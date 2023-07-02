  1. Home
4 Palestinians killed, over dozen injured as Israeli forces unleash violence in Jenin

News Network
July 3, 2023

palest.jpg

Jerusalem, July 3: Israeli aircraft and ground forces have conducted a night-time raid on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing at least four Palestinians and injuring more than a dozen, some of them in critical condition.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry, one of the Palestinian youths killed in Israel's early Monday raid has been identified as 21-year-old Samih Abu al-Wafa. They were fatally shot after Israeli aircraft targeted a house in the center of the Jenin refugee camp with several missiles.

According to eyewitnesses, after Israeli aircraft launched a series of air raids on the Jenin refugee camp, dozens of the regime's military vehicles stormed the camp, following which armed clashes broke out between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces.

Palestinian media said Israeli forces stormed the camp from two directions, while resistance fighters targeted their vehicles with homemade explosive devices.

In addition to the house targeted in the center of the Jenin refugee camp, Israeli aircraft bombed several other locations across the camp, causing injuries among its residents.

As the aerial raid on the camp continued, a large number of Israeli forces, accompanied by military bulldozers and supported by Apache helicopters and reconnaissance planes, stormed the city of Jenin.

"There is bombing from the air and an invasion from the ground," Mahmoud al-Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, was quoted by AFP as saying, adding, "Several houses and sites have been bombed....smoke is rising from everywhere."

Israel's Kan television channel claimed the decision to launch the military operation in Jenin was taken about two weeks ago, but it was postponed until the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Various Palestinian resistance movements were quick to react to the occupying regime's nocturnal raid on Jenin.

The Islamic Jihad, which is headquartered in the besieged Gaza Strip, issued a statement, condemning the raid.

The Islamic Jihad said Jenin will not surrender "and our fighters are determined to confront the Zionist enemy and fight regardless of the sacrifices they may have to make."

The movement said the Zionist enemy bears full responsibility for the consequences of this aggression, adding that Israel will fail to achieve its objectives while Jenin will remain a symbol of steadfastness.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), for its part, slammed the Israeli savagery, saying, "The Zionist aggression against Jenin and the crimes of the occupation will only strengthen our people's determination and steadfastness to continue the resistance."

"We call on our people in all the neighboring villages and towns to unite with the people of Jenin to repel this terrorist aggression," it added.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement, said the Israeli onslaught against Jenin will not achieve its goals and the Zionist enemy will fail.

He added that Israel's fascist and extremist cabinet, headed by the its criminal prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, bears all responsibility for the consequences of tonight's aggression against Jenin.

The Hamas spokesman noted that the occupying regime "will not be able to win the battle against the resistance and our people, who will continue their struggle and fight until achieving their goals of freedom and independence."

Qassem added that Jenin, along with all other Palestinian cities, will continue their uprising despite the crimes of Israel, stressing that "the will of our people to stand firm is stronger than the military machine of the occupation."

Head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, also reacted to Israel's attack on Jenin, emphasizing that the blood shed in Jenin will determine the next stage of the fight against the regime.

Haniyeh said, “Our people know how to respond to this barbaric aggression in all places where they are present.”

He also called on all Palestinian people throughout the West Bank to stand by Jenin and defend its people in order to thwart the enemy's plans. 

24 deaths, including 5 children, in June

Israeli attacks left at least 24 Palestinians, including children and teenagers, dead in June, Palestinian media say.

According to a report by Palestinian Information Center on Sunday, ten people in Jenin, seven people in Nablus, three people in Ramallah and al-Bireh, one person in al-Quds, one in Tubas, one in Bethlehem and one person in the Gaza Strip were killed in that month.

The latest killings have raised the number of Palestinian martyrs to 190 since the beginning of the year.

News Network
June 23,2023

IISc.jpg

Bengaluru, June 23: A record number of 75 Indian universities featured in ‘Times High Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023’. Last year, 71 Indian varsities had featured in the rankings. 

With Japan having 117 institutes and China 95 universities in the list, India is the third most-represented nation in the rankings. 

While IISc is ranked 48th, the second highest ranked university in India is also from Karnataka – JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, which comes 68th.

Others in the top 100 include Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Bajhol, Himachal Pradesh at 77th position and Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala, ranked 95th.

In all, India has one university in the top 50, four universities in the top 100 and 18 universities in the top 200.

Other Indian universities to make the rankings include the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, (106th); Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu, (111th); Saveetha University, Tamil Nadu, (113th); Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, (128th); Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Punjab, (131st); and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (137th).

This is the 11th edition of 'THE’s Asia University Rankings', and this year 669 universities are ranked, up from 616 last year, and 31 countries and regions are represented, from Turkey in the west to Japan in the east.

News Network
July 3,2023

sumantamin.jpg

Mangaluru, July 3: A 22-year-old youth from Mangaluru was found dead in Talakona waterfall near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. 

Sumant Amin, a resident of Kulai Honnakatte in Mangaluru, was pursuing his master degree in science at a prestigious college in Tamil Nadu. 

Sumant was at Talakona Waterfall for a picnic with his friends on Friday. 

He reportedly asked his friends to film a video of him diving into the Talakona Waterfall. But, he did not surface after a long time. Worried about him, his friends informed a nearby police station and the forest staff.

A rescue team reached the spot and found out that Sumanth's head was caught between two rocks underwater. His body was recovered from the pond on Saturday.

Mortal remains of Sumant were brough to his residence at Kulai on Sunday. 

Sumant was an intelligent student and of helping nature. Documentary, photography and travel were his hobbies. 

Sumant is survived by his father Suresh Amin, who works as manager at Payyanur branch of Canara Bank and mother Umakshi, who is serving as head teacher at Kenjaru government school.

News Network
June 27,2023

Congress.jpg

New Delhi, June 27: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday told leaders from poll-bound Telangana that the party will not enter into an alliance with the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS in the state or as part of the national Opposition alliance.

Rahul also asked leaders to forget whatever differences they have with each other and work together to form a Congress government in Telangana, which is now ruled by the BRS, party leaders said after a meeting senior Telangana leaders had with central leadership.

The assertion of the top Congress leaders came as Rao ventured into Maharashtra by holding a public meeting on Monday, a move which was not taken kindly by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP, and the Congress.

BRS was also not part of the meeting of 15 Opposition parties in Patna last Friday, as it felt that sharing a platform with the Congress, which is perceived to have gained ground in Telangana after the recent victory in Karnataka, would be detrimental to its interests.

It was also not part of the 19 parties that issued a joint statement boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Though it did not officially announce the boycott, the BRS MPs were not present at the function.

“Kharge-ji and Rahul-ji have told us that there will not be any alliance with the BRS. BRS is also not going to be part of the national Opposition alliance because BRS and BJP are working together. They are nothing but one,” Telangana Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Goud Yaskhi told reporters.

When asked whether there is a possibility of a post-poll alliance in case of a hung assembly, Yashki ruled out such a possibility. “In such a scenario, BRS and BJP will join hands,” he said.

The Congress is specifically unhappy with the BRS for entering Maharashtra and other states where it is stronger. “Wherever Congress is strong, BRS is coming there to help the BJP. That is happening across India,” Congress Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre said.

He said Rahul told the meeting that the state unit should start preparations for the elections and whatever differences they have, they should forget it and unitedly fight to win the polls. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal too acknowledged that there are differences in the party but they have decided to face the elections unitedly.

At the meeting also attended by senior leaders like Congress General Secretary Uttam Kumar Reddy, Renuka Chowdhury and Hanumantha Rao among others, the leaders decided to focus on the poor and formulate specific programmes targeting farmers, youth, women, minorities and other social groups.

The major thrust of the campaign would be the alleged corruption of the BRS government, like the way the Congress heralded its campaign in Karnataka.

The central leadership also asked Telangana leaders to start a door-to-door campaign. “We need to move faster,” Thakre said.

Kharge tweeted, “people of Telangana are yearning for change. They are looking towards the Congress party. The Congress party is ready to take on any challenge. Together, we will usher a brighter future for Telangana, based on shared democratic values and all-around social welfare.”

Venugopal said in a tweet, “Telangana is ready to defeat KCR's feudal govt and crush the unholy alliance between BRS and BJP. Telangana is just the beginning. In every village, in every town, the people are looking at the Congress with hope. All over the country, leaders with their ear to the ground are picking up this huge undercurrent in favour of the Congress and are eager to join.” 

