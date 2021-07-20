  1. Home
  India reports 30,093 new covid cases, 374 deaths, lowest in nearly 4 months

News Network
July 20, 2021

New Delhi, July 20: India on Tuesday reported  30,093 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 125 days, taking the tally to  3,11,74,322 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The country also saw 374 new Covid-19 deaths, the lowest in nearly 4 months.

The number of active cases stood at 4,06,130 and 3,03,53,710 people have recovered from the virus so far. 45,254 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Over 80 per cent of the new cases of Covid-19 in India have been caused due to the Delta variant which has now spread to 80 countries and the next wave will be driven by a variant to which a significant proportion of the population is susceptible, one of the government’s top health advisors has said.

“The B.1.617.2, a variant of Covid-19 known as the Delta variant, was first identified in October 2020 in India, and was primarily responsible for the second wave in the country, today accounting for over 80 per cent of new Covid-19 cases,” N K Arora, co-chair of the India Sars-Cov-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said.

News Network
July 13,2021

Mumbai, July 13: In a significant development in the Civil Aviation sector, Adani Group has formally taken over the management of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which runs the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The announcement was made by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

“We are delighted to take over management of the world-class Mumbai International Airport. We promise to make Mumbai proud. The Adani Group will build an airport ecosystem of the future for business, leisure, and entertainment. We will create thousands of new local jobs,” Adani tweeted.

The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, took over the management control of the MIAL from the GVK Group following the MIAL Board meeting on Tuesday.

This follows approvals received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.

The MIAL is India’s second busiest airport by both passenger and cargo traffic.

With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is now India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25 per cent airport footfalls. With the addition of MIAL, AAHL will now also control 33 per cent of India’s air cargo traffic.

With India set to become the world's third largest aviation market by 2024, the addition of the Mumbai International Airport to the Adani Group’s existing portfolio of six airports, and thereafter the operationalisation of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), provides a transformational aviation platform, allowing the Adani Group to interlink its B2B and B2C business as well as create several strategic adjacencies for the Adani Group’s other B2B businesses.

AAHL will begin the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport next month and complete the financial closure in the next 90 days. This new international airport will be commissioned in 2024.

Adani said, “Our larger objective is to reinvent airports as ecosystems that drive local economic development and act as the nuclei around which we can catalyse aviation-linked businesses. These include metropolitan developments that span entertainment facilities, ecommerce and logistics capabilities, aviation dependent industries, smart city developments, and other innovative business concepts.”

According to him, the airport expansion strategy is intended to help converge our nation’s Tier 1 cities with the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in a hub-and-spoke model.

“This is fundamental to enabling a greater equalisation of India’s urban-rural divide, as well as making international travel seamless and smooth. I believe that the economic value that cities create will be maximised around airports and the cities of tomorrow will be built with the airport as the focal point. This is a fundamental lever for modern world development and the rapid build-out of our airport infrastructure will create multiple employment structures that generate thousands of new job opportunities,” he said.

News Network
July 18,2021

Mumbai, July 18: At least 26 persons were killed and several injured in rain-related incidents as cloudburst triggered heavy downpour in Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday.

The rail, road and air services were affected in Mumbai because of the intense rains.

The intense rains resulted in water-logging because of water gushing into the ground floor of several buildings in low-lying areas and slowing down the road traffic.

The Western Railway and Central Railway services within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were affected, however, being Sunday, the impact was not much felt.

There was severe water-logging on WR’s Vasai-Nalasopara-Virar stretch while CR’s Main and Harbour line services were affected as water gushed into the tracks at Dadar, Sion, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Tilak Nagar and Chunabhatti.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations between 0042 hrs and 0524 hrs past midnight because of heavy rains and poor visibility - diverting nine flights.

While 17 were reported dead after a retaining wall collapsed in Vashi Naka at Mahul off Chembur, in another incident at Suryanagar in Vikhroli where five to six hutments caved in because of a landslide killing 6 persons. A youth died in a wall collapse in Bhandup.

More than half a dozen persons are in the hospital undergoing treatment.

The NDRF joined the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Fire Brigade in the rescue operations that are still continuing.

The twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts received 150 to 300 mm plus rainfall in the last 36 hours.

The Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre and Pune-based Climate Research and Services have forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the North Konkan belt on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with top officials even as his son and state’s Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban, visited the spots.

Thackeray Sr announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and free treatment to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

News Network
July 7,2021

New Delhi, July 7: At least eight ministers, including Dr Harsh Vardhan and Sadananda Gowda, on Wednesday tendered their resignations ahead of the reshufle of the NDA government.

Besides Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Gowda, who held the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Ministers of State Raosaheb Danve, Sanjay Dhotre, Babul Supriyo and Debarshree Chaudhari have also quit from the council of ministers.

The first ever reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Council of Ministers of Modi 2.0 is expected to see the inclusion of senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlage among others.

The swearing in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Danve, a former Maharashtra BJP chief, was the minister of state for Food & Consumer Affairs, Dhotre was the Minister of State for Education and Communications, while Chaudhari was the minister of state for Women and Child Development.

