  2. India logs 92,596 daily covid cases; 2,219 deaths

India logs 92,596 daily covid cases; 2,219 deaths

June 9, 2021

New Delhi, June 9: India on Wednesday reported 92,596 new Covid-19 cases and 2,219 deaths over the past 24 hours, as the total caseload neared the 3-crore mark.

This is the second day in a row that the country's infections fell below the 1-lakh mark after a devastating second wave marked a horrible health crisis.

Active cases fell further to 12,31,415 while the recovery rate climbed to 94.55 per cent with 1,62,664 new recoveries.

A total of 27,76,096 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data shows.

June 8,2021

New Delhi, June 8: After two particularly gruelling months, India finally saw its daily infections fall below the 1-lakh mark on Tuesday.

The country recorded 86,498 new infections as 2,123 individuals passed away due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

India's recovery rate stood at 94.29 per cent while active cases were 13,03,702, falling by nearly 1 lakh from Monday. Since Monday, several states relaxed curbs and allowed a gradual unlocking of public services after a steady decline in cases even as some states extended lockdown-like restrictions. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a key announcement, on Monday declared free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 from June 21.

In an address to the nation, Modi also announced that the Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, while private sector hospitals can continue to procure the remaining 25 per cent but cannot charge more than Rs 150 per dose over the pre-fixed price.

As India's Covid-19 cases see a dip and vaccinations pick up pace albeit in a lopsided mannerm worries over the real situation in rural areas, where access to healthcare facilities and actual testing rates and severity of infections remains unknown, prevail.

May 26,2021

New Delhi, May 26: Ministry of Electronics and IT in a statement said that the Government of India respects right to privacy and has no intention to violate it when WhatsApp is required to disclose the origin of a particular message.

"Such requirements are only in case when a particular message is required for prevention, investigation or punishment of serious offences such as sexually explicit content," it stated.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked companies to give compliance with new IT intermediaries rules today itself.

"As per all established judicial dictum, no Fundamental Right, including the Right to Privacy, is absolute and it is subject to reasonable restrictions. The requirements in the Intermediary Guidelines pertaining to the first originator of information are an example of such a reasonable restriction."

WhatsApp had earlier filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court challenging the government's new digital rules saying the requirement for the company to provide access to encrypted messages will break privacy protections.

The petition, filed on Tuesday evening, seeks to declare the rule requiring the message service provider to identify the first originator of any message flagged as a violation of privacy rights provided by the constitution.

May 25,2021

May 25: Social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram may face ban in India if they fail to comply with the new intermediary guidelines for social media platforms. The three-month deadline given by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITy) to accept these guidelines ends today i.e. May 25, 2021 but none of the giants have so far accepted the new regulations. The rules will be effective from tomorrow despite these companies seeking a total six-month delay in their implementation.

Homegrown social media platform Koo, which is the Indian version of Twitter, is the only platform that has so far accepted the Centre's intermediary guidelines.

If any of these social media platforms fail to accept these guidelines, they risk losing status as social media platforms and protections as intermediaries. The government can also take action against them as per the law of the land for not following the rules, a government official said.
  
Meanwhile, Facebook has indicated that it'll comply with the IT rules. "We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. According to the IT rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. Facebook remains committed to people's ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform," an official spokesperson of the company said in a statement.

The new rules were announced in February which requires large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence, including appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

Appointment of a grievance officer would be a key requirement from day-one of rules coming into effect, given the importance of public interface for complaints, and need for an acknowledgement system for requests, suggest officials.

On February 25, the government had announced tighter regulations for social media firms, requiring them to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and setting up a robust complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country.

The government had set 50 lakh registered users as the threshold for defining 'significant social media intermediary', meaning that large players like Twitter, Facebook and Google would have to comply with additional norms. Announcing the guidelines in February, it had said the new rules take effect immediately, while significant social media providers (based on number of users) will get three months before they need to start complying.

Significant social media companies will also have to publish a monthly compliance report disclosing details of complaints received and action taken, as also details of contents removed proactively. They will also be required to have a physical contact address in India published on its website or mobile app, or both.

As per data cited by the government, India has 53 crore WhatsApp users, 44.8 crore YouTube users, 41 crore Facebook subscribers, 21 crore Instagram clients, while 1.75 crore account holders are on microblogging platform Twitter. Koo has close to 60 lakh users, making it a major social media intermediary under the new guidelines.

