  2. 40 percent of 5,087 Gaza people killed by Israeli airstrikes so far are children

News Network
October 23, 2023

gaza.jpg

Nearly 5,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign against the besieged enclave after an attack by Hamas inside Israel more than two weeks ago, according to health officials.

About 40 percent of the 5,087 people killed are children, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Monday, the day when Israel’s army said it carried out more than 300 new air attacks within 24 hours. Palestinian officials said more than 400 people were killed in that period.

Thousands of buildings have been destroyed, and more than one million people displaced in the territory, which has been under siege and largely deprived of water, food and other basic supplies.

Fighting raged unabated overnight after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that Israel would “erase Hamas”, an armed group that runs Gaza, as a full-scale ground invasion loomed.

Hamas’s attack in southern Israel killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

On Monday, the Israeli military said it had hit “over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip” in the previous 24 hours.

It said the targets “included tunnels containing Hamas, dozens of operational command centres” as well as “military compounds and observation posts” used by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another armed group.

Gaza’s government media office said more than 60 people were killed in the raids during the night, including 17 in a single strike that hit a house in northern Gaza, and at least 10 were killed in new strikes on Monday morning.

In the south, Rafah resident Mohammed Abu Sabalah said he had returned home from a mosque after dawn prayers on Monday and “a quarter of an hour later there was a bombing”.

“We couldn’t see anything because of the thick smoke,” he said, adding, “We thank God that we’ve emerged safe and sound” with “only a few windows and doors destroyed”.

Israel has continued bombarding Gaza’s south despite telling 1.1 million people in the north of the besieged enclave to relocate there ahead of an expected ground offensive.

“We were displaced from Tal al-Hawa to Rafah at the request of the Israeli army, and this is what happened to us. My son is a 3-month-old martyr,” the father of a child killed in an attack in Rafah said

Israeli forces are massed near the Gaza border, and smaller units have already carried out limited incursions, targeting Hamas and hoping to rescue captives the group took from Israel on October 7. Israel now puts the number of captives at 222.

bombed.jpg

News Network
October 17,2023

diplomat.jpg

A former British diplomat and human rights activist has been detained under the country's counterterrorism laws after declaring support for the people of Palestine and criticizing Israel's atrocities against them.

Craig Murray was detained on Monday under the UK's so-called Prevention of Terrorism Act after he returned from a trip to Iceland.

Before his arrest, he had taken part in a pro-Palestinian protest outside Iceland's parliament building.

In another X post on Sunday, Murray had clearly indicated his support for Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.

"...in the coming Gaza genocide, every act of armed resistance by Hamas and Hezbollah will have my support. If that is a crime, send me back to jail," he said.

On the same day, Murray reposted an earlier X post by Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, calling on the world body to intervene for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's ongoing bloody war against the Gaza Strip, adding, "Under international law, atrocity crimes must not only be punished but also prevented."

His detention came amid an all-out war waged by the Israeli regime against the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 2,800 Palestinians and injured close to 11,000 others.

The war was waged after an operation by Gaza's resistance groups, which has so far left some 1,200 Israeli forces and illegal settlers dead and close more than 200 others captive. The resistance factions launched the operation in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said those supporting Hamas following the operation would be "held to account," vowing support for the Israeli regime and pledging readiness on the part of London to provide Tel Aviv with military assistance.

Upon arresting Murray, British authorities seized his phone and other electronic devices. He was also questioned about attending the pro-Palestinian protest outside the Icelandic parliament.

A former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, Murray was sacked by the country's Foreign Office for criticizing the host country’s human rights record as well as vehemently opposing the United States administration’s extraordinary rendition program, which involved torturing terrorism suspects.

Following his sacking from the British diplomatic service, Murray embraced journalism and human rights activism, and established his own blog to publish his views and findings. 

News Network
October 12,2023

college.jpg

Bengaluru, October 12: In a horrific incident, a Hindu man in Karnataka killed his daughter for being in a relationship with a boy from a lower caste, police said on Thursday. 

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old college student Kavana, a resident of Bidaluru village near Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district. 

According to the police, the accused, Manjunath, was distraught after he came to know of his daughter's relationship and his anger intensified upon learning that the boy belonged to a different caste.

Manjunath had warned Kavana against continuing her relation but she did not listen to her father, the police said. 

On Wednesday night, the father-daughter duo got into a heated argument over the issue and in a fit rage, Manjunath slit Kavana's throat with a knife and stabbed her multiple times on her legs and hands.

Following the killing, the accused went and surrendered before the Vishwanathapura police station. 

According to sources, Manjunath's younger daughter had approached the police on his opposition against her relationship as well. 

Last week, she had gone to a government observation home for women and maintained that she would marry her partner at any cost, the sources added.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot after the incident, shocking everyone since it occurred in an area close to the Bengaluru airport. 

This latest incident comes on the heels of two honour killing incidents reported in Kolar district last month.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that crimes reflected the deeply rooted caste system, social customs and lowly mindset. He had assured that his government would initiate legal action against honour killings and ensure that no lapse is committed in the probe of such cases.

