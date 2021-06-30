  1. Home
  2. India adds 48,786 covid infections in last 24 hours, 1,005 deaths; active cases fall to 5,23,257

News Network
July 1, 2021

New Delhi, July 1: India on Thursday reported 48,786 new coronavirus cases and 1,005 in fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to a Union Health Ministry statement.

The country's active cases fell to 5,23,257 with 61,588 recoveries over the past one day.

Active cases constitute 1.72 per cent of the total cases. 

Agencies
June 21,2021

New Delhi, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength.

Addressing the 7th International Yoga Day programme, Modi also said that in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), India has taken another important step and now the world is going to get the power of M-Yoga application, which will have many videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol available in different languages of the world.

This will help us in making the 'One World, One Health' motto successful, he said.

"At a time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope," Modi said.

The prime minister noted that there may not have been any major public events in countries around the world and in India for around a year and a half, but the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished.

For most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival and in this difficult time, people could have forgotten about it and ignored it, but on the contrary, people's enthusiasm for yoga has increased, he said.

"When the unseen coronavirus knocked on the doors of the world, no country was prepared for it in terms of resources, capability and mental state. We all have seen that in such difficult times, yoga has become a great source of inner strength," he said.

Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity, he asserted.

Modi noted that the medical science focuses as much on "healing" as on treatment, and said yoga plays a role in healing.

Many schools now begin their online classes with yogic exercises like pranayam, he said, adding that this prepares children physically to deal with Covid.

The prime minister expressed confidence that yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as promotive role in healthcare of masses.

News Network
June 20,2021

Bengaluru, June 20: Fuel prices were hiked across the country on Sunday and hit record highs with petrol costing Rs 105.43 a litre and diesel costing Rs 96.65 a litre in Bhopal, one of the highest.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.36 and diesel at 95.44 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol stood at Rs 97.22 per litre and diesel Rs 87.97 per litre.

In Rajasthan's Ganganagar, where fuel is the costliest, one has to pay Rs 108.37 for a litre of petrol and Rs 101.12 per litre of diesel.

In Bengaluru, which witnessed the petrol price hitting the three-digit mark this week, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 100.47 while a litre of diesel is Rs 93.26. Prices in various cities of Karnataka, including Mysuru and Hubballi, breached Rs 100-mark to touch record highs.

Petrol rates were up by at least 28 paise while diesel increased by 30 paise. Petrol and disel rates vary from state to state based on state taxes and levies.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 98.40 and diesel at Rs 92.58 per litre. While in Kolkata, people now have to pay Rs 97.12 for a litre of petrol and Rs 90.82 per litre of diesel. 

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a hike nearly once every two days for over a month now. 

