  Dubai to gradually lift all covid restrictions by Feb 15

News Network
February 10, 2022

Dubai, Feb 10: The Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management Wednesday announced the gradually lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions in the Emirate.

In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s decisions, all activities, events and social gatherings in Dubai can gradually return to full capacity by February 15.

The authorities expressed their appreciation to the community for maintaining precautionary measures. However, they stressed the need for the people to continue adhering to all preventive measures, including wearing of face masks.

Earlier in the day, the National Emergency Crisis Management Authority announced that UAE will gradually lift restrictions imposed to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the number of infections and hospitalisations has gone down.

News Network
February 7,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 7: Amid escalation row over students wearing hijabs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that students of all government schools, colleges should follow the government circular issued on uniform.

"The state government already issued circular on school uniform taking into account of individual rights as per Constitution of India and various court judgements on this issue. Everybody has to abide by the circular," he said when asked about his comment on hijab row.

The CM, who was in Delhi to meet the party central leaders, told reporters that the matter is also coming up in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. The state government will abide by the court order on this issue, he said.

He also appealed to the students not to get involved in this issue. Since examination is coming up soon, the students should focus on studies and prepare for exam, he said.

On BJP leaders giving statements on hijab row, the CM said, "I will not make any further statement on this issue as matter is in the court."

The state government on Saturday referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that children at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

News Network
February 3,2022

Jeddah, Feb 3: Saudi Arabia announced new travel restrictions on Thursday that will enter into force on Feb. 9.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that all Saudi citizens must take the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to travel outside the Kingdom effective from Feb. 9 (Rajb 8).

According to the Interior Ministry, all arrivals to the Kingdom, including citizens, must submit a negative PCR result 48 hours before their departure to the Kingdom, regardless of their immunization status.

News Network
February 8,2022

Shivamogga, Feb 8: Section 144 has been imposed across Shivamogga as the anti-hijab agitation turned violent in parts of the district. 

As per the reports, violence is also being witnessed in Shikaripura. According to TV reports, police have resorted to lathicharge as some people pelted stones at private buses near the Junior college. 

Meanwhile, stones were pelted at the government first grade college in the city too.

Besides, the administration has also deployed additional forces to avoid any untoward incidents.

Chikkamagaluru

After initial protest in the morning, students of IDSG government College in Chikkamagluru entered the classes by removing saffron shawls. Six students wearing headscarves returned to their houses after the college denied entry to classrooms

