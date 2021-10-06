  1. Home
  2. India records 18,833 new covid cases; active cases 2.46 lakh, lowest in 203 days

India records 18,833 new covid cases; active cases 2.46 lakh, lowest in 203 days

News Network
October 6, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 6: India logged 18,833 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

There are 2,46,687 active infections at present, the lowest in 203 days.

Till October 5, 57,68,03,867 samples were tested for the virus, including 14,09,825 samples tested yesterday, according to ICMR data.

The testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and so far India has conducted 57,68,03,867 Covid-19 sample tests, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday. Of the total test conducted, 14,09,825 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 3,2021

New Delhi, Oct 3: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Sunday to send rates soaring to new record highs across the country but top government officials insisted oil companies haven't passed on the entire increase warranted from international oil and gas rising to three-year highs and have ensured a UK-like situation of pumps going dry isn't seen anywhere in India.

Petrol price for the fourth straight day hiked by 25 paise a litre and diesel by 30 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This sent the petrol price in Delhi to its highest ever level of Rs 102.39 a litre and to Rs 108.43 in Mumbai. Diesel rates too touched a record high of Rs 90.77 in Delhi and Rs 98.48 in Mumbai.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor said that oil companies are taking their own decision on aligning retail rates with the cost but they are ensuring extreme volatility is avoided.

"We are watching the situation and trying to ensure the impact of global volatility is moderated to a large extent," he said.

The basket of crude oil India buys has jumped to a near three-year high of $76.71 per barrel. International prices of petrol, against which local rates are benchmarked, have risen from $85.10 per barrel to $87.11 in just one day while diesel has gone up from $85.95 a barrel to $87.27.

This sudden spike in international oil prices follows global output disruptions but the entire increase in retail rates necessitated by such an increase is not being affected, another official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"Just look at LPG rates. They have gone up from $665 to $797 in one month but oil companies haven't passed on the increase warranted from that," he said adding state-owned companies were absorbing a lot of volatility.

The increases, he said, have been "mild to moderate".

"Some people are making a big deal out of the 62 per cent hike in natural gas prices. But if you look at the rates previously at $1.79 per million British thermal units were abnormally low and way below cost. They have now gone up to $2.9. They still are less than the cost of production of $3.5 per mmBtu and are certainly lower than the $4.2 price that was prevalent in India a decade back," the official said.

Naturally, the hike in natural gas price will warrant an increase in CNG price but the increase is again being moderated there too, he said adding internationally the price of LNG in the spot market last week soared to an unprecedented $35.

"Compare to what is happening worldwide, we have managed the situation well," the official said. "Some of the developed nations such as the UK have seen petrol pumps go dry but you won't have heard of such a situation anywhere in India. Our oil companies are not just moderating retail prices but also ensuring uninterrupted supplies."

Officials said India believes the situation internationally is temporary and abnormal and things should stabilise over the next few days and weeks.

The fifth increase in its rates in less than a week's time has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 in most major cities of the country.

Similarly, the eighth increase in prices in 10 days has shot up diesel rates above Rs 100 mark in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) resumed daily price revisions on September 24 after international oil prices neared a three-year high. Global benchmark Brent crude is trading above $78 per barrel.

In eight price increases since September 24, diesel rates have gone up by 2.15 paise per litre. Petrol price has increased by Rs 1.25 per litre in five instalments this week.

When international oil rates fell in July and August, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by Rs 0.65 and Rs 1.25 per litre.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 1,2021

India has registered 26,727 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is 13.6 per cent higher than yesterday. With this, the country's case tally has touched 3,37,66,707.

The daily case count on Thursday was 23,529, which was 24.7 per cent higher than what was recorded on Wednesday.

As many as 277 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total death count to 4,48,339, according to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry.

- The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 15,914 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 3,063 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,612 cases, Mizoram with 1,170 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 1,010 cases.

-At least 85.19 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 59.54 per cent of the new cases.

-277 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 4,48,339.

-Maximum casualties were reported in Kerala (122), followed by Maharashtra with 56 daily deaths.

-India's recovery rate now stands at 97.86 per cent.

-A total of 28,246 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 3,30,43,144 across the country.

-India's active caseload stands at 2,75,224. In the last 24 hours, active cases declined by 1,796.

-India has administered a total of 64,40,451 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 89,02,08,007.

-A total of 15,20,899 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 30,2021

The Prime Minister Narendra Mod –led government of India on Thursday hiked the price of natural gas -- which is used to make fertilisers, produce electricity and is turned into CNG for automobiles -- by 62 per cent, an official order said.

The price of natural gas produced by state-owned firms such as ONGC from fields given to them on nomination basis will be $2.90 per million British thermal units for the six-month period beginning October 1, it said.

The rate for gas produced from difficult fields such as deepsea would be $6.13 per mmBtu, it added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.