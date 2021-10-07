  1. Home
  2. India reports 21,257 fresh covid cases, 271 deaths

India reports 21,257 fresh covid cases, 271 deaths

News Network
October 8, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 8: India reported 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 2,40,221, which is the lowest in 205 days.

As per the ministry, the recovery rate is currently at 97.96 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 93.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 7,2021

Srinagar, Oct 7: In a ghastly attack, unidentified gunmen on Thursday shot dead two teachers, one of them a school principal, in the Kashmir Valley. 

Both the teachers had sustained injuries in the terror attack and were rushed to a hospital but they later succumbed to the injuries.

The two teachers were employed at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School located at the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

One of them was identified as principal Sukhvinder Kaur while the second victim was teacher Deepak.

It has been reported that four to five teachers were having a meeting in the principal’s office when at least two terrorists barged in. They then opened fire at them in the school compound and fled from the spot.

The Jammu Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the attack. “Terrible news of killing of two teachers in Srinagar coming to fore. When will this dance of death come to an end. Will the administration stop trumpeting the hollow slogans of 'Normalcy' now. Deepest condolences with the families,” the party tweeted.

National Conference’s Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack on Twitter: “Shocking news coming in again from Srinagar. Another set of targeted killings, this time of two teachers in a Govt school in Idgah area of the city. Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace.”

The terror attack came just two days after terrorists, in a similarly targeted killing, killed businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo and two other civilians on Tuesday. Bindroo was shot dead by terrorists at his pharmacy in Srinagar.

A few minutes later, terrorists killed a roadside vendor identified as Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, near Hawal Chowk in Srinagar. The terrorists also gunned down another civilian Mohammad Shafi Lone at Naidkhai in Bandipora district of north Kashmir the same evening.

Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit, was one of the very few in the community who chose to stay back in Kashmir at the onset of militancy in 1990. He continued to operate his business along with his wife. Bindroo's pharmacy was a trusted name by the residents for quality medicines.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 4,2021

ambani.jpg

A year after declaring bankruptcy to a UK court, the Pandora Papers report showed that Reliance ADAG chief Anil Ambani, along with his representatives, has at least 18 offshore companies located in Jersey, Cyprus and other companies, securing wealth in tax havens across the world.

The Indian Express, in a joint investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, reported that of these 18 companies set up between 2007 and 2010, seven have received loans from bank guaranteed by Reliance/Anil Ambani and invested nearly $1.3 billion.

Batiste Unlimited and Radium Unlimited, Ambani’s companies in Jersey, were incorporated between December 2007 and January 2008 and are owned by Reliance Innoventures Pvt Ltd.

Other Jersey companies Summerhill Ltd and Dulwich Ltd are owned by a “representative of Anil Ambani”. Laurence Mutual; Richard Equity Ltd and German Equity Ltd are also based in Jersey and linked to Ambani.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 27,2021

protest.jpg

Normal life was hit as farmers blocked highways, roads and squatted on railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Monday in view of a "Bharat Bandh" called by farm unions against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

In Punjab, the ruling Congress said it firmly stands by the farm unions' "Bharat Bandh" call against the three contentious laws.

A complete shutdown was observed in the state, with transport services suspended during the bandh period, while shops and other commercial establishments remained shut at most places.

National and state highways in several districts, including Amritsar, Rupnagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Sangrur, Mohali, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Bathinda, were blocked by the protesters.

In neighbouring Haryana, the protesters blocked highways in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Charkhi Dadri, Karnal, Kaithal, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Panchkula districts.

The protesting farmers squatted on railway tracks at many places in the two states.

Ferozepur's Divisional Railway Manager Seema Sharma told PTI that some passenger trains have been cancelled while some other services have been rescheduled.

With the protesters squatting on railway tracks, she said as far as possible, the railway authorities try to halt the trains at a station so that the stranded passengers can get some facilities.

Farmers squatted on railway tracks at many places in the two states, including at Shahbad near Kurukshetra, Sonipat, Bahadurgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Amritsar, Patiala, Barnala and Lalru near Derabassi.

Several trains were held up due to this.

Phagwara Station Superintendent Devinder Singh said the Amritsar-bound 03005 Up Howrah Mail coming from Kolkata was stopped by the railway authorities at 6.35 am, while the Jammu-bound 08237 UP Begampura Express had to be halted at Phagwara at 6.46 am.

He said though the Begampura Express had no scheduled halt at Phagwara, it had to be stopped due to track blockade near Jalandhar.

The Amritsar-Katihar Express, the Saharsa-Amritsar Express, the Uchahar Express trains were halted at the Ambala Cantonment railway station, while the Ambala-Saharanpur passenger train was halted at the Jagadhri railway station.

At the Karnal railway station, the Swaraj Express train headed to Jammu was halted.

Three trains were also halted at the Kurukshetra railway station, officials said.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi urged the Centre to repeal the three "anti-farmer" laws.

"#I Stand With Farmers & appeal the Union Govt. to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. Our farmers have been struggling for their rights since more than a year & it is high time that their voice is heard. I request the farmers to raise their voice in a peaceful manner," he said in a tweet.

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the PPCC firmly stands by the farmer unions' "Bharat Bandh" call.

"Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee firmly stands by Farmer Unions demand for Bharat Bandh on 27 Sept 2021. In the war of right and wrong you can not afford to be neutral!! We urge every Congress worker to fight with all their might against the three Unconstitutional Black Laws!!" he tweeted.

Hundreds of farmers blocked the Ambala-Delhi National Highway. They put barricades on the roads leading up to the Shambhu border near Ambala and squatted in the middle of the road. The traffic towards Delhi was diverted to alternative routes.

A large number of trucks and other vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway.

A number of farmers gathered at the new grain market in Ambala city, from where they marched towards various city markets to request the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed.

Most of the grain markets of Ambala district, the wholesale cloth market, Sarafa bazaar, educational institutions and several commercial establishments remained closed.

Shops also remained shut at some other places in Haryana, including in Karnal and Kurukshetra.

In Amritsar, a large number of farmers held a protest near the Golden Gate, the entry point of the holy city.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the Centre should repeal the "black farm laws" without further delay.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the agitation, had earlier appealed to people to support the bandh.

The bandh will be held from 6 am to 4 pm during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will remain closed or suspended throughout the country, it had said.

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief-and-rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies, will be exempted, it had added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.