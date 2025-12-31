Woman gang-raped for hours in moving van in Faridabad, dumped on road

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving van in Faridabad for over two hours before being thrown onto the road in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the married woman was waiting for transport to return home late at night. A van carrying two young men stopped near her, and the accused reportedly lured her into the vehicle by offering to drop her home. Instead, the van headed towards Gurgaon Road.

According to the police, the woman remained trapped in the vehicle for nearly two-and-a-half hours, during which the accused repeatedly assaulted her. Despite her resistance, they allegedly continued the assault and threatened her.

At around 3 am, the accused pushed the woman out of the moving van near Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar. She sustained serious facial injuries and was found bleeding profusely.

The victim managed to make repeated calls to her sister. When the sister returned the call and learned about the incident, family members rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition. Doctors reportedly administered 10 to 12 stitches to her face.

Although her condition is now stable, police said the woman remains in shock and her statement is yet to be recorded.

In her complaint, the victim’s sister stated that the woman had called her around 8.30 pm the previous evening, saying she had an argument with their mother and was going to a friend’s house, and that she would return home within three hours.

The woman is married, has three children, and has been living separately from her husband due to a domestic dispute.

Police have arrested both the accused and recovered the van used in the crime. Further investigation is underway.