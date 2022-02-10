Dubai to gradually lift all covid restrictions by Feb 15

Dubai, Feb 10: The Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management Wednesday announced the gradually lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions in the Emirate.
In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s decisions, all activities, events and social gatherings in Dubai can gradually return to full capacity by February 15.
The authorities expressed their appreciation to the community for maintaining precautionary measures. However, they stressed the need for the people to continue adhering to all preventive measures, including wearing of face masks.
Earlier in the day, the National Emergency Crisis Management Authority announced that UAE will gradually lift restrictions imposed to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the number of infections and hospitalisations has gone down.
