, whereas most of the states stuck to the four-day schedule. Some smaller states and, surprisingly, Uttar Pradesh will undertake the drive only twice a week.

"These are early days. The technical glitches of Co-WIN and coordination mechanism need to be fine-tuned to enhance the capacity,” Giridhar Babu, an epidemiologist at the Public Health Foundation of India, observed.

Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry, said that in the first two days 447 adverse events (AEFI or adverse event following immunisation) were reported but only three required hospital stay.

Two persons, who were admitted at Northern Railway hospital in Delhi and All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, have been discharged while a third person is under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh, and is doing fine.

On Saturday, Agnani admitted reports of technical glitches in Co-WIN software, but claimed that the issues had been resolved. However, the vaccination programme has been put on hold due to Co-WIN glitches in Mumbai while several sites across the country, including the National Capital Region, and places in Maharashtra also experienced technical issues with the software.

People's cautious approach are also contributing towards vaccine hesitancy. “There are apprehensions among the healthcare professionals and many are following a wait and watch approach,” said Oommen John, a senior public health researcher from the George Institute for Global Health, Delhi.

This view was echoed by B L Sherwal, medical director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi.

"There is a little bit of apprehension (about the vaccine). Also, people in India adopt a 'wait and watch' approach in important matters, be it purchasing a new car or an appliance. There is a need for creating more awareness and building confidence among people," said Sherwal.

Agencies
January 12,2021

2497093.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended implementation of the new farm laws until further orders and said it will form a committee to hold talks with all stakeholders, after hearing petitions challenging the agriculture reforms.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, has asked all parties to recommend names for forming the committee.  The bench has decided to set up a four-member committee to look into farmers' grievances. It will comprise of agriculture economist Ashok Gulati, international policy head Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, Shivkeri Sangathna's Anil Dhanvat, and BKU's president Bhupinder Singh Maan.

The top court asserted that it has the power to suspend the contentious legislation to solve the problem and no power can prevent it from making a committee to resolve the impasse on new farm laws.

The top court is inclined to pass an order that all protestors be moved to one common site. Senior advocate Vikas Singh recommended either Ramlila Maidan or Boat Club for this purpose. The court has also decided to serve notices to all farm unions on a Delhi police application that wants a ban on proposed tractor rally by farmers on January 26.

Advocate AP Singh, appearing for one of the farm unions said that his clients have agreed that no elders, women or children will participate in the protests. Chief Justice Bobde said he will take this assurance on record for all protesting unions.

Senior advocates Colin Gonsalves, Dushyant Dave and advocates Prashant Bhushan, HS Phoolka who represent the bulk of farmer unions haven't joined the hearing yet. The Chief Justice and lawyers in favour of the farm laws are repeatedly wondering why Dave, Gonsalves, Phoolka and Bhushan aren't joining the hearing as the four had assured the court yesterday that they will discuss yesterday's proceedings with their clients and revert to the court.

The top court sought the cooperation of farmers' unions, and said that "those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee". 

"This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate", the court asserted to farmer unions.

A note released by the umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha late last night clarified that protesting farmers will not participate in any committee proceedings as proposed by the top court. "While all organisations welcome the suggestions of the honourable Supreme Court to stay the implementation of the farm laws, they are collectively and individually not willing to participate in any proceedings before a committee," it said.

The government also told the apex court that Khalistanis have infiltrated farmer protests. The Attorney General said that he will file an affidavit, with IB reports, detailing the involvement of Khalistanis and other banned outfits in farmer protests.

The top court heard a clutch of pleas opposing the contentious agriculture reforms yesterday. A bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, said during the hearing that orders on issues concerning the farm laws and farmers' protest will be delivered in parts. 

The matter pertaining to the farm laws was listed for January 12, 2021, as per information uploaded on the website after the hearing, as negotiations between the Centre and farmer leaders remain at a standstill. 

The bench, which also comprised of justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, expressed disapproval over the manner by which the three recent farm laws were passed by Parliament.

"We don't know whether you are part of the solution or part of the problem", the Supreme Court said to the Centre during the proceedings on Monday. 

It also indicated amply that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws and refused to grant extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of amicable solution saying it has already granted the government a “long rope”. It reiterated the possibility of setting up a committee to resolve the issue. 

Protesting farmers have been camping out at Delhi borders since November, demanding a complete repeal of the new laws. Bhog Singh Mansa, president of Indian Farmers Union (Mansa), said a stay on the laws is "no big deal".
"A stay is not a solution. We are here to get these laws scrapped completely... the government has in a way already agreed to scrap the laws when it said it is willing to incorporate as many amendments as farmers want," he said.

"We appeal to the Supreme Court to terminate these laws as these are not valid constitutionally," Mansa said, adding the protest will continue till the "the laws are not repealed or the BJP government completes its tenure".

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 headed nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their "ghar waapsi will happen only after law waapsi".

Agencies
January 19,2021

Gorakhpur, Jan 19: The Gorakhpur police have arrested a 24-year-old law student for allegedly uploading offensive post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The accused, Arun Yadav, had allegedly morphed the faces of Modi and Adityanath in a video and then uploaded it on Facebook.

The Gorakhpur University has also suspended Yadav, a first-year law student and formed a disciplinary committee to look into the matter.

The police spokesman said that they came to know about the post two days ago and on inquiry found that that video was uploaded on the Facebook account of Arun Yadav.

"We found that the accused had morphed faces of the two leaders in an objectionable manner. He was arrested from a village in Chauri Chaura area," said the spokesman.

Yadav has been booked under IPC section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation).

Anil Upadhyay, Station House Officer of Cantonment police station, said that the accused has also been booked under the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur University's Public Relation Officer Mahendra Kumar Singh said that the university has taken a serious note of the incident and suspended Yadav for violating University's Act and Ordinance.

"The university has prohibited Arun Yadav's entry into the campus and has formed a disciplinary committee to inquire into the matter. The committee attempted to contact Arun and made call on his cell phone but it was found switched off. The committee has written a letter to Arun Yadav to give his side of the story," an official of the university said.

